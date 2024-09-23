"Solorettes" Are So In — Why Brides Are Swapping Bach Parties For Solo Travel
Weddings can be overwhelming, with months of planning, decision-making, and family stress. If you're feeling overwhelmed with the idea of planning yet another event with friends for your bachelorette, consider a break from tradition and booking a solo vacation instead. Getting away before the wedding gives you time to unwind, reflect, and mentally prepare for the big day and this major life transition. Here are six reasons to take a solo trip before you tie the knot, plus the best places to visit as a solo traveler!
Case #1: You Have Total Control Over The Experience
Group trips often come with compromises — everyone has different interests, budgets, and energy levels. A solo vacation allows you to design the perfect itinerary that fits your needs, whether you want to spend the day hiking in a national park, sipping coffee at a café in Paris, or simply reading a book by the beach, it’s all on your terms.
Solo Travel Idea: Spa Weekend In Sedona, AZ
Located two hours north from Phoenix, this small town is a destination for brides-to-be who want a bit of rest and relaxation and a nature-inspired spiritual boost. As soon as you arrive in town, you're struck by the intense beauty of the legendary red rock buttes that surround the town. There are forests filled with pine trees, junipers, and cacti, as well as a stunning canyon and peaceful creek. While Sedona is known for its natural beauty, it's also a hotbed of activity. There are hikes, bike rides, wild jeep tours, spa treatments, spiritual readings, and a delicious sprinkling of restaurants. Check out Mii Amo for an all-inclusive wellness getaway. Here you’ll find casitas with private balconies, in-room fireplaces and soaking tubs, as well as a new restaurant called Hummingbird. The Hummingbird menu includes items like salmon ceviche, duck breast, poulet rouge, and gluten-free and vegan selections. Daily guided meditations and special presentations and ceremonies (Canyon Bathing, anyone?) create an ideal environment to slow down and refocus. At the Enchantment Resort next door, you’ll find additional amenities you can use while exploring the surrounding 400 miles of trails.
Case #2: Enjoy A Moment Of Solitude Before Marriage
This is an exciting time as you prepare to start a new life with your partner, but a solo vacation gives you one last opportunity to focus entirely on yourself. Use this time to reconnect with who you are as a person, separate from the roles and responsibilities that come with marriage and growing a family.
Solo Travel Idea: Kiss A Stingray On The Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands Department of Tourism
From chic hotels and villas to luxury wellness experiences, this destination is the prime spot for a solo bride-to-be to unwind. Stay at the Palm Heights Hotel, a picturesque beachfront stay located on Grand Cayman's Seven Mile Beach, one of the Caribbean’s most visited stretches of white sand. Enjoy pool time under the iconic yellow umbrellas at Tillie’s, and visit the Garden Club spa next door for everything from rejuvenating facials to body care and massages. You can also opt for Hotel Indigo, which is just steps away from Seven Mile Beach and features a rooftop bar, Pom Pom. Take a leisurely morning horseback ride or swim with Spirit of the West. Kiss a stingray for seven years of good luck at Stingray City, and make time for some R&R at VIDA through rooftop yoga sessions, spa treatments, organic cooking classes, paddle boarding, and more!
Case #3: No Friend Drama
Bachelorette weekends often involve managing group dynamics, which can be stressful and take away from the fun. Drama, misunderstandings, or conflicting schedules can make the trip more about managing others than celebrating you. By going solo, you can enjoy peace and quiet, focusing on your personal joy and relaxation without distractions.
Solo Travel Idea: Take A Chocolate Tour In Vancouver, BC
Vancouver, Canada is the solo trip destination for brides-to-be looking to experience a little bit of everything, from breathtaking nature and wildlife to music festivals and incredible dining. Stay at the Granville Island Hotel, a beautiful boutique hotel located on the waterfront of Vancouver's artisan district: Granville Island. Explore Granville Island Public Market, a bustling market with fresh produce, artisanal goods, and gourmet treats. Take a guided tour by a master chocolatier. Don’t miss local favorites like Lee's Donuts, the seafood at The Lobsterman, and artisanal cheeses at Benton Brothers Fine Cheese. Visit the Federation Gallery or Eagle Spirit Gallery for Indigenous art, and watch glassblowing at the New-Small & Sterling Studio Glass. Vancouver International Wine Festival takes place each spring. British Columbia is also home to seven National Parks, and you can find the city’s live music scene offers everything from alt-country to old-fashioned rock ‘n roll, and experimental jazz.
Case #4: Stay on Budget
Bachelorette parties, especially destination ones, can get pricey when factoring in group accommodations, meals, and activities. A solo vacation allows you to better manage costs, as you can choose exactly what you want to splurge on or save on. You could opt for a luxe hotel stay with a massage, or go for a budget-friendly backpacking trip — either way, the trip is curated entirely to your preferences and budget.
