Dietary Restrictions? We Gotcha! Here's How To Celebrate National Ice Cream Day
If we're being honest, we need exactly zero excuses to eat a frozen treat but, hey, we'll take the extra endorsement that is National Ice Cream Day. Still, if dairy makes you sick, you're on a paleo diet, or you're dealing with some other dietary restrictions, you may be skeptical as to whether you can mark the July 18th holiday in appropriate fashion. We're here to tell you that you 100-percent can, and, even more so, these 15 pints are just as good as the regular stuff. You're welcome, with a cherry on top.
If You're Keto…
Rebel Cookie Dough ($4, was $6)
Thanks to their high-fat content, Rebel's ice creams maintain the creamy texture of traditional ice creams.
Enlightened Keto Butter Pecan Ice Cream ($3, was $6)
With only six grams of net carbs per pint and no added sugar, we're ready to crunch.
Killer Creamery Chocolate Killer Sammies ($48 for a 6-pack)
Like many keto ice creams, these BBQ-ready sandwiches are made with easily digested MCT oil.
If You're Dairy-Free…
Jeni's Cold Brew With Coconut Cream ($12)
We don't know about you, but we're tempted to replace our daily cold brew with Jeni's take on our summer fave.
Oatly Mint Chip Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert ($5)
Oatly's been everywhere recently, and never have we been more pleased to see the brand than in mint-chip form.
Ben & Jerry's Colin Kaepernick's Change The Whirled Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert ($5)
So you're telling us we can support racial justice and chow down on cookies and caramel ice cream? We're in!
If You're Vegan…
Van Leeuwen Vegan Banana Pudding ($12)
It wouldn't be banana pudding without vanilla wafers — Van Leeuwen's are even housemade.
Craig's Perfectly Chocolate ($59 for a 4-pack)
This cashew-based treat warms (cools?) our chocoholic hearts.
Frankie & Joe's Golden Milk ($56 for a 4-pack)
Rooted in Ayurvedic tradition, this coconut and oat milk-based is infused with turmeric, ginger, and a variety of other warming spices.
If You're Paleo
Vixen Kitchen Chai & I ($12.99)
Spice things up with a cinnamon-heavy pint that, unlike a lot of ice cream, skips the caffeine.
Nick's Strawbär Swirl ($60 for 6-pack)
We've never actually tasted Sweden, but if this is what the Nordic country has going on, we're booking a trip ASAP.
NadaMoo! Cookies & Cream ($6)
Fried oreos are a great summer fair food until you find yourself staring down a 90-degree night. Enter: cookies & cream ice cream.
If You're Limiting Calories…
So Delicious Cocoa Chip Light Frozen Dessert ($8)
So Delicious is a standby in grocery aisles for many reasons, and one of them is definitely this coffee-chocolate combo.
Edy's Neapolitan ($4)
Why decide between chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla when you can have all three?
Halo Top Red Velvet ($4)
Halo Top has landed on the one thing that makes red velvet anything better: bite-size brownie chunks.
Which flavor will you be trying for National Ice Cream Day? Follow us on Pinterest for more delicious ideas.
