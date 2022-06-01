Hack These English Recipes For The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
We're always happy to have an excuse to make some fun English recipes, like when we made these lemon elderflower waffles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. This weekend, from June 2nd to the 5th, the UK is celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubliee, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II serving for 70 years. These recipes, courtesy of cooking and baking company Dr. Oetker UK, feature both healthy hacks and sweet treats, and are the perfect way to say hello to summer.
What Is The Queen's Platinum Jubilee?
The Jubilee is a celebration of Queen Elizabeth II serving as the British monarch for 70 years. She's the first British monarch to reach this milestone!
When Is The Queen's Platinum Jubilee?
The Jubilee celebration will be held from June 2nd to June 5th, 2022.
Party Recipes For The Platinum Jubilee
Vegan Sausage Rolls
Sausage rolls are one of our favorite English recipes, and they make for a great quick breakfast when you're on the way to school or to work. This updated version swaps the meat and dairy for chickpeas and soy milk (which they call soya milk over in the UK) to make it vegan-friendly.
Cheese and Onion Pasties
Pasties generally feature meat, potatoes, and onions wrapped in puff pastry, but this recipe (which takes under an hour, by the way) keeps it simple with a mix of cheese, onions, pepper, and chives. Avoid any overflow by making sure not to stuff your pastry too full.
Eton Mess Cheesecake
This tasty dessert actually has multiple layers. The base features digestive biscuits, which you can find on your grocery store's international aisle, while the filling is full of white chocolate, cream cheese, and raspberry filling. Add some homemade meringue and raspberry coulis on top for good measure.
Vegan Quiche
Considering that quiche recipes require eggs, you might be surprised that you can make it without any animal byproducts. Tofu, nutritional yeast, and soy milk are the key to a fluffy quiche that everyone will love.
Gluten Free Scones
Scones make for an excellent addition to afternoon tea, breakfast, or as a late night snack. This gluten-free recipe makes things a bit more food sensitivity-friendly, but you can still feel free to top with cream cheese (or clotted cream if you can find it) and a nice dose of jam if you'd like. This Bonne Maman Four Fruits Preserves is our favorite.
Pimms Cake
The thing that makes this cake extra good is that after you take it out of the oven, you'll poke holes in the surface, drizzle the homemade Pimm's syrup overtop, and let it soak in. You can also mix in orange zest to make it extra fruity! Strawberry and orange slices, as well as mint leaves, add the finishing touch.
Jubilee Cupcakes
We're obsessed with these Union Jack cupcake liners, almost as much as we love the cupcakes themselves. They might look like regular yellow cupcakes, but cut out a circle in the center of each cake before you ice them and fill with raspberry jam for a fruity surprise.
Jam Roly Poly
Think of jam rolls like giant, fruity cinnamon rolls. After you make your dough and spread it over the baking sheet, spread your jam of choice (this recipe calls for raspberry, but we've also made it with orange marmalade), and bake for a half hour. Leave some extra room in case it expands.
Knickerbocker Glory Cake
Raspberries, mangos, and dark chocolate come together beautifully to create a cake that balances full, rich sweetness and fruity tang. Just don't forget the chocolate curls to go on top.
