Phoebe Dynevor Is Trading 'Bridgerton' Corsets For Bathing Suits In Her New Shark Thriller
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Phoebe Dynevor stole our hearts as Daphne Bridgerton in season 1 of the hit Netflix series, and we TOTALLY missed seeing her onscreen for Bridgerton season 3. While we're still waiting to hear whether she'll reappear in season 4 to give Benedict some stellar romantic advice (remember how helpful she was when Anthony was spiraling over Kate?), we will get to see her in a whole new thriller called Beneath The Storm.
Columbia Pictures/Sony
The Fair Play actress will star in Sony's upcoming beachy shark thriller next summer. The August movie is now one of our most-anticipated 2025 movies, but fair warning for any beach or ocean lovers: this is one thriller that could really freak you out. We were never the same after Blake Livey's The Shallows!
Beneath The Storm Plot
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
While we don't have official plot details yet, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the movie will feature sharks. And considering the movie title, and the recent success of Twisters, I'm wondering if Phoebe Dynevor's character will be stuck in the middle of the ocean during a hurricane. Because to me, the only thing scarier than being stuck in a hurricane is realizing there are sharks stuck in the hurricane with you. Yikes!
Beneath The Storm Release Date
Beneath The Storm hits theaters August 1, 2025. Even though we have almost a year to wait, you can go ahead and stream any of this year's August Movies and August TV Shows ;).
Beneath The Storm Cast
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Phoebe Dynevor's new movie will also star Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl) and Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place: Day One). Tommy Wirkola (Violent Night) will direct, while Adam McKay and Kevin Messick (Don't Look Up) will produce.
How do you feel about shark thrillers? I'll admit, growing up on the beach means I can't watch them! But I'll take one of these 5 Shocking Thriller Movies On Apple TV+ any day.
Lead image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
