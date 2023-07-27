Step Out In Celestial Style With The New YETI Colors + Zodiac Customs
Your zodiac sign is no longer *just* written in the stars – it can be on your water bottle, too. We've got the scoop on YETI's new colors and the first-ever zodiac-inspired customization to coat the outside of your go-to Rambler cups, mugs, or jugs.
The star-studded collection cosmically coincides with the two new, fueled-by-nature colorways dropped for the fall season: Camp Green and Cosmic Lilac.
Everyone from Aries to Pisces will not only want to sport the chic green and calming purple hues for every outdoor adventure (hello, hiking andcamping!), but proudly flex their astrological sign, too! Here’s how you can step out in *celestial* style.
The New YETI Colors
YETI is offering the zodiac sign customization exclusively on their drinkware pieces. For the insulated line, Rambler, the shiny star sign decal costs $6 per side. This includes the 20 oz Tumbler (35), 16 oz Stackable Pint ($30), and of course, the iconic20 oz Travel Mug ($38).
Starting this Friday (tomorrow!), you can sport the zodiac on YETI’s Yonder water bottles, free with purchase. The astrological decal available on this style is colored, boasting a pleasing turquoise and pink palette. Obsessed!
More of YETI's Customizable Water Bottles, Mugs, and Cups
Rambler 35 oz Mug in Camp Green ($42)
This travel-friendly piece will become your go-to water bottle, and you'll never look back. It keeps its contents nice and cold (or hot – you do you) so you always feel refreshed, whether you're trekking a trail or hitting the gym!
Rambler 26 oz Stackable Cup in Cosmic Lilac ($35)
This handle-less option is a touch more casual, perfect for packing drinks to sip in the car or at a party, too.
Rambler 36 oz Water Bottle in Camp Green ($50)
This water bottle truly changes the summer camping game. It has a hefty amount of insulation to keep liquids cold or hot, plus features a nice and easy carrying handle that can *also* be clipped to backpacks and more.
Yonder 20 oz Water Bottle in Cosmic Lilac ($22)
This no-fuss water bottle, the Yonder style, looks *gorg* in the Cosmic Lilac colorway, sure to prompt all your friends to ask where you got it!
Which of the new yeti colors and designs is your fave? Let us know below and sign up for our newsletter for more outdoor gear recs!
