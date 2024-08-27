Stacy London & Clinton Kelly’s New Prime Video Show Basically Gives ‘What Not To Wear’ A Makeover
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
What's your most nostalgic Saturday morning childhood memory? Some of us ran around outside, played with our favorite toys, or sat down for our weekend TV show with a yummy breakfast food. For me, there were very few shows I loved as much as What Not To Wear. The thought of getting a brand new wardrobe was so exciting to me at the time because it reminded Little Chloe how thrilling fresh starts can be. Now that I'm in my 20s, I definitely take some issue with the idea of telling someone, well, what not to wear because everybody should wear what makes them feel most confident. And it looks like Stacy London and Clinton Kelly agree because their brand new Prime Video show is called Wear Whatever the F You Want.
The series will be the first time London and Kelly have co-hosted since What Not To Wear ended in 2013 and I cannot wait to binge watch all 8 episodes! Here's everything you need to know about the new TV show.
Wear Whatever The F You Want will be the same reality TV format we know and love, but the concept is totally fresh — almost like What Not To Wear got its own makeover! The 8-episode series will feature Stacy London and Clinton Kelly meeting with clients, but instead of changing their style, "over the course of a couple of days, they will empower each client to live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth in the journey of a lifetime," the press release continues.
“The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we. These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society’s norms—because there are no more norms!,” Kelly and London say in a joint statement. “However, style is still an important form of communication, and we’re excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It's time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it.”
I always feel the most powerful when I'm wearing the perfect mix of colorful yet understated, classy yet trendy. I gave up hopping on every little trend years ago because, personally, I'd rather wear something with unique details. And I might just be able to pick up some tips from Stacy London and Clinton Kelly themselves.
“Since Clinton and Stacy first appeared on television, they have remained at the forefront of showing us how to use fashion as a means of self-empowerment. Their playful banter and distinct approach have helped instill confidence in viewers for almost two decades," Lauren Anderson, Amazon MGM Studios' head of Brand and Content Innovation, says in a statement. “Together, Stacy and Clinton bring a fresh, fun, and meaningful new series to Prime Video customers, filled with expertise and inspiration; chemistry and warmth; and, of course, their signature, enviable style.”
"It’s happening!!! I’ve wanted to tell you guys about this for YEARS now," Clinton Kelly says in an Instagram post. "@stacylondonreal and I have joined forces again for a new show that is kinda like WNTW except NOT. It’s called Wear Whatever The F You Want and we’re gonna help people do exactly that! Can’t wait for you to see it! Love ya, mean it. CK 😘"
"Mr Kelly and I can’t seem to stay away from each other. 🤷🏻♀️" Stacy London adds in her own post.
The series will stream exclusively on Prime Video, where you can also watch all 10 seasons of What Not To Wear, which aired on TLC from January 2003 to October 2013.
