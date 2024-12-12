50 Dreamy Travel Destinations You'll Want To Visit In 2025
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
Planning a dreamy international trip or a quick local getaway is the perfect way to get excited for the new year. After exploring the best destinations for 2025, our wanderlust is officially piqued. From coastal cities to tropical rainforests to bucket-list Arctic expeditions (for cold-weather lovers), and hidden gems, this list offers a little something for everyone ready to pack their bags. Here are the top 50 must-visit destinations for 2025 — start tracking tickets now!
Marrakech, Morocco
Known as the "Red City" for its terracotta-hued buildings, this ancient city is a fascinating blend of old-world charm and modern life. Start in the UNESCO-listed Medina, a maze of narrow alleys bustling with souks selling spices, textiles, ceramics, and gorgeous jewelry. At the center of the Medina is the iconic Jemaa el-Fnaa square, a lively hub that comes alive with snake charmers, storytellers, and food stalls serving Moroccan delicacies like tagine and pastilla. Nearby, is the stunning Koutoubia Mosque. Marrakech is also home to stunning architectural gems, including the Bahia Palace and the serene Majorelle Garden, once owned by designer Yves Saint Laurent.
The French Riviera
Shutterstock
AKA Côte d'Azur, this glamorous stretch of Mediterranean coastline in southeastern France is the place to be for sun-soaked beaches and charming hilltop villages. Explore its famous Promenade des Anglais, colorful Old Town, and French markets like Cours Saleya in Nice. Nearby, visit Monaco and put a few euro on red at the Monte Carlo Casin. Cannes is also nearby for movie lovers and Saint-Tropez, a haven for celebs and people who can afford yachts. For a calmer vibe, the medieval village of Èze offers breathtaking views and winding cobblestone streets, while Antibes is a charmer with ancient walls, bustling marina, and the Picasso Museum.
Sardinia, Italy
Explore charming villages, dramatic cliffs, and white-sand beaches of this second-largest island in the Mediterranean. This gem of Italy is known for its nuraghe (thousands of ancient stone buildings), its natural beauty and friendly hospitality. From the tony Costa Smeralda to the medieval Alghero to the buzzy capital of Cagliari, Sardinia is a dreamy destination with popular festivals like Sant’Efisio in May and Sagra del Redentore in August. Scoop up dishes like porceddu (roast suckling pig) and culurgiones (stuffed pasta) with a glass or two of wine, specifically the regional Cannonau and Vermentino. Buon viaggio!
Madagascar
Shutterstock
Lemur lovers book your tickets: this bucket list island offers amazing biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes. Located off the southeastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean, it is often referred to as the “eighth continent” due to its vast ecosystems and wildlife. Find plant and animal species you won't find anywhere else on Earth, including the iconic lemurs, towering baobab trees, and brightly colored chameleons. The island’s diverse geography ranges from lush rainforests to arid deserts and pristine beaches. The Avenue of the Baobabs, with its ancient, towering trees, and the dramatic Tsingy de Bemaraha, a UNESCO World Heritage Site of limestone formations, are just a few of Madagascar’s natural wonders. Coastal areas like Nosy Be and Île Sainte-Marie are havens for snorkeling, diving, and whale watching.
Osaka, Japan
Known as the "Kitchen of Japan," Osaka is a food lover’s haven with iconic dishes like takoyaki (octopus balls), okonomiyaki (savory pancakes), and kushikatsu (deep-fried skewers). A stroll through the lively streets of Dotonbori reveals neon-lit signs, bustling eateries, and a energizing nightlife. Osaka Castle is a must-visit, surrounded by picturesque gardens. Nearby, the tranquil Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrineoffers a serene escape with its ancient architecture and lush grounds. Shinsaibashi is perfect for high-street fashion, while Amerikamura offers quirky shops and youth culture. With its convenient location, Osaka is also close to Nara and Kyoto.
