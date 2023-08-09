Everything You Need To Know About TikTok's Russian Manicure Trend
I only learned about Russian Manicures recently — and I must say, I was quite intrigued. In a TikTok posted by @juliagmonty, Jules leads viewers through her monthly Russian Manicure in NYC. The short video instantly sent me into a rabbit hole to investigate: What are Russian Manicures? Where do they come from? What are the benefits? As it turns out, they're rather controversial — and people have very stark opinions. Before you check out all of our fall nail designinspo, here's everything you need to know about the technique.
What are Russian Manicures?
The name "Russian Manicure" is essentially synonymous with the more commonly-known name of “Eastern-European manicure.” The technique is derived from the ultra-clean, polished nature of manicures done by these especially trained nail technicians, with a specific focus on cuticle care. The textbook term for the process is called an E-file manicure, and unlike gel manicures or acrylic tips, a Russian Manicure is a five to seven-step process that doesn't require any soaking in water.
As nail care loyalists are well-aware, the traditional manicure process starts by soaking your nails in a bowl of warm water to soften dead skin cells, followed by push-back tools to clip cuticles. Russian Manicures are a bit different, alternatively cleaning up your cuticle by using electric nail bits.
In a detailed video on @NailmArtUsa's TikTok, the nail technician demonstrates the dry technique, which involves cleaning and trimming the client's cuticles carefully with an electric drill and cuticle scissors. "The cuticle work is very precise and the tools used go through a three-phase disinfection and sterilization process," she explains.
Following the preparation of the cuticles, your nails are topped with a limited edition base coat strictly used for Russian Manicures. This coat is entirely dependent on the strength of your nails, and is then followed by your gel polish of choice and a topcoat.Though the process of a Russian Manicure sounds similar to that of a gel manicure, there are several core differences; the Russian Manicure technique specifically caters to the individual client's needs, and the cuticles are precisely trimmed so that they grow out with the nail bed, allowing for a more seamless regrowth (and a longer time before your next salon visit).
Are Russian Manicures Safe?
This is where the controversy comes in. Most of us have never had Russian Manicures, and possibly for good reason. Not only is drilling off the cuticle is prohibited in some states due to safety concerns, but the American Academy of Dermatology recommends avoiding cuticle removal.
"Cuticles protect the nail root, so it's important to avoid cutting your cuticles or pushing them back," the AAD recommends. "When you trim or cut your cuticles, it's easier for bacteria and other germs to get inside your body and cause an infection."
Despite the rigid stipulations around cuticle cutting, Russian Manicurists are highly trained, thus leading to less safety concerns among their clients. Before these technicians are even allowed to specialize in Russian Manicures they must undergo years of practice and complete several courses. In top salons, owners strictly hire graduates of nail schools specializing in Russian Manicures with at least two to three years of field experience who have successfully passed an in-house test. As always, though, it's best to do your research when looking for a qualified professional to perform any beauty service — including Russian manicures.
What Are The Benefits of Russian Manicures?
Unlike other manicure techniques where length, shape, and design are prioritized, Russian Manicures focus strictly on the health of your nails. No acrylics or toxic gel polishes are allowed, and even the most brittle of nails can be restored within a few sessions. Additionally, the quality of the manicure lasts well over a month, with the average client revisiting their salon around 5 weeks following their last manicure.
Even so, the choice to try a new technique is just that — a choice. Before trying anything new, be sure to do your research. Make sure the procedure is right for you, the studio is clean, and the technician is highly trained.
