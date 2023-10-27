Your November 2023 Horoscope Is In & The Universe Really Wants You To Reflect
Given everything going on in the universe, November is a month to reflect this year. Saturn in Pisces turns direct on November 4, ending the retrograde that began on June 17, and allowing us to take control and responsibility over our actions and decisions. Venus enters Libra on November 8, bringing harmony and peace into our hearts and romantic endeavors. Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 10, making our communication concise and direct. November 13’s New Moon in Scorpio brings radical change our way. The Sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, making us more philosophical and passionate. Action planet Mars enters Gemini on November 24, adding boldness and adventure to our vibes. November 27 brings the Full Moon in Gemini, which urges us to find the truth in matters. Keep reading to discover what you can expect for your November 2023 horoscope.
Aries
Image via Nari Creative / Canva
If you've been wanting a vacation, now's the time to plan your escape from the mundane. Even though you aren’t ready to take flight, it’ll be fun to think and scheme about the future. Winter break isn't far away. Time to start dreaming of St. Bart’s for New Year’s.
Taurus
Your intuition is letting you know the truth about matters. This will give you the chance to connect with your innermost feelings to suss things out. The only caveat is that you'll have to decipher between what is true and what's not real since your paranoia might be high now.
Gemini
You're feeling more connected to your crush or significant other than ever. Don't run away when the vibe becomes intimate — use that as a moment to elevate the relationship. Share your secrets from the past and desires for the future to create a strong bond that can't be broken.
Cancer
Just when you solve one issue, more seem to pop up almost out of the blue. You have the strength and capacity to get through these tense situations, as long as you act more logical than emotional. Keeping your cool will help you problem solve when the going gets tough.
Leo
With your creativity at a high, you’ll want to use your artistry to help you cultivate an aesthetic that speaks to you. Odds are that you won't have to put a lot of effort into making your visions a reality. They’ll be celebrated and relished by others — especially you.
Virgo
All of us can get wrapped up in a moment in time, but that doesn't mean we have to remain in those sentiments and headspace. Forgiving yourself for past mistakes and owning your flaws is key, as you’ll feel freer and more accepting of yourself. Remember, no one is perfect.
Libra
Creating boundaries with others is imperative to do at this moment in time. You don't need to be a part of someone’s journey — especially when their actions are affecting your life. Setting limits is a great way to protect your personal energy when these issues appear in your life.
Scorpio
Your intuition is on point this month, which is why you shouldn't question your gut feelings. In the case that you do, it's essential to meditate on a situation and contemplate how you should move forward with care. Take time to comprehend what the universe is showing and telling you.
Sagittarius
Although it's unlike you to avoid confrontation, you're opting to do so for the first half of November. It’ll be nice to not be in the mix of things, and having to defend yourself as well as your loved ones. The last two weeks of November releases your repressed sentiments.
Capricorn
Your goals are currently evolving and transforming, allowing you to transcend with time. This will help you become the person you want — even though it’s miles away from where you began. As long as you have faith in all that you do, the universe will too. You got this, Capricorn!
Aquarius
You're at a crossroads in your career, which is why you are debating making a change. Choose the path that sparks joy into your career. Having a connection to work will allow you to have a deeper purpose and more confidence. When you love what you do, others will too.
Pisces
Being able to assert yourself without ruffling feathers is an art. Regardless of the outcome, you shouldn't be afraid to say what’s on your mind in the moment you're feeling it without worrying about the outcome. Now, you the courage to be bold and strong when expressing yourself.