Bangkok, Thailand
Visit everything from bustling markets and glittering temples to rooftop bars and street food vendors in Bangkok. The Grand Palace is one of Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks. Inside, find Wat Phra Kaew, home to the Emerald Buddha, a highly revered statue. Damnoen Saduak Floating Market is the most famous floating market near Bangkok, where you can shop for traditional snacks and gifts from boats. Take a boat ride on the Chao Phraya River; ride a tuk-tuk ride along the Khao San Road; and relax in Lumpini Park for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok (you can rent a paddleboat, enjoy a picnic, or simply take a stroll while watching locals practice tai chi). Keep an eye out for the giant monitor lizards that roam freely in the park! Visit iconic rooftop bars, like Sky Bar at Lebua State Tower, famous for being featured in the movie The Hangover 2, and Vertigo and Moon Bar, located at the Banyan Tree Hotel with stunning 360-degree views of the city.
The Canary Islands, Spain
The Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, is a dreamy destination. Tenerife, the largest island, offers famous beaches and some of the best stargazing in the world. Explore the colonial architecture of La Laguna and La Orotava, or enjoy fresh seafood in the quiet fishing village of Garachico. The island’s volcanic interior provides stunning landscapes perfect for hiking, while Santa Cruz offers a taste of modern art and architecture. Whale watching in late fall can be enjoyed with tours like Whale Wise Eco Tours, which use solar-powered boats.
Anchorage, Alaska
Nestled between the Chugach Mountains and Cook Inlet, Anchorage offers some of the most stunning natural landscapes in the world. Explore nearby glaciers, enjoying local indigenous art at the Anchorage Museum or the Alaska Native Heritage Center, or spot wildlife like bald eagles, moose, and even bears fishing their latest catch. For outdoor lovers, the city is a haven with miles of trails like the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail, offering breathtaking views of mountains, forests, and the sea. In the summer, long daylight hours give you plenty of time for activities like hiking, fishing, and kayaking. In the winter, it's a snowy wonderland, perfect for skiing, dog sledding, and views of the magical Northern Lights.
Queenstown + Auckland, New Zealand
Shutterstock
Explore New Zealand's natural beauty, from the vibrant green hills of Hobbiton to the dramatic fjords of Milford Sound to the big cities like Auckland and Queenstown. Enjoy hiking, cycling, and water sports, and wine tasting. Just a short ferry ride away from Auckland is Waiheke Island, known for its vineyards, beaches, and art galleries. Hike up Mount Eden too, an extinct volcano for stunning views of the city. In Queenstown, stay at theQueenstown Park boutique hotel or the botanical-themed Dairy Private Hotel – both lovely and super affordable. For a relaxing day with a view, check out the hot pool experience at the Onsen Hot Pools Retreat & Day Spa. Enjoy hiking and iconic scenery from Lord of the Rings (there’s literally a tour) and savor local cuisine like locally raised salmon or Kiwi-Italian pastas at Aosta.
La Paz, Bolivia
Shutterstock
This breathtaking city, nestled in a canyon at an altitude of over 11,800 feet, is surrounded by the Andes Mountains. Its colorful streets are filled with bustling markets, colonial-era buildings, and creative murals. Visit the Witches’ Market (Mercado de las Brujas), a must! The Plaza Murillo is a hub of history and city life. Adventurer seekers can take a trip to the infamous Death Roadfor a thrilling mountain biking experience or for a chiller speed explore natural wonders like the Moon Valley (Valle de la Luna), with its so surreal rock formations.
Emerald Coast, Nicaragua
Shutterstock
This hidden gem along the Pacific Ocean is a haven for nature lovers and surfers. The water at Playa Guacalito and Playa Manzanillo are literally turquoise while Playa Popoyo is a world-class surf destination. The surrounding hills and forests offer opportunities for hiking, birdwatching, and exploring. Stay at luxe resorts like Rancho Santana and Mukul Beach Club or for a more rustic experience, boutique hotels and eco-lodges dot the coast. Savor traditional dishes like gallo pinto (rice and beans) and fresh seafood at local eateries too.
