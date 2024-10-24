The Most Iconic 'Gilmore Girls' Detail Is Actually Super Unrealistic
Aside from Luke's coffee, the most iconic and consistent aspect of Gilmore Girls are Friday Night Dinners. Any GG fan knows the weekly dinner kicks off in the pilot, when Lorelai asks Emily and Richard to help pay for Rory's Chilton tuition. In addition to paying Rory's way through school, Emily also requests the weekly dinners be part of the deal (and while Lorelai assumes it's manipulation, I'm convinced Emily just wants to be in their lives!!).
But despite the fact the Friday Night Dinners are incredibly entertaining, I can't decide whether or not they're realistic for one reason: you're telling me Emily, Rory, and Lorelai had no Friday night plans for seven years straight?!
Warner Bros. Television
After a long week of work or school, Friday is always my night to relax and unwind. They're the night I crave time with friends, whether it be a movie night or going out to eat, or I just simply don't want to leave my apartment. TLDR; I've never had a standing commitment on Fridays. I have to admit I like the flexibility!
"Usually Fridays are for going out with friends and staying out late, and then Saturdays and Sundays are for the family," one Reddit user says of their own experience. "It [especially] rubbed me the wrong way because this may not be an issue with an older person, but Rory is 16 at the start of the show."
Warner Bros. Television
Rory might not have a packed social schedule, but I can't help but wonder if, after driving to Hartford every day for school, she'd rather just curl up on her couch with a book. But considering life in Stars Hollow is pretty chill, maybe it's nice to have some kind of weekly plan, and a change of scenery to boot.
Despite the time commitment, our favorite mother-daughter duo still has no problem maximizing their weekend. "The weirder part was that they had time for Friday night lingering social dinners in a different town and THEN went out on dates," another Reddit user jokes.
Overall, you might have to suspend your disbelief that Lorelai never had Friday night plans (or that she made double the plans — who has the energy?!) but it's one Gilmore Girls tradition we simply couldn't live without.
Warner Bros. Television
Even though Friday Night Dinners start off as an obligation, I firmly believe Lorelai ends up really enjoying them — and the fact they give her the chance to reconnect with her parents. I think she realizes she actually wants to be at the dinners (which is probably as surprising for her as it is for us), whether it be because she was finally replacing unhappy childhood memories with pleasant adult ones, or because she actually had fun going back-and-forth with Emily.
"Emily was the only person in Lorelai’s life who could keep up with her banter in a similar way. She may have channeled that in a different way, but Emily was just as witty as Lorelai," a third Reddit user says, while another agrees, "Oh, she definitely did. I think she always craved an intimate relationship and saw that her daughter could give her that [segue] into their lives."
And there's nothing that brings people closer together than sharing a meal. Pour me a glass of wine Lorelai!!
Is there a Friday Night Dinner in every episode of Gilmore Girls?
Warner Bros. Television
Out of 153 Gilmore Girls episodes, there are 71 Friday Night Dinners. Meaning there's a dinner for about every two episodes.
What episode is the chaotic Friday Night Dinner?
Warner Bros. Television
Given how chaotic Lorelai is (and Lorelai and Emily are together), I'm afraid you'll have to be more specific! But one especially chaotic Friday Night Dinner comes in season 6, episode 13, "Friday Night's Alright For Fighting." After Lorelai reveals Christopher is paying Rory's Yale tuition, she attempts to smooth things over by bringing Friday Night Dinners back. And as the title might suggest, things don't exactly go according to plan.
But if Luke, Christopher, or Trix is present for a Friday Night Dinner, you know it's going to be a memorable one.
