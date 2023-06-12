17 Genius Outdoor Wall Decor Ideas To Brighten Up Your Patio & Porch Hangs
To help inspire you, we've rounded up a myriad of possibilities from metal murals to functional accents. Get ready to discover how these decorative elements can transform your garden walls, or even your front door, into captivating focal points that add depth, character, and a touch of magic to your backyard and outdoor space.
Image via World Market
Black Metal Fern Panel Outdoor Wall Decor 3 Piece ($200)
This 3-piece set features intricately designed fern patterns that create a fascinating visual display. With its weather-resistant construction, this outdoor wall decor is built to withstand the elements and maintain its allure throughout the seasons, making it a perfect choice for enhancing your garden, patio, or porch.
Image via Living Spaces
Gray 36 Inch Metal Wall Art ($125)
Who doesn't want a little sunshine in their lives? This art exudes durability and longevity, as it is made from high-quality metal, allowing you to enjoy its modern aesthetic for years. Plus, at 36 inches it's big enough to make a real visual impact on your space.
Image via Crate and Barrel
Four Box Wall Mounted Indoor/Outdoor Planter ($149)
Easy to install and maintain, this planter set is designed to bring nature closer to you. Perfect for small areas or as a statement piece on your wall, the planter features four individual boxes that can hold a variety of plants, from herbs and succulents to colorful flowers. Its wall-mounted design saves valuable floor space and adds a modern, minimalist aesthetic to your decor.
Image via Target
Resin Classical Walled Fountain - Alpine Corporation ($225)
The LED lights create a beautiful ambiance, illuminating the flowing water for a mesmerizing effect. With its off-white color, this fountain seamlessly blends in with various decor styles, so it can fit into anyone's outdoor space!
Image via Living Spaces
Gold 36 Inch Metal Sun Moon Wall Decor ($125)
Even on a cloudy day, you can have the sun, moon, and stars with this piece of decor! It's a little kitschy and a lotta cute.
Image via World Market
Blue And Green Seaside 30 Bulb String Lights ($18, was $20)
Add a little character to your backyard with the Blue and Green Seaside 30-Bulb String. These colorful bulbs are deLIGHTful...okay, I'll see myself out for that one.
Image via Etsy
Metal Bird Wall Art ($70)
With its versatile design, the Metal Bird Wall Art can complement various decor styles. Hang it on a fence, wall, or tree to add the beauty of these graceful creatures to your surroundings.
Image via Etsy
Metal "Hello" Sign Front Door Decor ($116)
Welcome guests in style with the Metal "Hello" Sign Front Door Decor. The sleek black finish adds a touch of elegance, and its welcoming message makes it a perfect accent piece that sets a positive tone for visitors. Easy to install and maintain, this is a delightful way to add a personalized touch to your entryway.
Image via Etsy
"Life Is Better At The Pool” Sign ($95)
Add a touch of summer vibes to your garden with the "Life is Better at the Pool" sign. This charming wall decor features a playful and cheerful message perfect for poolside relaxation.
Image via Dazuma
Small Artificial Plants and Stones Outdoor Lights ($239)
Your backyard oasis won't be complete without this small artificial outdoor light. Featuring small, green faux plants and stones, this light can be mounted on your gate or the column that leads into your backyard. When lit at night, it creates a serene ambiance for you and your guests.
Image via Anthropologie
Tala Muse Wall Light ($325)
Add a touch of luxury to your front door area with this charming and simple sconce. It's got a soft glow, so it's not jarring to your guests at night, but still lights the way for them.
Image via Crate & Barrel
Caplet Outdoor Sconce Light ($117)
Install this sconce light on your porch, patio, or entryway to elevate the style and functionality of your area. The frosted glass shade provides a soft and diffused glow, creating a welcoming ambiance. The high-quality materials used ensure its longevity and ability to withstand outdoor conditions.
Image via Anthropologie
Bergs Fluted Hanging Wall Pot ($88)
Showcase your favorite plants and create a stunning vertical garden with these stylish wall pots! Their fluted design and neutral gray color somehow feel vintage and modern all at once.
Image via Terrain
Galvanized Iron Shelf ($74)
This Galvanized Iron Shelf provides ample space for displaying decor items, organizing books, or showcasing potted plants. Its iron construction ensures durability and a rustic charm give you form and function.
Image via Anthropologie
Pierce Outdoor Sconce ($198)
Constructed with high-quality materials, this sconce is built to withstand outdoor elements and provide long-lasting illumination. With its one-size-fits-all design, it seamlessly integrates into your backyard, front porch, or otherwise.
Image via West Elm
Iris Cement Indoor/Outdoor Wall Planters ($59 - $93)
These planters equipped with drainage holes prevent overwatering and promote healthy plant growth. With their generous size, you can plant a variety of flowers, herbs, or succulents, bringing natural beauty and a touch of nature to your home's exterior.
Image via West Elm
Portside Wood Wall Planter ($186)
The wall-mounted design saves room and allows you to create a beautiful vertical garden display. With its generous size, you can plant a variety of herbs, flowers, or trailing vines, instantly transforming your outdoor space into a lush oasis.