Faroe Islands
Shutterstock
This archipelago of 18 volcanic islands, located between Iceland and Norway, is a dream destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Visit picture-perfect villages, such as Saksun and Gjógv, with traditional turf-roofed houses. One of the most iconic sights is the breathtaking Múlafossur Waterfall in Gásadalur. Hike, birdwatch, and explore. The Faroe Islands are home to puffins and Arctic terns, and offer dramatic trekking routes like those on Mykines Island. The islands offer warm hospitality and a growing culinary scene that highlights fresh seafood and local ingredients too.
Sussex, England
Shutterstock
This charming town is the perfect blend of rolling countryside, historic towns, and stunning coastline. The South Downs National Park is a highlight. Find the Seven Sisters cliffs and Beachy Head for breathtaking views, perfect for hiking and IG photos. Sussex’s countryside is also dotted with historic landmarks like Arundel Castle, a medieval fortress with beautifully maintained gardens, and Bodiam Castle, a fairytale-like relic surrounded by a moat. Check out coastal towns like Brighton, famous for its arts scene, pebble beach, and the iconic Royal Pavilion, or historic Hastings. Sussex also makes some of England’s finest sparkling wines, so pop into a pub and enjoy!
Prince Edward County, Canada
Shutterstock
Located in Ontario, Canada, this island community is known for its charming small towns, stunning natural beauty, and thriving arts and culinary scenes. Find vineyards and wineries, producing award-winning Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays. Taste at Norman Hardie and Sandbanks Estate with scenic vineyard views. Sandbanks Provincial Park is home to some of Ontario’s most beautiful beaches. Swimming, hike, and camp if you'd like. Visit quaint towns like Picton and Wellington for an impressive art and farm-to-table food scene.
Danish Riviera
Shutterstock
Located along the northeastern coast of Zealand, Denmark’s largest island, this serene and IG-worthy region stretches from Helsingør, home to Kronborg Castle, the UNESCO-listed fortress that inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet, to Hundested. Gilleleje, one of the region’s most charming towns, has bustling harbor, cozy cafes, and cute cottages. Nature lovers can explore the lush Gribskov Forest or hike along the Heatherhill nature area, which offers stunning views of the Kattegat Sea.
Paris, France
Make afree reservation at the newly renovated Notre Dame Cathedral and live Emily in Paris style for a week or two (or more!). Shop along the Champs-Élysées, grab lunch and a freshly made macaron at Ladurée, and visit famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre. Parisian cafés and bistros are perfect for people watching and decadent pastries. Sip a café au lait at Café Charlot in Le Marais or visit the Butterfly Pâtisserie in the Hôtel de Crillon. Pop by the Shakespeare and Company bookstore along the Seine for a great read beforehand!
Bold Coast, Maine
Shutterstock
This part of the U.S. is a breathtaking stretch of rugged coastline offering some of the most dramatic ocean views in New England. Located in the state’s Downeast region, near the border with Canada, this area is a hidden gem. Explore the Cutler Coast Public Reserved Land, which features hiking trails that wind through coastal forests and offer stunning vistas of the Atlantic Ocean. The trails lead to cliffside lookouts. Stroll quaint fishing villages like Lubec, the easternmost town in the U.S., and nearby Campobello Island. Lubec is home to the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse, which marks the easternmost point in the United States. Spot seals, eagles, and even whales along the coast and kayaking, birdwatching, and stargazing are popular activities in the area.
Bavaria, Germany
Shutterstock
Nestled in southeast Germany, Bavaria is known for its Alpine peaks and fairytale castles. The Bavarian Alps are a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, offering hiking, skiing, and breathtaking scenery. Zugspitze, Germany’s highest peak, provides panoramic views of snow-capped mountains. Nearby, Neuschwanstein Castle is one of the most iconic landmarks in Europe and the inspiration for Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Castle. Munich, Bavaria’s capital, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest, and landmarks like Marienplatz and the opulent Nymphenburg Palace. Small towns, such as Rothenburg ob der Tauber, offer a step back in time with their medieval architecture and cobblestone streets. Sample hearty Bavarian cuisine like pretzels, schnitzel, and sausages; explore Franconian Wine Country and enjoy the warm hospitality of traditional beer gardens.
