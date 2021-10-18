11 Of The Best Places To Take a Workation This Winter
We're craving a workation. If you haven't heard the term, you aren't alone. Think of a workation like an "I work from home so I'm going to make my home anywhere" situation. With so much of our work online right now, sometimes it feels like the entire week goes by and we haven't left the house. This is a great opportunity to change that! Travel somewhere you've always wanted to see, go visit some family, or plan a staycation in your hometown! Because if you're going to spend the whole week on Zoom, you might as well do it somewhere you enjoy.
Charleston, South Carolina
With a rich history and some of the most colorful buildings around, Charleston is a great place for a work-life hybrid. Grab some coffee before work, beignets on your break, or take pictures with Rainbow Road on a Saturday morning. With all the shopping, beautiful waterside views, and great food, you can't go wrong!
Girdwood, Alaska
This beautiful Alaskan town offers great views, cozy forests, and lots of skiing. You can visit the Alyeska resort and explore hiking trails, the Round House Historical Museum, or check out the Northern Lights. It's also just 25 miles outside of Anchorage.
Forks, Washington
It's time to make all your Twilight dreams come true. Not only can you stay in the Swan's house, but you can visit the Cullen's house and other filming locations. Don't worry if you don't consider yourself a Twihard because there's plenty of other places for you to see. Hike the Hoh Rain Forest, stick your toes in the Pacific Ocean, and check out the waterfall hiking trails. You can also go on weekend trips to Seattle or take your time getting to know the town.
Hermosa Beach, California
A great mix between neighborhood, beach, and city, Hermosa Beach (which is only 22 miles outside of downtown LA) is full of homes, parks, and great food. You can ride your bike on the Strand and play beach volleyball, plus the work views aren't too shabby. If you want something a little less oceanfront you can check out nearby Redondo Beach.
Washington, Connecticut
This little town is about as close to Gilmore Girls' Stars Hollow as it getd, considering it inspired the show! With five villages to visit, family fun activities, and lots of coffee to enjoy, you'll never want to leave. It has all the small town feelings that we love about the show, but while you won't have to deal with Taylor's crazy antics, there are some fun winter traditions you can enjoy.
Dallas, Texas
When you're not on the clock, visit the Perot Museum of Nature and Science or the Design District. Ride the McKinney Avenue Trolley on your way to get some Tex-Mex fajitas, and don your best game day outfit to see the Cowboys play. This is a good option if you love cities but aren't sure about the cramped nature of New York.
New York, New York
What can't you do in New York? It's called the greatest city in the world for a reason! Visit museums, go see a Broadway show, try out any number of bars or restaurants. Plus there are enough pop culture references to last you a lifetime, from the Friends apartment to the inspiration for Taylor Swift's "Cornelia Street" and Gossip Girl's Met steps.
Middleton, Wisconsin
Visit two seasonal farmer's markets and the nature conservatory, or walk around Middleton's 27 miles of trails. You can also visit the National Mustard Museum (because who doesn't love mustard) or grab a German-style lager from Capital Brewery.
Key West, Florida
Visit the Key West film festival or the Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada. Take a boat tour before it gets too cold, stop at the Butterfly & Nature Conservatory, or take a tour of the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum — there's something for everyone!
Mackinac Island, Michigan
This tiny island actually has a "no car" rule and no hotel chains. What could be more relaxing than that? With Mackinac Island Fudge, Fort Mackinac, and historic homes and inns, you'll feel like you're living inside We Were Liars in this Jewel of the Great Lakes.
Black Mountain, North Carolina
Just outside Asheville, Black Mountain is a little town with delicious local cuisine, fun local shops, and beautiful scenery all year round. You can visit the Biltmore, get some brunch at Louise's Kitchen (one of our personal favorites), and spend all afternoon relaxing in rocking chairs.
