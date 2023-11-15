Try Making These Handmade Gifts To Give Something A Bit More Unique This Year
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Brand-new gift sets, foodie gifts, beauty gifts, and the likes are sure to bring joy this year, but if you're planning to give something with a personal twist, handmade gifts are *the* way to go. The possibilities are truly endless when you employ your creativity and craft items that your gift recipients have maybe seen (or received) before – hats, cards, coasters, picture holders, and more await.
Check out these entirely homemade gifts that will spark your next holiday idea! Some components of these handmade gifts can even be thrifted, saving you some cash along the way.
Photo by Anete Lusina / PEXELS
1. Start simple and make them a personalized card.
Nothing communicates your love, time, and effort behind a gift more than personalized cards. Even if you can’t DIY the gift itself, having a handmade card (with a thoughtful message inside) as a prelude to the unwrapping ritual will touch everyone’s heart. Make sure to craft yours on some hardy cardstock so they feel *extra* special. Peep some of these stellar holiday card ideas for inspiration!
@miascozycorner i inadvertently seem to have to fallen into a purple theme?? #christmascrafts #diychristmasdecor #diychristmasornaments #claycreations #tiktokdiy #christmas ♬ original sound - mia 🍒
2. Sculpt some cutie gift toppers.
Handmade gift wrapping elements will also step up your holiday game. These darling little gift toppers that @miascozycorner made out of polymer clay are sure to inspire your own designs! Decorate the shapes you make with paint pens and coat them in Liquitex for durability, then attach them to your gift box or bag using some cute ribbon or yarn.
Photo by Riley Williams
3. Use air-dry clay to make picture holders.
Clay is your BFF for making handmade gifts. This idea from @rileyrosestudio lets your giftee display pictures, memories, cards, or even recipe cards in the form of their favorite food! Go for a trendier take by sculpting an olive or tomato out of air-dry clay, or opt to craft something as intricate as a burger or pizza slice – no matter what shape it is, they’re sure to love it. Riley usesgesso to prime her air-dry clay pieces, then an acrylic sealant to make sure those lovely designs stay put.
Photo by Krissy Derrick
4. Craft a candle holder using clay.You could use a pottery kitlike these convenient ones to make anything, really, but this wavy candelabra from @modeletto.store will make one of the most unique handmade gifts! Don’t forget to *also* gift somecandlesticks alongside it.
Photo by Mariam Antadze / PEXELS
5. Make coasters out of air-dry clay and gift them alongside thrifted glassware.
To make some handmade coasters, roll out some air-dry clay, let it dry, and coat it with gesso before you get to painting! The canvas is yours with this gift idea, but here are a few concepts to get the creative juices flowing: smiley faces, rainbows, spirals, initials, and fruits or vegetables. Ensure that your hard work stays in place with a sealant that’ll repel moisture. Some thrifted glassware pieces to give alongside your handmade coasters would be the absolute cherry on top!
Photo by Meredith Holser
6. Thread a handmade necklace using thrifted or secondhand beads.
Got a necklace you don’t love? Deconstruct that baby using small wire cutters or scissors so that you can use the leftover beads and charms to make something entirely new! If you don’t have them on-hand already, you will need some beading cord, bead clamps, jump rings, clasps, and pliers.
7. DIY your very own body care line.
Making your own body scrubs or balt salts is *a lot* easier than you’d think. Some recipes only call for ingredients you’d find in your kitchen! Make a range of self-care products at home, then package them up in thrifted jars with ribbon and a handmade tag to really impress.
Photo by Ron Lach / PEXELS
8. Repurpose cans and tins by pouring candles into them.
Fish tin candles are in, but you can really use any vessel to pour your own candles in. All you need is some candle wax, wicks, and a scent of your choice to create something super unique! Try your first handmade candle with an empty, clean tinned fish tin, then get adventurous with soda cans or crushed tomato cans to bring out that Tomato Girl energy for your gift recipient.
Photo by Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS
9. Make a batch of jam.If foodie gifts are their thing, then there’s no better item to give than, well, food! We have an amazingly tasty fig jamrecipe, but you can take the reins on what fruity flavor you’ll whip up. This is a convenient handmade gift, too, because the result won’t go bad or spoil before the big day.
Photo by Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS
10. Make a batch of spice mix.In the same vein of shelf-stable foodie-snacky gifts, spice mixes are always a good idea, and really easy to make at home. Mix together some cajun seasoning, all-purpose seasoning, ranch, or everything bagel seasoning in no time before packing it up in small thrifted jars to gift!
Photo by Roman Odinstov / PEXELS
11. Make a batch of chili oil.Chili oil is very buzzy at the moment, but instead of dropping a bag on a single jar, make your own at home to yield a few! Our recipe uses neutral oil, star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, Sichuan peppercorns, salt, chili flakes, garlic and soy sauce.It only takes a moment to make, but you’ll want the mixture to sit for a week or so, that way the nuanced flavors can all sink in. You could even gift a few recipe cards (like these delectable feta fried eggs) alongside a jar, since chili oil is exceptionally yummy on a ton of dishes.
Photo by Anete Lusina / PEXELS
12. Knit or crochet a hat, scarf, or another garment you know they’d like.
Having knitting and/or crochet skills is invaluable when it comes to gifting season. You can easily find patterns online for creating beanies, blankets, scarves, leg warmers, balaclavas, mittens, and more, so your giftee can stay stylishly warm beyond the holidays in a bespoke garment that *you* made!
Photo by Damir / PEXELS
13. Make magnets out of air-dry clay for their fridge.Again, air-dry clay rules the world of handmade gifts. For a smaller project, make some fridge decorations by painting on air-dry clay shapes. You can make hearts, stars, foods, faces, animals, and more! To make your designs magnetized, super glue some small magnet tabs on the back of them.
Photo by 小龙 魏 / PEXELS
14. Paint a glass bottle with your own design to gift a plant cutting.
You can easily thrift a glass vessel (or use one you already have), paint a unique design on it using glass paint, then fill it with a little bit of water to gift a small plant cutting! This way, you’re giving them a stylish home decor piece along with a heirloom piece of nature that they’ll admire every day as it grows.
Lead photo by Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS.
