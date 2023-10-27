Lisa Stardust

Lisa Stardust is a New York based professional astrologer and has been part of the astrology community for over 10 years. She writes columns for Brit + Co, O Magazine, Teen Vogue, The Hoodwitch, Girlboss, Tinder (Swipe Life), Sabat, Cosmopolitan, Lifestyle, Bust, and British Vogue. She has also been featured in, and continues to be featured in, Vice, Refinery29, Bustle, Elite Daily, Tyla (formerly Pretty 52), The Daily Mail, and InStyle. You can follow her at @lisastardustastro on Instagram.