Tasmania, Australia
Tasmania, Australia’s island state, is rugged and remote with everything from beautiful beaches to dense rainforests and rugged mountain peaks. Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park, part of the UNESCO-listed Tasmanian Wilderness, is a must-visit for hiking, with trails like the famous Overland Track offering stunning views. The Freycinet Peninsula, with its turquoise waters and white sand beaches, is home to the iconic Wineglass Bay, perfect for kayaking, walking, or simply soaking in the scenery. In Hobart, the state’s capital, visit Salamanca Place for its art galleries and markets or explore the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), known for its avant-garde exhibits. Don’t miss Port Arthur Historic Site, a haunting reminder of Australia’s convict past.
Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
Shutterstock
This hidden gem near Sayulita, a bohemian surfer town, is a coastal dream with a diverse mix of pristine beaches, lush jungles, and charming towns. There's Punta Mita, known for its upscale resorts and world-class golf courses, and San Pancho, a sleepy village known for its eco-conscious community and stunning sunsets. Explore the Marietas Islands, a UNESCO-protected area perfect for snorkeling, diving, and spotting marine life. Whale-watching season from December to March, when humpbacks travel the seas, is a magical experience you won't want to miss.
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Late fall and winter is a perfect time to visit Chiang Mai, which transforms into a magical city with its Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivals. Thousands of floating lanterns light up the sky during Yi Peng, while candle-lit boats, or krathongs, glide down rivers as part of Loy Krathong, both coinciding with the full moon. The city enjoys dry days and highs in the mid-80s, making it perfect for exploring over 300 temples, including Wat Chedi Luang and Wat Phra Singh. Escape to the peaceful Doi Inthanon National Park, home to Thailand’s highest peak, and after, head over to the bustling Chiang Mai Night Bazaar.
Bratislava, Slovakia
This charming city along the Danube River offers a mix of medieval architecture, vibrant nightlife, and scenic views. The Old Town (Staré Mesto) is the heart of Bratislava, with cobblestone streets, pastel-colored buildings, and lively squares. Admire landmarks like the Gothic-style St. Martin’s Cathedral and the ornate Primate’s Palace. The city’s iconic Bratislava Castle, perched on a hill overlooking the Danube, offers panoramic views and a museum showcasing Slovak history. Get cozy at a cafe or tavern and enjoy local dishes like bryndzové halušky (potato dumplings with sheep cheese) or enjoy a glass of Slovak wine. Catch stunning views and a unique dining experience on the UFO Observation Deck on the SNP Bridge. Nature lover? Enjoy the nearby Little Carpathians for hiking and wine-tasting tours too.
Apostle Islands, Wisconsin
Shutterstock
The Apostle Islands, located in Lake Superior off the coast of northern Wisconsin, are 22 islands known for their stunning natural beauty. The islands’ dramatic sea caves are carved into the sandstone cliffs by centuries of wind and waves. During summer, you can explore them by kayak or boat. In winter, when conditions are right, the caves transform into a magical landscape of ice formations, that you can access by foot. The islands are also home to pristine beaches, lush forests, and diverse wildlife, making them ideal for hiking, birdwatching, and camping. Madeline Island, the largest and only inhabited island, offers charming shops, art galleries, and local eateries.
Sanibel Island, Florida
Shutterstock
This island off the Gulf Coast of Florida is a nature lover's paradise with pristine beaches and rich wildlife. The island’s east-west orientation makes it a prime spot for seashells to wash ashore, earning it the nickname "Shelling Capital of the World." Spend hours combing the white sandy beaches for treasures like conch, scallop, and sand dollar shells. Nature lovers will appreciate the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, a haven for migratory birds, manatees, and alligators. The refuge offers hiking, biking, and kayaking too. Sanibel’s charming village vibe includes boutique shops, art galleries, and locally owned restaurants serving fresh seafood. Biking is a popular way to explore, with over 25 miles of trails winding through lush landscapes and coastal views.
