As someone who has thoroughly tested Solawave’s celeb-loved 4-in-1 red light therapy wand, I can confidently say that the brand’s limited-time buy one, get one free sale is so worth it. They’re practically giving away skincare tools, and the best part is the sale doesn’t just include the viral wand, but also eye masks, face masks, acne-targeting devices, and more.

Given that Solawave's priciest device is nearly $400, it’s wildly impressive to me that you can snag two for the cost of one right now. This Solawave BOGO free deal definitely won’t last long – if you’re looking for a solid way to renew your dry, dull winter skin for a more youthful look, now’s the perfect time to add a Solawave red light tool to your cart and receive a second for free.

Scroll on to see why I adore my tried-and-true Solawave wand and discover more of their best red light therapy tools on massive sale right now!

Solawave Solawave 4-In-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand With Red Light Therapy Solawave's 4-in-1 red light therapy wand is compact, easy to use, and most importantly, effective. After using it at least once a week for nearly two years, I've found its claims of wrinkle reduction, skin soothing, and puffiness reduction to be valid. I typically use my wand with a hydrating serum (like hyaluronic acid) to boost hydration, too. After just five minutes of use, I can tell that the red light, therapeutic warmth, and slight vibration from the tool's galvanic current really facilitate a glower complexion. This wand sells for $169 and comes in three different colors to suit your personal preference. For a limited time and while supplies last, you can double up on this tool and get the second one free – or opt to purchase two different Solawave devices, and the lower-priced item will automatically be added to your cart for free.

Solawave Solawave Radiant Renewal Eye Recovery Pro This eye mask also employs red light therapy in four different wavelengths to help rejuvenate the eye area. Whether you're battling fine lines, dark circles, or puffiness, this baby will target all three. Its hands-free design makes it easy to incorporate into your nightly skincare routine. Its red light cycle runs for just three minutes, and over time, you'll start to notice results. This model is currently listed for $249 and is part of Solawave's limited-time BOGO free sale.

Solawave Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Pro LED Face Mask If your skincare concerns span your full face, this "most powerful" face mask is the way to go. Just three minutes of use per day for three to five times per week can result in fewer wrinkles and fine lines, smoother skin, and a brighter, more even complexion. The easy-fitting strap makes it that you can wear the mask hands-free while you wind down with a book, which is my favorite way to use this red light tool. What I love most about this particular model is how penetrating it is for my skin. I can really tell a difference after using it consistently and it delivers facial results without me having to pay facial prices. The Wrinkle Retreat Pro LED Face Mask currently goes for $399 and is part of the BOGO sale while supplies last.

Solawave Solawave Neck & Chest Pro Light Therapy Mask While the tools listed above are primarily meant for your beautiful face, this mask targets the décolletage area for firmer skin and even tone. It employs four "pro-level" wavelengths that boost collagen production for a youthful appearance. Since this area is often prone to sun damage, it ages quite quickly. Luckily, with this tool, you can combat the signs of aging with just three minutes a day. The Neck & Chest Pro Light Therapy Mask is currently listed for $349 with the option to take advantage of Solawave's limited-time BOGO free sale.

Solawave Solawave Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment Solawave's suite of skincare tools isn't all just for anti-aging. They also have this wonderfully convenient acne treatment wand that uses blue light for calming redness, diminishing dark spots, and preventing breakouts in the first place. Unlike a full-on mask, I enjoy that this device has a very targeted area since my acne tends to be super spotty. This pick is just $69 and part of Solawave's BOGO free sale while supplies last.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more can't-miss sales!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.