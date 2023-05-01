Michelle Obama Performed With Bruce Springsteen, And It’s The Crossover We Didn’t Know We Needed
Someone sign Michelle Obama up for a global tour. This former first lady took her singing and tambourine talents to Spain for a rendition of “Glory Days” with Bruce Springsteenand it was fantastic.
The former first lady, bestselling author and public speaker joined Springsteen at his April 28 concert in Barcelona, belting out the lyrics to one of his greatest hits. The duo was joined by singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa and actress Kate Capshaw.
Michelle and her husband (and former POTUS) Barack were in Spain with director Steven Spielberg and Capshaw, and attended Springsteen’s concert after a day of sightseeing. We love seeing Michelle living her best life, and if she decides to take her musical talents stateside, we’re definitely grabbing tickets.
Stay updated on all the latest pop culture news with Brit + Co.
Header image courtesy of Tasos Katopodis / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.