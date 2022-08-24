24 Trendy Yet Unexpected Fall Nail Designs To Try In 2022
Nails are always a great way to add color and design to an outfit without needing extra accessories — a good manicure is an accessory all on its own! We're always in favor of fall classics like jewel tones or a vivid red, but this year also incorporates glitter, bold color, and fun patterns. Keep scrolling for our favorite fall nail designs for 2022.
Colors
Essie Transcend the Trend ($9)
This marine blue will remind you of the ocean on winter days where you're wishing for summer, but it's also deep enough to go with all your fall outfits.
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Mauv It ($6)
A flirty pink feels like a neutral, so it'll go with multiple different outfits, but the sparkle makes it way more fun. Plus, we love how quickly this formula dries. By the time you finish your last nail, the ones you painted first are dry!
Sundays No.20 ($18)
This purple has just a hint of color, but it's deep enough that it feels like an autumnal and sophisticated take on black.
ORLY Rehab ($11)
This pick is great for anyone who loves polish but doesn't like a ton of color. However, our favorite thing is that the formula is infused with argan oil, pro vitamin B5, and vitamin C to keep your nails healthy underneath the polish.
Sundays S.01 ($18)
Get a golden amber look that's perfect for autumn with a metallic nail polish. It'll add some glam and warm up your look at the same time.
Sundays Tara Stiles: Inspire ($18)
We're obsessed with all things Barbiecore, so you know we had to include a hot pink. Rock a plain mani or use our B+C Nail Art Class to add some designs.
Stickers & Press-Ons
Every Body In Love 4-Piece Nail Polish and Sticker Set ($23)
This set offers you some variety because you can add the stickers or rock the nail polish on its own. Either way, these coffee-colored manicures won't let you down.
Chillhouse Check Into The Spa Tips ($16)
Patterns like checkerboard will help your mani feel trendy, and colors like white and green will bring some summer into the fall with you.
Color Camp Bright All Around Set ($64)
We love unexpected silhouettes, so swapping your normal French mani for one that highlights all the way around your nail is the perfect way to add just the right amount of color.
Olive & June Neon Tangerine Press-Ons ($10)
This tangerine color is a take on fall orange with more of a punch. It'll brighten up the dreariest of fall days!
Chillhouse Wavy Baby 2.0 Tips ($16)
Carefree designs like these waves feel fresh and bold, but colors like the deep blue ground them for fall. Wear the whole set or add a new pattern into the mix to play with accent nails.
Color Camp Eyes For You Set ($66)
We love that the multicolored jewels in this manicure are set against a nude background to make them really pop.
Inspiration
@lightslacquer
Replying to @addison_23.star how to create mt favorite mani. Matte with glossy french tips🤍#nails #nailpolish #nailinspo #nailsoftiktok #nailart #nailtutorial #diynails #diymanicure #naturalnails #nailsathome #nailhack #mixmatch #mattenails #frenchtips
Glossy French Tips
Play with textures by painting your entire nail with a matte top coat and adding a glossy version of the same color to the tips of your nails. It's a barely there detail that really makes all the difference.
Fall In Love
Tiny hearts are always in season as far as we're concerned, and with the autumnal color palette, they look like they could be fall leaves! You can swap the colors each season to keep it on theme.
Patterns Galore
Do a different look on each nail to keep things interesting, but use the same handful of colors to tie the whole manicure together.
@heluviee
Hailey Bieber’s nail combo 🧸🤍#haileybiebernails
Pearl Manicure
Is there anything Hailey Bieber can't do? OPI polishes and chrome powder are the secret to getting this pearly mani, and we're absolutely obsessed.
Van Gogh Inspo
Freeform shapes turn a regular manicure into something that's extra artistic. Play with different widths and straight lines vs. curved lines for dimension.
Ghosted
Autumnal motifs like ghosts get an upgrade when paired with pink instead of black or orange. It's a feminine and fun way to set your nails apart.
@jesslizs
Fall is comming and with that comes fall nails! Who doesn’t love easy nail art!?💅🏼✨#fallnails #fallnailart #nailartturorial #tutorial #fyp
Curves And Twirls
Adding your own designs to your nails can be a fun way to find out which shapes you like best on your nails. How do long curves look? What about short and wide ones? Get a small nail art brush to practice.
Skittles
This toned-down version of the skittles manicure gives us *all* the fall vibes. Bonus points if the colors you pick play into your fall wardrobe color palette.
Two-In-One
Turn regular shapes, like these French tips, into something spooky for an unexpected take on your go-to nail look.
@heluviee
I’m overdoing it w this design but OH WELL #fallnails #nailinspo #autumnnails #CandyCrushAllStars #orangenails #pumpkinseason
Smokin' Hot
If you have a summer nail trend that you love, try recreating it with colors that are more autumnal for an updated version. These empty space nails become even more of a statement with a deep red polish.
Tortoiseshell
Give your manicure some visual dimension without relying on different top-coat textures by doing a multicolor look like this tortoiseshell mani. It's chic, warm, and interesting without looking overwhelming.
The Perfect French Tips
To get the perfect French tip, use a small brush to draw an outline around the tips of your nails and then fill in the empty space with your regular polish brush. After it's dry, you can use that same small brush to add any and every detail your heart desires. (Image courtesy of Bellacures)
