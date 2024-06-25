Book Lovers! We're Officially Getting Emily Henry's "Happy Place" As A Netflix Series
Emily Henry not only new pops books year after year, but she also has a knack for frequently announcing exciting book adaptations, too! From launching Funny Story(already love it) to news of the Beach Read movie (crossing our fingers for a Ayo Edibiri and Paul Mescal announcement any day now), EmHen's had a busy year — and it just got even busier.
After Henry announced the news herself on her email newsletter, "Emily's Grocery List,"Deadline confirmed that Netflix is in the process of adapting Happy Place. We've got the scoop on everything you should know about the newest Emily Henry adaption!
Is "Happy Place" being adapted for the screen?
Emily Henry officially confirmed that Happy Place is being adapted for Netflix. The author wrote in her email newsletter, "Happy Place is going to be a series on Netflix! I’ve been dying to tell you about it forever, and there’s actually A LOT more to share very soon, but since this little bit of news leaked today, I wanted to be the one to FORMALLY tell you."
She goes on to say that she's thrilled about the series and even more excited that they've allowed her to be closely involved in the project, so that it can live up to her, and the readers', dream and vision for the book! She said that she wants to make it a series that the fans will love and be happy with! We couldn't be more excited to hear that!
Will "Happy Place" be a TV show or a movie?
Happy Place will be made into a TV series with Netflix! This is great news, because it works better for the plot for it to have multiple episodes. The book has quite a long storyline that develops over many years and many summers in the lives of the main characters, so with flashbacks, it will require more time to delve into their stories.
This makes me so excited as a fan, because I believe this allows them the time to do the story justice, and really develop the relationship and chemistry between the two main characters, and supporting characters also in the book.
Who's producing the "Happy Place" TV show?
The series is set to be by Netflix and Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican, JLo's production company. This announcement follows multiple deals between Lopez and Netflix, including their latest release of Atlas, which garnered over 72 million views! Plus, JLo is a certifiable rom-com queen, so we know EmHen will be in the best of hands with her!
Who's cast in the "Happy Place" TV show?
While we don't have a confirmed cast yet, we're not-so-patiently waiting patiently to see who's attached to this adaption.
What is "Happy Place" about?
The book follows a couple, Harriet and Wyn, as they navigate their broken relationship. The stories winds over the course of many years: as friends, lovers, fiancées, and now...whatever they are. Every summer, they go to the beach house with their closest friends, but this year they set out for one last hurrah before the beach house is sold. Their whole friend group thinks that they're still together, so they pretend to be together just for a short while just to enjoy one last summer all together. Only...it's harder than you think to pretend you're not in love with someone when you are, in fact, still in love. What could happen in this love story about the love between two people, but more importantly, between friends?
Are there other Emily Henry book adaptations being made?
Last year, Deadline announced an adaptation of Beach Read, a beloved Henry best-seller! Fans continue to speculate that Paul Mescal and Ayo Edibiri will star in it, especially after Henry said they would be amazing for the roles. Even Paul told Awards Watch he wants to do a romcom with Ayo...so, it's basically meant to be!
People We Meet On Vacationis also getting the movie treatment. Much like Beach Read, we don't have a confirmed cast yet. We do know that incredible author, screenplay writer, and rom-com lover, Yulin Kuang is set to adapt the script, so that's bound to be a fabulous match!
Finally, we're getting a movie for Book Lovers! According to Us! Weekly, some fans think this is the movie for Ayo and Paul, but we're not convinced. Definitely keeping our eye out for who is cast, though!
We're so excited for the many Emily Henry projects in the works, and pending for the future. Emily Henry said at the end of her newsletter, "I cannot WAIT to tell you more, about this project and others, right here on my grocery list just as soon I’m given the green light. For now, though, I’m back to working on [REDACTED]. Happy reading, my friends."
Yikes, I'm scared and excited all at once, because she has taken over my life. Stay tuned her for further updates on her upcoming projects!
