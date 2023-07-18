9 Popular Outdoor Decor Ideas To Try In 2023
'Tis the season for hosting your own summer garden party or indoor soiree! If you don't feel like your space looks party ready yet, no worries! We've got tips to help you host an outdoor party while making sure you've got the inside scoop on budget-friendly ways to update your outdoor and indoor space.
In collaboration with Yelp, interior design expert Carmeon Hamilton shared her excitement about helping people find new ways to bring their homes' personality to life. Hamilton shared, "Whether it’s with bold colorways, lively plants, or ambitious outdoor projects, I’m excited to help people add a touch of beauty to the things that surround them every day."
Take a look at the popular summer home and outdoor decor ideas she's betting on in 2023.
Pizza Ovens
Image via Home Depot
Vevor 12 in. Wood and Charcoal-Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven ($139)
Get ready to make your own fire-oven pizza with this outdoor pizza oven by Vevor. Guests will be impressed that you're behind the delicious slices of pizza they're enjoying, and this gives you a whole new culinary category to explore at your next cookout.
According to Carmeon, “Pizza ovens have become a must-have for outdoor entertaining aficionados. Not only are they less intimidating than your average charcoal or propane grill, they’re extremely versatile, and can be used to create the perfect pizza, roasted veggies or even bread! The best part? You can find one to fit your personal style: from modern and industrial to rustic and earthy, there’s one to fit every home!”
Outdoor Bars
Image via Pottery Barn
What do we need? Summer cocktails! When do we want them? Now! At least that's what you and your guests will be saying once you get your outdoor bar set up.
Custom Fragrances
Custom fragrances are a simple way to add a personalized touch into your space. Plus, how fun is it to create your own signature scent and candle design to show off when hosting?
Earth Tones
Image via Wayfair
If you're not ready to dive into the earth tones trend just yet, try adding wall decor to your home. Of earth tones, Carmeon said, "They have a magical ability to transform a room, infusing it with warmth, depth, and even a touch of opulence."
Smart Toilets
Image via Homary
Do you need a bidet? That's debatable, but what isn't is how much one aids in reducing toilet paper use for an eco-friendly upgrade.
Drought-Resistant Plants
Image via Leeloo Thefirst/Pexels
You may dream of a lush, green garden, but incessant heat and drought conditions may have other plans. Well, that's where drought-resistant plants — like hydrangeas — come into play. Don't you just love a pretty, yet hardy plant? These will seriously cut down on your water use while watering the garden too.
Living Green Walls
Image via Artificial Plants Unlimited
Living green walls are gaining popularity and aren't going anywhere any time soon. If you're not ready to grow your own just yet, you can opt for a replica version to get an idea of how it'll add ambience to your outdoor space.
Outdoor Seating
Image via West Elm
Outdoor seating is mandatory so if you've been thinking about adding it to your outdoor space, go for it! Carmeon adds, "“Lots of folks are wanting to stretch their living space, but with a tight real estate market, going bigger isn’t always an option. The next best thing is to extend your indoor living amenities to the outdoors! Today’s outdoor furniture options look so amazing, they can be mistaken for indoor options. Have a comfy sectional or lounge chairs on your patio? Add a projector and screen for an outdoor theater, and you’ll be the neighborhood spot for movie night.”
Patio Enclosures
Image via Lowe's
In the event that you like outside minus the annoying gnats that love to hover near your ears or food, it's time to consider an enclosed patio.
What are you thinking about adding to your home and outdoor space this summer? Let us know in the comments and be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for more home trends!
Header image via Pottery Barn
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.