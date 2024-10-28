Stanley’s 2024 Holiday Collection Makes The Perfect Gift – But It’ll Sell Out Very Soon
It’s definitely not too early to start your holiday shopping, and Stanley’s got just the gift for everyone on your list. The brand is debuting their Comfort & Joy holiday collection on October 29, and it’s packed with practical drinkware pieces of all kinds in the coziest colors ever to help ring in the most wonderful time of the year. We’re super stoked about the wine set and rose gold-gilded Quenchers! The Stanley holiday collection is bound to sell out, so acquaint yourself with the entire edit below and scroll on for details on how to snag the pieces for yourself before they’re gone.
Our faves from the Comfort & Joy collection:
- The Holiday Quencher H2.0 Samesies Sip Set
- The Holiday All Day Wine Set
- The Holiday Stay-Hot Camp Mug
- The Holiday Stay-Chill Growler Set
- The Holiday Stanley Cross Bottle
What's in the 2024 Stanley holiday collection?
Stanley
There are 16 pieces in Stanley's Comfort & Joy holiday collection, including the famed Quencher tumblers. There's also some fun sets designed for cocktails, wine, and hot beverages!
The main characters in the collection come in three cozy colors: Gilded Sugar (a very light pink), Gilded Pomegranate (deep red), and Gilded Celadon (light teal). Select drinkware is also shoppable in colors like Twilight Gloss (deep navy) and Gilded Marshmallow (stark white).
How do I shop the 2024 Stanley holiday collection?
Stanley
You can shop the Comfort & Joy collection online on Stanley's website starting October 29 at 9am PT. You can also shop it through this post once the collection is live. Sign up to get notified about the drop here!
See The Entire Stanley Holiday Collection Here
Stanley
The Holiday Quencher H2.0 FlowState 40-Ounce Tumbler
The gold and copper details on this classic Quencher make every sip feel super festive!
Stanley
The Holiday Quencher H2.O FlowState 30-Ounce Tumbler
You can also snag the same colorways in a 30-ounce size!
Stanley
The Holiday All Day Wine Set
Pour one out for you and your bestie with this travel-friendly wine set.
Stanley
The Holiday IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler
This tumbler is easy to take to and from all the holiday gatherings you'll be attending this season. No shame if you fill it up with some wine.
Stanley
The Holiday Stay-Hot Camp Mug
Keep that tea, hot chocolate, or warm cocktail warm with this expertly-insulated mug that's prepped and ready for the holidays with three Stanley signature colors.
Stanley
The Holiday Stay-Chill Stacking Pint
This pint keeps its contents cold (or hot) for hours. Party time!
Stanley
The Holiday Stay-Chill Growler Set
Camping in the cold? Pour up a warming cocktail – or better yet, some soup into the growler and enjoy with a buddy using the coordinating Stanley cups.
Stanley
The Holiday Lifted Spirits Prismatic Craft Cocktail Set
Shake things up this holiday season with this easy-to-use trio. This would also make an excellent gift for the mixologist in your life!
Stanley
The Holiday Legendary Classic Bottle with Buddy Cups
This tightly-sealed bottle keeps liquids warm all day long so you can enjoy a comforting sip by the fire, even in the thick of winter.
Stanley
The Holiday IceFlow Bottle with Flip Straw Lid
Keep sippin' with this convenient insulated bottle that can help you tackle your morning commute with zero troubles.
Stanley
The Holiday Stanley Cross Bottle
The crossbody strap on this bottle lets you keep your bev close, no matter what you're drinking.
Stanley
The Holiday Stay Hot Camp Mug Set
The ideal set for outdoorsy couples, this duo of insulated mugs will join them on every single adventure!
Stanley
The Holiday All Day Slim Bottle
The perfect size for a purse or backpack, this slim bottle still has all the features you know and love from Stanley.
Stanley
The Holiday Quencher H2.0 Samesies Sip Set
This set would be so cute as a gift for a mom + daughter duo. The big size holds 40 ounces, while the smaller one holds 14 ounces of their favorite beverage.
Stanley
The Holiday Quencher Straws for 40-Ounce Tumblers
These straws were made to match the Stanley holiday collection perfectly! They're also available for 30-ounce tumblers.
