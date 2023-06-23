Eat Your Way Through The Summer’s Hottest Color With These Pink Snacks
Given the hot-pink hype for this summer’s Barbie movie, it's only right that we saturate every aspect of our lives with the vibrant hue. In case you *haven’t* caught up to all the Barbiecore buzz, we’ve seen everything from Barbie-themed rugs and interiors, to pretty pink cocktails, and even clothing!
There *couldn't* be a more fitting occasion than today – National Pink Day – to finally incorporate more of the color into our cuisine. Here are some pink-ified food and snack picks to keep you powered up and guide you through your own Barbie world.
Eleni's All Natural Pink Sugar Cookies ($5)
Each one of these Eleni's sugar cookies gets a generous coat of pink sprinkles, amping up the color of the summer.
Annie's Neapolitan Organic Bunny Grahams ($5)
Annie's snacks are *always* bomb, but the fact that this Neapolitan-inspired mix has pink graham cracker bunnies included makes this pink snack an immediate add-to-cart.
Wilde Himalayan Pink Salt Protein Chips ($14)
You typically need something salty to balance out the sweetness of your fave movie candy. That's where these chips from Wilde come in – they're high in protein since they're made from chicken add bone broth, and are super spirited with pink salt!
Hostess Strawberry Donettes ($2)
A Barbie-approved breakfast must be sweet and pink, just like these limited-edition Hostess Strawberry Donettes. Each one delivers tender, bite-sized goodness with moist strawberry cake and strawberry glaze.
Mother's Original Circus Animal Cookies ($4)
These cookies are a *classic* pink snack. If you gobbled these up in mere seconds as a kid, you likely still love them just as much now. Pair these pink animal-shaped snacks with a warm blanket, a dark theater, and the Barbie movie for the mostlavish viewing experience!
Montchevre Hibiscus Berry Goat Cheese Log ($5)
No National Pink Day party is complete without a pink snacks board! The Hibiscus Berry or Cranberry Cinnamon goat cheese flavors from Montchevre will adorn your very own charcuterie with the most delightful colors and tastes!
Smart Sweets Sourmelon Bites ($2)
These sour bites sure pack a punch! The devilishly sweet watermelon notes meet sour candy coating to form the best movie snack ever.
Rice Krispies Strawberry Candy Bar ($32 for 18)
Pink-colored candy at the Barbie movie premiere is a sure staple. These crunchy bars feature the nostalgic cereal you know and love, all covered in a delectable strawberry coating.
Chocolove Ruby Chocolate ($39 for 12)
Made directly from ruby cocoa beans, this bar from Chocolove offers a smooth chocolate taste that's complemented by berry flavors. This pink snack is wrapped pretty in pink, too!
Gelato Boy Dairy-Free Strawberry Gelato ($6)
Summer just... isn't the same without a frozen treat. Pick yours up in pint-size, and get ready to dive into the very berry flavors from Gelato Boy's Strawberry Gelato.
Starburst All Pink Pack ($4)
These individually-wrapped candies are all pink, all the time – just the way we like it! Barbie would 100% approve of this pink snack, too.
Olipop Strawberry Vanilla ($36 for 12)
For a mid-movie sip, this Olipop flavor supplies the right vibes. Strawberry meets a subtle vanilla twist with this one, plus each can gives you beneficial levels of prebiotics and fiber!
Strawberry Cream Pocky Sticks ($10)
Pocky sticks never fail to satisfy our inner child. Sneak a pink pack like this Strawberry Cream one into the theater once Barbie rolls around for a relentlessly yummy bite!
Sour Strips Pink Lemonade ($20 for 6)
Pucker up for these perfectly pink snacks – the Sour Strips flavor, Pink Lemonade, delivers a mouthwatering fingerful of sugar, which we can't really complain about.
Ruby Fuji Apple Sparkling Water ($35 for 12)
Need a refreshment? This sparkling water from Ruby tastes like a fresh fuji apple and will quench your thirst, no matter the scenario.
Legendary Foods Birthday Cake Protein Pastry ($26 for 8)
These protein-forward pastries taste *just* like a birthday cake, and definitely hit different when it's time to celebrate! Unwrap the magic for National Pink Day, June 23.
Header image via Sour Strips
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.