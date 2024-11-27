8 Modest (& Flattering!) Winter Outfits That Will Make You Look Amazing
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Short party dresses or skirts aren't abnormal during winter, but you may want to participate in the trend without sacrificing on modesty. Or, you might want to bypass that for an outfit that keeps everything 90-95% covered. Winter is the one of the seasons where I like to keep it modest because I like protecting my limbs from frostbite. It's not fun to freeze — nor is speeding up flu symptoms — but more power to y'all who can still rock those looks in these temps!
If you're stuck in a winter style rut and need a few stylish ideas, I have 8 modest ideas you'll love recreating at home!
Check out the best modest outfits for winter that will look totally amazing all season long!
1. Turtleneck + Wide Leg Jeans
Jasmine Williams
Finding a modest outfit combination that works during winter feels like finding a needle in a haystack sometimes, but there are fail-proof options! For example, wearing a turtleneck sweater with a pair of wide-leg jeans is something anyone can pull off. Both cover all parts of your body save your hands and feet, plus you can drape a winter coat over your shoulders!
2. Teddy Coat + Classic Button-Up Shirt
Brit + Co
A classic button-up shirt add a naturally polished appeal to any outfit because they can be dressed up or down. Though this outfit features a 'white top and jeans' combo with black loafers, the short teddy coat gives it a casual feel. It's great for anyone who doesn't have time to change after work to meet up with friends for dinner and drinks!
3. V-Neck Sweater + Cargo Pants
Jasmine Williams
Despite its seemingly plunging neckline, a v-neck sweater is for all the girls who love modest outfits. You can easily opt for a hemline that rests at the bottom of your waist, but the oversized or tunic look works too! Pair it with cute cargo pants and a pair of ankle boots, and you have an awesome outfit on your hands!
4. Denim Skirt + Lightweight Coat
Brit + Co
There's no need to force yourself to like the mini bubble skirt trend just because it's included in a few holiday new arrivals. You can stick to a midi denim skirt, tights, and a lightweight coat if that feels more comfortable. As far as I'm concerned, it's a low-fuss outfit idea that can take you from family holiday pictures to date night.
5. Smocked Top + Ankle Boots
Brit + Co
A smocked top can still be worn during winter, but you just need to make sure you have a nice trench coat to go over your entire outfit. Also, check to make sure the sleeves are flouncy enough to peek through for a modern renaissance moment!
6. Rib Knit Top + Bandeau Dress
Jasmine Williams
Let's address the elephant in the room: I don't recommend that you wear strappy heels during winter if you're going to be walking through snow. But, you can absolutely wear a rib knit top under a bandeau dress. Just makes sure it's a longline option so your outfit remains modest!
7. Denim Jumpsuit
Jasmine Williams
I love a good denim jumpsuit, especially if it has a similar features of cargo pants. However, that's not a requirement for anyone. The goal is to wear something that still speaks to your personal style as long as it's long-sleeved and doesn't have any cut-out action going on!
8. Barbie Pink Coat + Straight Leg Jeans
Jasmine Williams
Lastly, a Barbiepink coat and a pair of straight leg jeans is one of the easiest modest outfit combinations you'll love wearing this winter. The only thing I recommend wearing is a sleek rib knit or cotton sweater with them so nothing feels bulky.
Looking for more outfit inspo? Be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.