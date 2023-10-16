The Best New York Comic Con Costumes To Wear This Halloween
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We knew going into New York Comic Con, which took place October 12-15, that we'd see tons of fun interviews and some new info on titles like Percy Jackson and the Olympians, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and even Guardians of the Galaxy 3. But NYCC also ended up being full of amazing pop culture Halloween costume inspiration. From instantly recognizable costumes to outfits that brought two fandoms together, here are the best New York Comic Con costumes that will also be the most popular Halloween costumes!
Pink Ladies
Dressing up as a Grease character for Halloween is a fantastic choice for anyone who loves vintage styles, because it allows you to embrace the iconic poodle skirts and A-line silhouettes of the 1950s. Whether your friend group goes as Sandy, Rizzo, Marty, Frenchy, and Jan, or as the characters from Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a Grease costume idea will give you an equal sense of confidence and cool.
Superheroes
Superhero costumes are always a hit during Halloween because they let you tap into your inner hero. There are plenty of names to choose from — Spider Girl! Wonder Woman! Black Widow! The Incredibles! — but no matter which is your favorite, they all embody the strength, courage, and justice the world could use more of right now.
Avatar
Transforming into a Na'vi from Avatar is a great choice for Halloween — especially before the next movie comes out! With their vibrant skin and the amazing attention to detail, any Avatar costume is perfect for the artsy Halloween lover. You can also save it for your next trip to New York Comic Con.
Barbie
Barbie is going to be all over Halloween this year! Her fashion sense is iconic in all its forms, and there are plenty of Barbie costumes to choose from. Skater Barbie is great for the adventurous Halloween lover, while someone going to a work party might opt for the yellow dress she wears at the end of the movie. Just make sure you have the perfect blonde wig to top it off!
Ken Deadpool
One New York Comic Con costume that made us laugh out loud was a Ken Deadpool. Merging Barbie's suave leading man with the irreverent and witty Deadpool is very unexpected and very hilarious Halloween costume. This creative mash-up works well because it brings two recognizable characters together, and it'll make you stand out in any Halloween crowd. Here's our Deadpool costume tutorial to wear underneath the "Mojo Dojo Casa House" coat.
The Hunger Games
We can't get enough of The Hunger Games — and that includes our Halloween costumes too! Between Katniss, Effie, Lucy Gray, Johanna, and Prim, the costume options are endless. You can wear Katniss' cargo pants, jacket, and Mockingjay pin combo, or go all out with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Lucy Gray's rainbow skirt and corset.
Disney Princesses
Disney princess costumes are a timeless choice once Halloween rolls around. You wear your favorite characters' ballgown, or take a more toned-down approach with a Disneybound featuring modern pieces inspired by iconic costumes. Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Rapunzel — there are enough magical options for all your parties this month.
Star Wars
Star Wars fans were everywhere at NYCC this year, thanks to spotlight guest (and Star Wars star) Ewan McGregor! This is another universe that has more than enough costume ideas (or Princess Leia hair ideas for anyone who doesn't want to dress up ;)) to go around. Whether you go as a Fighter Pilot, R2D2, Rey and Finn, a Sith Lord, Leia, or even an Ewok, these costumes will make you feel connected to the Force — and more powerful than ever.
Jedi Belle
Another one of our favorite movie combos brought together the elegance of Belle's yellow ballgown from Beauty and the Beast and the power of a Jedi. Two beloved characters and two completely different aesthetics makes for one extraordinary Jedi Belle costume!
Space Jam
Embrace the zany, comedic world of Space Jam with a comfortable Halloween costume that'll make all your friends laugh at any costume party, Halloween get-together, or New York Comic Con reunion. Plus, you can show off your love for cartoons and basketball at the same time!
The best part about these Halloween costumes is how unique, expressive, and fun they are. There are creative options for nostalgia lovers, MCU superfans, and all the Barbie's, Ken's, and Alan's. It looks like this Halloween will be the best one yet! Follow us on Pinterest for more Halloween inspiration.
