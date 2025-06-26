Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

The fan-favorite flavor is returning for a limited time.

8 Starbucks Raspberry Drinks You Need To Try ASAP While It's Available

Starbucks Raspberry Drinks
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJun 26, 2025
In case you missed it, Starbucks is bringing back their long-discontinued (and dearly-missed) raspberry syrup. Said to hit stores sometime in July for a “limited time,” fans are already looking forward to its comeback – and begging for it to return to menus permanently.

The news of raspberry syrup returning to Starbucks certainly has my cravings going crazy, and I’ve been dreaming up all the ways I want to order Starbucks raspberry drinks.

In case you need some order inspo, here are 8 Starbucks raspberry drinks to try while it’s back in all its berry glory.

Starbucks\u200b White Mocha

Starbucks

Raspberry White Mocha

The Raspberry White Mocha was one of the most popular raspberry drinks customers would order when I worked at Starbucks. The creamy white mocha balances out the tart, berry-forward flavors of the beloved syrup with the perfect level of sweetness, plus this sip still supplies all the caffeine you need to take on the day since it's made with bold espresso. It's great hot or iced!

Starbucks\u200b Mocha

Starbucks

Raspberry Mocha

If you prefer pure mocha over white mocha, the Raspberry Mocha is for you. It's supremely chocolatey and has hints of raspberry to cure your cravings. Since Starbucks is bringing back their raspberry syrup in the summer, I recommend ordering this drink iced for a moment of refreshment.

Starbucks\u200b Iced Latte

Starbucks

Raspberry Iced Latte

Starbucks' raspberry syrup is also oh-so delightful in a classic iced latte. I tend to order my iced lattes with hazelnut or vanilla flavoring, but once raspberry's back, I'll be swapping out my order for this beautiful, espresso-forward bev.

Starbucks\u200b Iced Matcha Latte

Starbucks

Raspberry Matcha Latte

I expect a Raspberry Matcha Latte to taste similar to Starbucks' Lavender Matcha or even their Cherry Matcha that hit menus in the spring. If you were a fan of those seasonal drinks (or are just a matcha fiend to begin with), you need to try raspberry syrup in an iced matcha. To take it up a notch, you could even order an iced matcha with raspberry cold foam. Yummm.

Starbucks\u200b Iced Chai Latte

Starbucks

Raspberry Chai Latte

Starbucks also launched Cherry Chai earlier this year, though it was only available seasonally. If you miss the fruitiness of that drink, a Raspberry Chai Latte will be ultra-satisfying. You can order it hot or iced, though I'd definitely go the iced route for summertime.

Starbucks\u200b Cold Brew

Starbucks

Cold Brew with Raspberry Cold Foam

Cold Brew with Raspberry Cold Foam is already rumored to drop at the same time Starbucks brings back their raspberry syrup. Though this drink hasn't officially been confirmed, you can still easily order it. Just ask for a cold brew in your desired size with cold foam that has raspberry syrup in it!

Starbucks\u200b Creme Frappuccino

Starbucks

Raspberry Creme Frappuccino

If you're avoiding espresso or just aren't in the mood for it, this sans-caffeine frozen Frappuccino is going to feel like a total treat. Starbucks' line of Creme Frappuccinos are typically sweeter and are easily customizable with whatever syrup you want – try it out with raspberry while it's back on menus for a magical experience!

Starbucks\u200b Iced Black Tea

Starbucks

Iced Raspberry Black Tea

This final Starbucks raspberry drink is going to be super refreshing for summertime. Just order an iced black tea with raspberry syrup for added flavor and sweetness!

