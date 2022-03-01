This Curry Chicken Recipe Is As Flavorful As It Is Fresh
We love food for its flavor, its health benefits, and all things in between. But when it comes down to it, food is deeper than just a tasty way to fill our bellies and nourish our bodies. Our favorite meals are also memories, and our favorite culinary traditions are informed by the people who cooked for us, the people we broke bread with, and the places we've been.
In her new memoir and cookbook, My Ackee Tree, Chef Suzanne Barr recounts her own memories in parallel with her culinary journey. As a Black woman navigating an often-outdated industry, she has adopted a seeker's mentality and constantly stayed in motion. And, spoiler alert: She makes an insanely delicious curry chicken. In this recipe from her new book (which is currently available for preorder), she shares her crowd-pleasing but totally unique take on curry chicken. We'll let her take it from here!
100K Curry Chicken
Ingredients:
Curry Spice Mix
- 1 tablespoon (15 mL) coriander seeds
- 1 tablespoon (15 mL) cumin seeds
- 2 teaspoons (10 mL) whole allspice
- 2 teaspoons (10 mL) yellow mustard seeds
- 2 teaspoons (10 mL) fenugreek seeds
- 1½ teaspoons (7 mL) black peppercorns
- 1 whole dried clove
- 2½ tablespoons (37 mL) turmeric
- 2 teaspoons (10 mL) ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon (5 mL) ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon (5 mL) ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon (2 mL) cayenne pepper
Curry Chicken
- 3 pounds (1.35 kg) chicken quarters
- ½ cup (125 mL) curry spice mix
- 4 cloves garlic, smashed
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 2 teaspoons(10mL)extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons (30 mL) kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon (15 mL) canola oil
- 3 cups (750 mL) chicken stock
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 wholeScotchbonnet pepper, any colour
- 4YukonGold potatoes, peeled and diced
- 2 cups (500 mL) canned coconut milk
- Salt and pepper
- 2.cups (500 mL) steamed white basmati rice, to serve
For Garnish (optional)
- 1 cup (250 mL) toasted cashews
- ½ cup (125 mL) toasted unsweetened coconut flakes
- Fresh cilantro leaves and stems
- Mango chutney
Directions:
Make the Curry Spice Mix:In a medium dry skillet over high heat, toast the coriander, cumin,allspice,mustard,fenugreek,peppercorns,andclovefor2to 4 minutes, until fragrant. Remove from the heat and let cool for 2 minutes. Transfer the spice mix to a spice grinder, mortar and pestle, or to a high-speed blender. Grind to a powder. Transferthepowdertoasmall bowl. Add the turmeric, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cayenne. Stir to combine. Set aside.
Make the Curry Chicken: Trim off any excess fat from the chicken. Cut each chicken quarter into 3 equal pieces and place them in a large bowl. (Using a serrated knife can be helpful for this, particularly on the skin.) Add the curry spice mix, garlic, onion, olive oil, and salt. Use your hands to massage the mixture into the chicken pieces until they are evenly coated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place the chicken in the fridge to marinate for at least 4 hours, or overnight.
Remove the chicken from the fridge. Place the canola oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add enough of the chicken (and the onions and garlic) to cover the bottom of the pot. Cook until the chicken is browned on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a clean bowl. Repeat until all of the chicken has been browned.
In the same saucepan you used to brown the chicken, add the chicken stock, bay leaves, Scotch bonnet, and chicken pieces. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heattolowandletsimmer,uncovered,foratleast35minutes, or until the chicken is completelycooked and beginning to fall off the bone.
While the curry is simmering, place the potatoes in a medium stock pot. Fill the pot with water to cover the potatoes by at least 2 inches. Place the pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and let simmer for 15 minutes, until tender. Drain.
Add the coconut milk to the saucepan with the chicken and stir to combine. Let simmer for an additional 10 minutes. Add the potatoes. Stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Toast the Cashews: Preheat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cashews and give the skillet a shake to ensure they’re arranged in a single layer. Toast for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring constantly, until the nuts are golden brown and fragrant. Immediately transfer the nuts to a medium bowl to cool.
Just before serving, remove the bay leaves and the Scotch bonnet from the curry chicken and discard. To serve, place ½ cup (125 mL) steamed rice in each bowl. Ladle the curry overtop. Garnish each serving with some toasted cashews, toasted coconut, fresh cilantro, and mango chutney, if desired.
