Dakota Johnson Must Choose Between Chris Evans & Pedro Pascal In New ‘Materialists’ Trailer

Summer rom-coms are so back! A24 confirmed on March 4 that Celine Song's Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, is coming to theaters this June and I cannot contain my excitement. The new movie follows a matchmaker (Dakota) who finds herself torn between two romantic prospects. If that's too dramatic for you, girl, I'd be happy to take your place.

Here's the latest update on Materialists starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

Watch the 'Materialists' trailer now. I watched the Materialists trailer four times before writing this because I just couldn't stop soaking it in — and I didn't want to miss a single detail. Of course, we get the story of Lucy (Dakota Johnson) a matchmaker, who finds herself torn between the perfect man (Pedro Pascal) and her ex (Chris Evans), who's still dreaming of "wrinkles and children that look like you," a line that will be playing in my head on REPEAT because OH MY GOSH. But just like director Celine Song's acclaimed Past Lives, every single detail of the movie translates the emotion in the story. Dakota Johnson has an effervescent grace and masters the screen every time we see her, while Pedro and Chris don't even have to open their mouths to break my heart; their eyes say it all. The color grade and film quality are soft and romantic, which totally matches the delicate situation this trio finds themselves in; both men fall for Lucy and it looks like our matchmaker has to figure out how to avoid breaking anyone's heart — including her own. "Delicate" by Taylor Swift, anyone? But overall, the movie teases that sometimes, there are no bad decisions, just really hard ones. And if I got all that from the Materialists trailer, I can't wait to see the full movie...even if it's going to be totally devastating. And I have a feeling I'm going to be seeing it more than once.

Is Materialists out yet? View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24) Materialists will premiere in theaters June 13, 2025. After Past Lives became THE summer movie in 2023 (and absolutely wrecked my roommates), I know Materialists is going to be the perfect June watch.

What is the plot of Materialists? The movie follows Dakota Johnson's character, a matchmaker in New York City who falls for the perfect man, but can't seem to let go of her ex. Given the fact the first poster for the movie includes "save the date" and looks like a wedding cake, I'm wondering if we'll see all three characters cross paths at a wedding...

Who's in the Materialists cast? The Materialists cast has some incredible names leading the movie, and when I asked Dakota Johnson about working with Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, she teased how much she enjoyed working with them. "They're both big idiots and I love them," she told Brit + Co exclusively at her Daddio premiere. Here's a breakdown of their roles: Dakota Johnson as Lucy: a perpetually single matchmaker who finds herself torn between the perfect man and her ex.

as John: Lucy's ex who hasn't been able to let her go. Pedro Pascal as Randy: a handsome stranger who changes Lucy's life forever.

Where was Materialists filmed? Materialists was announced in February of 2024, and filming began around New York City by April. Filming wrapped in June. I love spring and summer shoots because the movie's going to have so much life and energy in every single shot. Plus Dakota's sundresses are totally giving Brooklyn gal — and I'm dreaming of prancing around the city in a dress as soon as the weather warms up!

Are you as excited for Materialists as I am? Let us know your favorite rom-coms in the comments and check out the latest news on Madelyn Cline's new romance movie for more!