Solo Travel Idea: Cul-indulge in Singapore
Singapore was recently rated as the #1 safest city in the world, making it the perfect destination for brides looking to travel alone before their big day! Brides-to-be can feel secure while exploring the city in nature, getting pampered at top-ranked holistic spas, shopping and trying new cuisines. Stay at the Capella Hotel, rated the #1 best hotel in Singapore and winner of Travel + Leisure World’s Best Award for 2024. Give yourself a full pre-wedding revamp through holistic therapies, such as the Eu Yang Sang TCM Clinic, which provides the ancient remedies of Traditional Chinese Medicine with the balms and tonics sold at Eu Yang Sang. Get some fresh air by exploring the city's parks and gardens, such as the stunning Singapore Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage Site is the perfect spot for a picnic, a jog or a reprieve from the buzz of the city. There are also outdoor trips such as Pulau Ubin, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, and Henderson Waves Bridge. Michelin also awarded more than 50 Singapore restaurants with MICHELIN Stars this year. Try Candlenut, where Chef Malcolm Lee serves up flavors inspired by his grandmother's traditional Peranakan dishes; Labryinth, specializing in New Singaporean cuisine; or Born, offering a blend of classic French cuisine and bold Chinese influences housed in a building that dates back to 1903.
Case #5: Escape The Stress
Bachelorette parties can be super fun and a great way to bond with your girlfriends, but they can also be exhausting and stressful. A solo vacation can offer quiet moments of reflection and adventure that will create memories that are unique to you.
Solo Travel Idea: Holiday Shop In Paris
Here's a bride-to-be getaway, Emily in Paris style. Holiday shop along the Champs-Élysées, where trees are lit up in spectacular red LED lights. While there, grab lunch and a macaron at Ladurée. The cooler temps and smaller crowds make it an ideal time to visit famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower (catch a great view of it in the Christmas village at Trocadéro), the Louvre, and Notre-Dame Cathedral, where you'll find a Christmas market for the season (also check out the one at the Tuileries Gardens). Parisian cafés and bistros are enticing with warm and comforting dishes like onion soup, coq au vin, and decadent pastries. Sip a café au lait at Café Charlot in Le Marais or dig into the stunning bûche de Noël at the Butterfly Pâtisserie in the Hôtel de Crillon.
Case #6: Break Out Of Your Comfort Zone
Traveling solo pushes you out of your comfort zone. You learn to navigate new places independently, solve problems on your own, and meet new people (easier than you would if you're in your comfort zone with friends). Whether it’s learning a new skill, finding your way through a new city, or gaining confidence in your own company, solo travel can be a truly transformative experience.
Solo Travel Idea: Take A Photography Class In Santa Fe
B+C founder Brit Morin hosted a creative trip to Santa Fe, and it was the perfect weekend. She started the trip with a photography class at Santa Fe Photographic Workshops and explored the city behind the lens. She stayed at the Inn of the Five Graces — think maximalist style and comfort with a Santa Fe twist. Ofc, you cannot visit Santa Fe without a stop at the Georgia O’Keefe’s Home at Ghost Ranch. Some of Brit's personal highlights: Soaking in the Japanese-inspired tubs at Ten Thousand Waves spa and shooting cowboy photos at Mortenson’s Ranch where celebs like Tom Hanks have filmed movies. "We packed in quite an adventure taking in the art, color, food and natural beauty of the city, all while upping our Instagram game. I cannot wait to go back," she said.
Solo Travel Idea: Fall In Love With A Great Book In Portland, OR
Travel Portland
Portland is also a great escape for the "bookworm bride-to-be" with Powell's Books, the largest independent new and used bookstore in the world. Plus, the cozy coffee shops around every corner. For the romance reader, stay at the Heathman Hotel in Downtown Portland, which you'll recognize from 50 Shades of Grey. Surrounded by dense national forests with Mount Hood peeking over the city skyline, Portland also offers a serene urban wilderness escape. Explore the exotic Japanese Gardens, museums, and unique downtown. Book a stay at Cascada, Portland's first underground thermal springs and spa and sustainable sanctuary. The eco-friendly property offers on-site dining and group fitness classes. Outside its doors, Cascada is located in the popular Alberta Arts District known for its lively street fairs, hip artisan shops and vibrant mural art scene. From James Beard restaurants, award-winning wellness facilities to urban wineries there is no shortage of itinerary highlights to complete a solorette itinerary. Kann by Gregory Gourdet and OX Restaurant by married couple in the kitchen Chefs Greg and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton are a must-try. Visit the chic tasting room at the female-owned Division Winemaking Co, book a deep tissue massage at Blooming Moon Wellness Spa, acupuncture at Dragontree Holistic Day Spa or mini Hawaiian retreat atKanani Pearl Spa. Portland is a haven for unique boutiques and vintage shops, including women-owned storefronts like Wildfang and Freeland Spirits.