Cappadocia, Turkey
Shutterstock
Feel like you’ve landed on the moon when you travel to Cappadocia, famous for its unique geological features called “fairy chimneys.” Stay at the wildly affordable yet luxe Kayakapi Premium Caves hotel and catch a hot air balloon ride through the stunning cone-like formation, home to entire underground cities like Kaymakli and Derinkuyu.
Athens, Greece
With iconic landmarks like the Acropolis and the Parthenon, Athens offers a glimpse into ancient Greece, but it’s also a hip metropolis with bustling markets, lively cafes, and a thriving arts scene. Explore world-class museums, enjoy fresh and delightful Mediterranean cuisine, and wander through charming neighborhoods like the Plaka and Monastiraki. With a unique mix of ancient ruins and modern life, Athens is the perfect destination for history buffs and adventure seekers.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Shutterstock
B+C founder Brit Morin hosted a creative trip to Santa Fe, and it was the perfect weekend. She started the trip with a photography class at Santa Fe Photographic Workshops and explored the city behind the lens. She stayed at the Inn of the Five Graces — think maximalist style and comfort with a Santa Fe twist. Ofc, you cannot visit Santa Fe without a stop at the Georgia O’Keefe’s Home at Ghost Ranch. Some of Brit's personal highlights: Soaking in the Japanese-inspired tubs at Ten Thousand Waves spa and shooting cowboy photos at Mortenson’s Ranch where celebs like Tom Hanks have filmed movies. "We packed in quite an adventure taking in the art, color, food and natural beauty of the city, all while upping our Instagram game. I cannot wait to go back," she said.
Singapore
Singapore was recently rated as the #1 safest city in the world, making it the perfect destination for travelers of all varieties. Stay at the Capella Hotel, rated the #1 best hotel in Singapore and winner of this year's Travel + Leisure World’s Best Award. Get pampered at top holistic spas such as the Eu Yang Sang TCM Clinic, which provides the ancient remedies of Traditional Chinese Medicine with the balms and tonics sold at Eu Yang Sang. Get some fresh air by exploring the city's parks and gardens, such as the stunning Singapore Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the perfect spot for a picnic, a jog or a reprieve from the buzz of the city. There are also outdoor trips such as Pulau Ubin, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, and Henderson Waves Bridge. Michelin also awarded more than 50 Singapore restaurants with MICHELIN Stars this year. Try Candlenut, where Chef Malcolm Lee serves up flavors inspired by his grandmother's traditional Peranakan dishes; Labryinth, specializing in New Singaporean cuisine; or Born, offering a blend of classic French cuisine and bold Chinese influences housed in a building that dates back to 1903.
Portland, Oregon
Portland is also a great escape for bookish types with Powell's Books, the largest independent new and used bookstore in the world. Plus, the cozy coffee shops around every corner. For the romance reader, stay at the Heathman Hotel in Downtown Portland, which you'll recognize from 50 Shades of Grey. Surrounded by dense national forests with Mount Hood peeking over the city skyline, Portland also offers a serene urban wilderness escape. Explore the exotic Japanese Gardens, museums, and unique downtown. Book a stay at Cascada, Portland's first underground thermal springs and spa and sustainable sanctuary. The eco-friendly property offers on-site dining and group fitness classes. Outside its doors, Cascada is located in the popular Alberta Arts District known for its lively street fairs, hip artisan shops and vibrant mural art scene. From James Beard restaurants, award-winning wellness facilities to urban wineries there is no shortage of itinerary highlights. Kann by Gregory Gourdet and OX Restaurant by married couple in the kitchen Chefs Greg and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton are a must-try. Visit the chic tasting room at the female-owned Division Winemaking Co, book a deep tissue massage at Blooming Moon Wellness Spa, acupuncture at Dragontree Holistic Day Spa or mini Hawaiian retreat at Kanani Pearl Spa. Portland is a haven for unique boutiques and vintage shops, including women-owned storefronts like Wildfang and Freeland Spirits.
