These Mini Gingerbread Cheesecakes Are #1 On Our Christmas List
We think the holidays are simply incomplete without a delicious festive dessert. From sugar cookies to candy and hot chocolate, you'll never see us without a sweet treat on our Christmastime menu. There's also nothing we love more than a unique take on classic cuisines, which is why we love these gingerbreads-turned-cheesecakes recipe! Satisfy everyone at your holiday party this year and make this tasty Mini Gingerbread Cheesecake recipe from Ruth over at Sinful Kitchen! We can't rave enough about these bites, but we'll let Ruth tell you more.
Perfectly-sized mini gingerbread cheesecakes are great for the holidays. They have a soft gingerbread flavor and a smooth cheesecake texture. Make them ahead of time for your next holiday gathering, you will be the hit of the party!
If you follow me, then you know I love bite-sized cheesecakes. I have made Oreo red velvetand New York mini cheesecakes. I love them because they are easy to make and take as long to bake as cookies.
Mini cheesecakes are also easy to serve, and perfectly proportioned and there is no messy plate to clean up afterward. Really, what isn't there to love about them? I made these cheesecakes with the holidays in mind. The gingerbread flavor is soft and not overpowering. By leaving the cream cheese out overnight, the texture is incredibly smooth.
I can promise gingerbread cheesecakes will be a hit at your next gathering. However, I cannot promise they will get you off the naughty list...
Substitutions and Additions
- Crust: I made this recipe with a graham cracker crust. However, this crust would also taste great with gingerbread, gingersnap, or shortbread cookies. The formula is the same; all you would need to do is exchange the graham crackers in equal ratios with the crust of your choice.
- Whipped Cream: Simple whipped cream is the perfect topping. It smooths out the flavor. However, if you want to spice it up, add one teaspoon of cinnamon.
Ingredients For Mini Gingerbread Cheesecakes
For the crust:
- 5 full sheets of graham crackers
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted (28g)
- 2 tablespoons sugar (24)
For the cheesecake:
- 16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature (454)
- ⅓ cup sugar (67g)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla (4g)
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- ⅓ cup sour cream, room temperature (77g)
- 2 teaspoons molasses (14g)
- ½ teaspoon ginger (1g)
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg (1g)
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon (1g)
- 2 cups heavy cream (473ml)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla (4g)
- ½ cup confectioners sugar (60g)
Equipment You'll Need
Photo by Felicity Tai / PEXELS
- Mixer (hand or stand)
- Large bowl
- Medium Bowl
- 12-count muffin pan
- Cupcake liners
How To Make The Crust
- Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line the 12-count muffin pan with cupcake liners.
- Using a food processor, pulse the graham crackers into a fine crumb. Add the melted butter and the sugar. Pulse until combined.
- Evenly distribute the crust into each unit of the 12 muffin pan. Firmly press the crust into place — bake for 5 minutes. Fully cool before filling with cheesecake batter.
How To Make The Cheesecake
- Preheat oven to 325 F. All dairy products should be at room temperature.
- Using a mixer, blend cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract until fluffy. Add sour cream, molasses ginger, and cinnamon and blend until smooth. Add the eggs and just barely mix.
- Evenly distribute the cheesecake batter across the individual 12 muffin pans. Bake for 17 - 20 minutes.
- The cheesecake is done when the edges are set, and the center is a little "wobbly." Remove from oven and cool.
How To Make The Whipped Cream
In a medium-size bowl using a mixer, beat the heavy cream until you can see traces in the cream. Add vanilla and confectioners sugar.
Assembling The Mini Gingerbread Cheesecakes
Fill a piping bag with whipped cream. Use a large piping tip and pipe the cheesecakes in a circular motion. Decorate as desired!
Pro Tips
I find that mini cheesecakes are so much easier to make than full-sized cheesecakes. There is very little cracking in the middle and no ugly knife-crumb situation going on. To ensure perfection, I recommend following these pro tips.
- Room Temperature Cream Cheese: Cream cheese should always be at room temperature to ensure a consistent creamy texture. I find I get the best results if I leave my cream cheese out overnight.
- Whole Fat Cream Cheese: Cheesecake tastes best with regular cream cheese.
- Cupcake Liners: Mini cheesecakes are perfect, as long as you use cupcake liners. If you do not use cupcake liners, the cheesecake will be hard to release from the mold. The result will be a crumbled mess.
- 12-Count Muffin Pan: I wrote this recipe using a 12-count muffin pan. Your cook time will change if you use a smaller (ex. 24 cups) or larger (ex. 6 cups) muffin pan. Add less time for a smaller muffin pan and more time for a larger muffin pan. The cheesecake is done baking when the edges are firm, and the center wobbles slightly.
- Maturing: While you can eat these as soon as they are done baking. I recommend waiting until the next day. The flavor matures overnight.
Notes For Making Mini Gingerbread Cheesecakes
Dairy: All dairy should be at room temperature. When I make this, I leave the cream cheese out overnight. This ensures the smoothest consistency. If the cream cheese is cold, the cheesecake will not be perfectly smooth. If in a pinch, microwave at level two in 20-second bursts until the cream cheese starts to soften.
Crust: You can use any cookie or cracker you like. Some substitutions include gingerbread, vanilla wafers, or ginger snaps.
Bake Time: Always watch the cheesecake as it nears the end of the cooking time. This is because oven temperature can vary causing the cooking time to differ from oven to oven.
Whipped Cream: For the best result, top with the whipped cream just before serving.
Flavor: If at all possible, I recommend eating these after they have been refrigerated overnight. The gingerbread flavor is strong on the second day.
Storage: Remove any toppings. Store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. In the freezer, store using a freezer bag inside an airtight container for up to three months.
