The New Starbucks Winter Drinks Menu Is Here
Okay, the amazing Starbucks holiday drinks and red cups may be gone, but something better is coming to the menu to help us greet the new year. Starbucks has stepped up their winter menu yet again, this time bringing delicious pistachio-flavored drinks into the mix! You’ll be able to happily sip on the brand new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew and Pistachio Latte starting on January 3. Think of the pistachio flavoring as the perfect sister to our seasonal fave from this year, the Chestnut Praline. You won’t be able to get enough of this sweet, nutty flavor that'll fuel you through a splendid new year of work, planning your growth goals and traveling far and wide. Let's get into this menu!
The New Starbucks Winter Drinks Menu For 2023
Pistachio Cream Cold Brew
First up, the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. Aside from looking absolutely gorgeous, this iced drink is delicious. Starbucks’ standard cold brew is sweetened with vanilla syrup, then topped with the creamy cold foam we all know and love. This time, you’ll get a mouthful of silky pistachio flavor, topped with brown butter sprinkles for extra taste. Order this drink for an extra boost of caffeine!
Pistachio Latte
If you’re more of a hot drink person, don’t fret. The pistachio flavoring is also available in Starbucks’ Pistachio latte, which returns to the winter menu for a third year. The hot latte is extremely cozy and a great way to warm up this season. If you’re not feeling a warm sip though, you can order this drink iced or blended as a Frappuccino. The choice is yours!
Starbucks New Winter Snacks
Red Velvet Loaf
Along with the pistachio drinks comes (in our opinion) the true star of Starbucks’ new winter menu: the Red Velvet Loaf. Vanilla and red velvet cake flavors swirl together to form a mouthwatering bite that will satisfy you any time. Catch us ordering this sweet snack on our weekly coffee runs.
New Starbucks Coffee Roasts
The company is also introducing three new whole bean coffee roasts this season: the Starbucks Tribute Blend, a new Starbucks Reserve Guatemala Lake Atitlan and Starbucks Reserve Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Chelelektu. The Tribute Blend will be available at all Starbucks stores, while the Guatemalan and Ethiopian roasts are available only at select stores and Reserve locations. If you love being an at-home barista yourself, these coffees will make the best cup of joe!
Love hearing about the latest food and beverage trends like the new Starbucks winter drinks menu? Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter to get news straight to your inbox!