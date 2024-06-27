10 Striped Dresses For A Chic & Easy Vacation Outfit
After seeing Sabrina Carpenter’s bold Jacquemus look for Vogue World in Paris, I instantly wanted to steal her look. Her red and white striped get-up is chic, colorful, and so coastal, perfect for any seaside vacation I wish I could be taking right now (a mountain girl can dream, okay?).
Given the undeniably strong pull of her fashion influence (Google searches for “red and white striped dress” spiked recently), I just know the girlies will be on the hunt for the perfect frock to match Sabrina’s energy.
Look no further than these striped dresses that embody the serene seaside through breezy linens and feminine fits. These striped dresses make for the cutest vacation outfits around – simply slide one on with your favorite sandals and sunnies, and you’re ready to stroll along the beach or sit down at your go-to dinner destination.
Mango
Mango Bare Shoulders Striped Dress
This striped dress can be worn off both shoulders or as one-shoulder neckline, thanks to its versatile bowtie design. The 100% cotton fabric lands around a midi length, hitting right under the knees. More than anything, it's certifiably comfortable since it follows a straight silhouette, so it'll billow beautifully in the breeze as you sip down your fave beachside cocktail.
The Mango Bare Shoulders Striped Dress comes in sizes 0-20 for $60 (was $80).
Nordstrom
Edikted Mango Bare Shoulders Striped Dress
Strapless dresses like this one were made for an oceanside getaway. You get breeziness from the exposed shoulders and collarbone, while the rest of the garment falls down to your mid-calf. This pick even has a cheeky slit that runs along the back, shaping your bod in the most flattering way. It's made from a 45% polyester, 45% rayon, and 10% spandex blend, so it stretches with you.
The Edikted Mango Bare Shoulders Striped Dress is available to shop in sizes S-XL for $62 at Nordstrom.
Reformation
Reformation Nonie Dress
Reformation dresses are truly to die for, and this sailor-esque style is no exception! It flaunts so many cute details, from the puff sleeves to pleated bodice. I'm especially a sucker for its lacy collar. This 50% cotton, 50% viscose dress buttons all the way up and ties in the back to further shape your look around the waist. This striped dress would look adorable with some simple ballet flats to channel a very European vibe.
The Reformation Nonie Dress is shoppable in sizes 0-12 for $248.
Free People
SER.O.YA Hull Mini Dress
It's giving nautical. It's giving wealth. It's giving "I'm vacationing in the Hamptons for the summer." This elegant soft knit mini dress is covered in navy and white stripes, all while featuring a off-the-shoulder neckline with flair and a statement belt. It's intended to have a bodycon fit, so expect it to fit your figure like a glove. No matter how you style it, this striped dress is key for achieving a sophisticated summer 'fit.
You can find the SER.O.YA Hull Mini Dress in sizes XS-XL for $278 at Free People.
Eloquii
Eloquii One Shoulder Stripe Dress
This striped dress supplies a ton of coverage without being overly modest or boring. I love the varied stripe sizes! This plus-size pick doesn't fail to keep things interesting with a playful asymmetrical shoulder and diagonal seaming throughout. It's made from 100% rayon with a loose-fitting silhouette that emphasizes its delightful comfort.
The Eloquii One Shoulder Stripe Dress comes in sizes 14-30 for $59 (was $110). A steal!
Old Navy
Old Navy Mini Shirt Dress
If you're aiming more casual for your beachy look, this Old Navy dress is here to please. Plus, we all know how comfortable a shirt dress is! This vertical striped dress' 100% cotton construction will keep you nice and cool in the summer sun. It boasts a relaxed swing fit that's easy to slip on and off, with a few buttons up top so you can customize your look even further.
The Old Navy Mini Shirt Dress is available in sizes XS-4X for $32 (was $40).
Free People
Sovere Rhythm Stripe Mix Dress
I'm really obsessed with drop-waist dresses right now. They're super elongating and flattering on anyone! This one is uniquely cool because it looks like two separate pieces, when it's just one long dress. Plus, the tank-style top is high-coverage, so you won't have to make many adjustments to your outfit throughout the day. This pick will give you a more understated striped look while still looking nicely nautical. The top half boasts a knit feel, and the skirt is a lot breezier.
The Sovere Rhythm Stripe Mix Dress is shoppable in sizes XS-L for $229 from Free People.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Off-The-Shoulder Smocked Mini Dress
This striped dress is smothered in smocking, and I am living for it. The flouncy hem and neckline feels particularly fit for taking cute Instagram pics by the seashore! This mini dress is definitely meant to hug your figure, but it's generously stretchy throughout, so you won't feel overly restricted. It's crafted from 72% polyester and 28% elastane with a 100% cotton lining for added security.
The Abercrombie & Fitch Off-The-Shoulder Smocked Mini Dress is currently available in sizes XXS-XL for $72 (was $90).
Anthropologie
Simon Miller Sahara Striped Denim Mini Dress
Dare to go bold with even more stripes this season by donning this adorable mini dress! It has a denim feel to it, though it's 100% cotton for some nice added breathability. It zips discreetly along one side, plus there's pockets. The curved seaming at the bust helps shape your figure, even with how loose-fitting this pick is.
The Simon Miller Sahara Striped Denim Mini Dress is currently available in sizes XS-L for $295 at Anthropologie.
Kohl's
Sonoma Goods For Life Belted Knit Dress
This easy-to-wear cotton modal midi is begging to be worn with your coolest gold earrings and some comfy sandals. It's nicely loose-fitting, but cinches along the waist with an attached tie belt. The best part is you'll get some coverage from the sun with the cap sleeves and modest crewneck. There's a side slit along the leg that reveals just enough leg to feel super sexy.
The Sonoma Goods For Life Belted Knit Dress is shoppable in sizes XS-XXL for $25.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more in-style summer fashion picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.