Get ready to revamp your beauty game because Sephora is back with its much-awaited savings event! Whether you're a skincare enthusiast restocking for the cold weather, a makeup maven reaching for the bestsellers, or a fragrance aficionado looking for your next fall perfume, the Sephora Savings Event has something in store for everyone. We've got the inside scoop on what it is, when it's happening, and how you can make the most of it!
What is the Sephora Savings event?
The Sephora Savings Event is an annual sale extravaganza that Sephora-loving beauty gurus eagerly anticipate. It's a fabulous opportunity to stock up on your favorite makeup, skincare, and fragrance products while enjoying savings that only come around twice a year. During this event, Sephora offers exclusive discounts and promotions to its reward members, making it the perfect time to try out new products or replenish your go-to items. This is the beauty sale of the season you won't want to miss!
When is the Sephora Savings Event?
Mark your calendars, beauties! The Sephora Savings Event is scheduled to kick off on October 31st, and it will run through November 6th, giving you a full ten days to explore and indulge in the world of beauty. So, whether you're looking to switch up your daily skincare routine for the fall or want to experiment with some new autumn-inspired makeup looks, this is your chance to do it at a fraction of the cost.
But wait, there's more! To make things even more exciting, Sephora is offering early access to their Rouge members, starting on October 27th. VIB members and Beauty Insiders can join the party on October 31st. So, no matter your membership tier, you'll have a chance to snag the best deals and exclusive beauty sets.
How do I know which Sephora membership tier I am?
- Beauty Insider: This is the entry-level tier, and it's free to join. You can sign up in-store or online. Beauty Insiders enjoy perks like a birthday gift, free beauty classes, and, of course, access to the Sephora Savings Event starting on October 31st.
- VIB (Very Important Beauty Insider): To reach VIB status, you need to spend $350 at Sephora during the calendar year.
- Rouge: The top tier at Sephora is Rouge, and it's achieved by spending $1000 within the year. Rouge members enjoy all the benefits of the lower tiers, plus the perk of early access to the Sephora Savings Event and other specials throughout the year.
Shop Our Favorite Finds From Sephora Here!
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Formulated with shea butter and murumuru seed butter, this balm provides intense moisture and a subtle shine. Say goodbye to parched lips and hello to irresistible softness.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Whether you're team Haley or Selena, we can all agree on one thing. The Rare Beauty soft pinch blush is *the* liquid blush to have in your beauty bag.
LANEIGE Divine Lip Duo Set
If you can't decide between the viral Laneige glossy lip balm and sleep mask, then get both with this killer duo!
Dyson Airwrap
Elevate your hairstyling game with the Dyson Airwrap. Enjoy salon-worthy hair in the comfort of your home with this game-changing device.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Infused with cherry oil and a subtle hint of color, Dior's Lip Glow Oil is a luxurious treat for your pout.
Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace
Wrap yourself in the cozy embrace of Maison Margiela's ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace fragrance. It's hands down the perfect autumn and winter fragrance.
Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Texture Renewal Serum
This powerful serum combines retinol with ferulic acid to address fine lines, texture, and uneven tone.
Gisou Honey Glow Icons Gift Set
This collection includes Gisou's beloved Honey Infused Hair Oil, Hair Perfume, and Honey Infused Hair Mask.
MAKEUP BY MARIO SurrealSkin™ Liquid Foundation
MAKEUP BY MARIO's SurrealSkin™ Liquid Foundation is the perfect pick for those who prefer a foundation with a skin like finish and flawless coverage.
Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser
Say hello to clean, hydrated, and balanced skin. Packed with avocado and ceramides, the Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser removes makeup and impurities while maintaining your skin's natural moisture barrier.
Sol de Janeiro Biggie Biggie Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
If you're always running out of the the iconic Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, indulge in the biggie biggie size!
Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
The Tik Tok girlies already know what's up with this glam saving facial spray from Tower 28. A must-have for maintaining a glowing, healthy look.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
Believe it or not, sunscreen isn't just for summer. Beat that dreaded white cast and opt for the Unseen Sunscreen!
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
Say goodbye to damaged hair and hello to a luscious mane.This innovative treatment repairs damage at a molecular level, leaving your locks healthier, stronger, and more manageable.
COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
This magical formula creates an invisible, weightless shield around your hair, ensuring a sleek, frizz-free finish. Enjoy silky-smooth, glossy locks all day long.
