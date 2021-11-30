16 Ways to Adult-ify Your Favorite Breakfast Foods
You know what they say: breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But when you've been eating the same breakfast foods for more than a decade, those picks can get old real quick. If you're feeling bored with your early-morning options, keep reading for 16 of the most colorful, fun, and booziest breakfast foods and recipe ideas for the next time you're hosting brunch.
Instead Of Milk ...
Adaptogenic Milk Blend ($25)
Considering we add milk to everything from cereal to smoothies to coffee, we'd definitely consider it a breakfast staple. If you're not a huge fan of cow's milk, consider this keto, plant-based alternative that's infused with Ayurvedic adaptogens. Just mix one or two tablespoons of the blend with a cup of water and you've got yourself a glass of creamy, vegan milk.
Instead Of Sugary Breakfast Cereal ...
Magic Spoon Variety Pack ($39)
Not only are these upscale versions of your favorite cereal flavors delicious, they're also sugar-free and grain-free for anyone who can't eat those sugary cereals from years past. Plus who doesn't want their cereal to come in a magical, rainbow-hued box?
Instead of Orange Juice ...
Cherry Orange Tequila Sunrise
Orange juice never tasted so good. With a little bit of OJ and cherry juice, you can add some just-sweet-enough colorful mimosas to your breakfast menu. Yes please!
Instead Of Pancakes ...
Million-Layer Pumpkin Crepe Cake
Consider this recipe the official marriage between breakfast, dessert, and the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte. Put all of the crepes together with some mascarpone filling to make a cake, or just eat a few layers at a time for some buttery, cozy pancakes.
Instead Of Cinnamon Toast ...
Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast Sundaes
If you're looking for ways to turn your favorite breakfast food into a dessert, look no further. Not only does the mashup of French toast and Cinnamon Toast Crunch come together seamlessly, but it's a super tasty way to dress up any regular bowl of ice cream.
Instead of Syrup ...
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup ($18)
If you agree with Buddy from Elf that maple syrup is its own food group, then you have to try this boozy version. It'll go great on pancakes, waffles, and even in your favorite cup of coffee. The smokiness of the bourbon adds a whole new flavor you won't want to miss.
Instead Of French Toast ...
Strawberry & Cream French Toast
Gals brunch and holiday breakfast just got fancier. Dressing up your childhood French toast with more than just powdered sugar. You can add your favorite fruits (like pomegranate seeds, which are in season right now!) and even some homemade whipped cream if you're feeling extra fancy.
Instead Of Pre-Made Cinnamon Rolls ...
Make-Ahead Cinnamon Rolls
One aspect of adult life we're not huge fans of is how little time there is to make a big breakfast when you have so many other things going on. That's why these make-ahead cinnamon rolls are exactly what we need. Just make a batch the night before, put them in the fridge, and bake when you wake up.
Instead of Toast ...
Rainbow Unicorn Toast
OK, we know what you're thinking: how is rainbow toast in adult version of regular toast? One of the most fun parts about being an adult is that you have the power to make boring things (ie: regular toast) way more fun. If we could make rainbow versions of all our favorite foods, we would.
Instead of Jelly ...
Boozy Bacon Jam
Breakfast just isn't breakfast without some bacon. This bacon jam is great for appetizer spreads, holiday dinners, and of course, brunch. If you want to make it an option for family members of all ages, just leave out the ale.
Instead of Store-Bought Muffins ...
Hungry Harry's Muffin Mix ($7)
We know that a lot of times, you have to pick between healthy breakfast food or tasty breakfast food, but that is not the case with this muffin mix. It's free from nuts, eggs, dairy, soy, and gluten, meaning that pretty much everyone (even people with allergies) can enjoy it!
Instead Of Store-Bought Donuts ...
Boozy, Chocolatey Donuts
Donuts are definitely one of our favorite breakfast foods, and the idea of adding a little bit of Bailey's Irish Cream just makes us love them even more. You can play around with the recipe to find a flavor that you like the best, and you can even change up the booze depending on what time of year you're making the donuts.
Instead Of Fruit Cups ...
Fruit Skewers + Mason Jar Whipped Cream
While there's nothing bad about raw fruit (we love it), we couldn't pass up the opportunity to change things up. If you don't have an outdoor grill to make these skewers, try using your stovetop instead. And don't be intimidated by the whipped cream recipe: All you need to do is put some whipping cream and sugar in a mason jar and shake.
Instead Of Coffee ...
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($17)
Black coffee is just not as fun as cold brew. This machine will give you a less acidic, smoother, and better coffee (without the Starbucks trip) that you'll be able to enjoy any time of year.
Instead Of Sausage ...
5-Ingredient Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Rolls
Take your breakfast sausage to the next level with some cheesy jalapeño rolls. They make great appetizers before the Thanksgiving football game or a snack before the fam opens Christmas presents. They're spicy, cheesy, and oh-so-easy to make.
Instead Of Scrambled Eggs ...
Asparagus + Goat Cheese Frittata
We hate to admit it, but scrambled eggs can just get too boring. Add in some veggies and some of your favorite cheese for a delicious recipe that will get you excited about breakfast again. Our stomachs are grumbling!