Park City + Deer Valley, Utah
Movie lovers, book your tickets to the Sundance Film Festival for late January. Just 35 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, Park City, Utah is known for the celeb fest and its luxe ski resorts like Deer Valley and Park City Mountain, making it a top destination for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts (and après ski aficionados). Stroll the charming, historic Main Street for cozy restaurants like Firewood, art galleries, and local breweries, and enjoy activities like snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and taking scenic chairlift rides. It's the quintessential year-round escape!
Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon’s charming cobblestoned streets, tiled hilltop homes, and relaxed pace make it a perfect year-round getaway. Explore the city’s landmarks, like the Belém Tower and Jerónimos Monastery, and hop the iconic canary-yellow Tram 28 through historic neighborhoods like Alfama and St. George's Castle. Enjoy Lisbon’s vibrant café culture and sample traditional pastries like pastel de nata or cream pastry, yum!
Seychelles
This archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean is a tropical escape of a lifetime. Located off the eastern coast of Africa, this island nation is a luxe haven for beach lovers with crystal-clear waters, lush greenery, and secluded beaches like Anse Lazio on Praslin Island and Anse Source d'Argent on La Digue Island. It's a top destination for snorkeling, diving, and eco-tourism. The Aldabra Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the largest coral atolls on the planet. You may actually spot a giant Aldabra tortoise! Its capital, Victoria, will have you dreaming of the island life, with colorful markets and historic landmarks.
Santa Barbara, California
With year-round sunny skies and spring-like temps, Santa Barbara beaches like Butterfly Beach and Arroyo Burro are perfect for strolls, picnics, and capturing coastal views. Visit the historic Old Mission Santa Barbara, shop your favorite shops plus local vendors on State Street; and explore the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Take a scenic drive to the Santa Ynez Valley to enjoy wine tasting or visit Solvang, known for its Danish-style architecture and culture. Look out for whale-watching season as gray whales migrate along the California coast so take a tour to catch an amazing sight of them!
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong Tourism Board
Hong Kong offers the perfect blend of East and West, a fusion of Chinese traditions and British colonial influence. Known for its iconic skyline, the city is framed by towering skyscrapers, lush hills, and the shimmering Victoria Harbor with surprisingly 260 outlying islands and country parks. The city is a cultural melting pot, where ancient temples like Wong Tai Sin meet cutting-edge architecture. Explore bustling markets in Mong Kok, savor dim sum at local tea houses, or take the Star Ferry for stunning views of the cityscape. Hong Kong is also a shopper’s paradise, from luxe malls in Central to vibrant street markets like Temple Street Night Market. Nature lovers can hike along the coastal Dragon’s Back or visit Lantau Island to see the Tian Tan Buddha.
Antarctica
This once-in-a-lifetime adventure to the most remote and pristine continent on Earth is like visiting another planet. Find towering glaciers, vast ice shelves, and snow-covered mountains via expedition cruises, typically boarding from Ushuaia, Argentina, crossing the Drake Passage. Antarctica’s wildlife is a major draw, with chances to see penguins, seals, whales, and a variety of seabirds in their natural habitats. Colonies of emperor, gentoo, and Adélie penguins are a highlight, as are humpback, minke, and orca whales in surrounding waters. Get up close to icebergs and glaciers on boat tours or take guided hikes and even polar plunges for the truly adventurous!
Best Places To Travel in 2025
Shutterstock
Escape to these dreamy travel destinations in 2025 too!
- Greenland for a chance to unplug and cruise an Arctic landscape.
- Quebec City for a taste of French culture and stunning views of the St. Lawrence River.
- Salzburg, Austria to explore the city of Mozart nestled in the Austrian Alps.
- Savannah, Georgia to stroll swoony historic streets under Spanish moss.
- Turks and Caicos for the ultimate island getaway with a British/Caribbean twist.
- Tanzania, Africa for a bucket-list safari.
- The Amazon to explore the world's largest tropical rainforest.
- Calabria, Italy for rugged mountains, old-fashioned villages and dramatic coastline.
- Trieste, Italy for a hidden gem on the Adriatic Sea.
- Laos, Vietnam for friendly people, amazing food, and untouched scenery.
- Fijifor stunning coral reefs and crystal-clear lagoons.
