It’s Tatted Girl Summer – Everything You Need To Know About Stick And Poke Tattoos + Ink Ideas For Your Skin
Analog is in. Take film cameras for one – everyone’s fallen in love with the nostalgic aesthetics and tactile processes that bring us closer to the days of vintage. Stick and poke tattoos are another way we’re channeling the good ol’ days. They’re done by hand instead of machine, and we’re just hooked on the hand-poked, (hu)man-powered ink.
Stick and poke tattoos actually go back a long way, with many cultures using the artform for religious purposes. The purpose behind tats has wildly pivoted to primarily aesthetic reasons – I got it tatted because it looked cool type vibes. I’m guilty!
My introduction to stick and poke was via my besties using sewing needles and India ink on each other in our teenage bedrooms, behind closed doors, of course. The punky DIY-route wasn’t always the safest, but damn, did I feel cool! I’m by no means recommending this method – besides, there are *tons* of practicing stick and poke tattoo professionals out there that do their thing 100% safely. Here’s the low-down on stick and poke tattoos, plus some ideas to inspire you for your next inky venture!
How long do stick and poke tattoos last?
On average, stick and poke tattoos can last as short as 5 to 10 years, or as long as forever, and your tat’s longevity really depends on how it's done, where it is on your body, and the care it gets. Tattoos in areas that are more prone to friction or sun exposure are likely to fade faster. It also depends on your artist’s skill level, as there’s a sweet spot on the skin for sticking and poking where the ink will stay the most embedded.
"Handpoked (or stick and poke) tattoos last forever as long as they’re done correctly," handpoke artist Mackenzie Bosse said. She's been tattooing since she was 16, and now at 19, is leading her own professional studio. "If they’re done incorrectly, there can be inconsistencies, which lead to the ink fading or the tattoos healing poorly. Another issue could be not applying the ink properly or deep enough in the skin, which results in fading. Some other issues I’ve seen is blowouts (expansion of ink in the skin) from someone pushing too hard, or tattooing too much ink in a certain area."
Do stick and poke tattoos fade?
Yes, stick and poke tattoos fade, but designs made with a machine fade, too. Some stick and pokes will fade quicker than others if they were done incorrectly or unprofessionally. It also depends on the care you give your handpoked tattoo. According to tattooer, mixed media artist, and energy worker Lauren Collins, sun protection is *crucial* in preserving your tat.
"Just the same as protecting any other tattoo… [use] sunscreen sunscreen sunscreen," Collins said. "UVA rays are the biggest threat to the longevity of your tattoos, as they are able to penetrate into the skin’s dermis layer, where the tattoo ink is placed during a tattoo session. These sun rays then begin to break down the ink and disperse it, causing your tattoo to look blotchy or faded over time."
Do stick and pokes hurt?
The concept of “hurt” is a little different in the world of ink. The thing is, everyone has varying levels of pain tolerance, and the sensation depends on the area of your body you’re getting the tattoo. One thing to consider is that machine-made tattoos work at a higher rate of “poking” than stick and pokes – sometimes with more than one needle.
"In my experience as a tattooer, I've had many clients compare handpoked tattoos to the sensation of acupuncture," Collins offered. "Generally, it tends to be a pretty gentle process as long as your tattoo artist is placing the ink into the correct layer of skin. Often, artists' processes tend to be described as light or heavy-handed, so the sensation of getting a tattoo really depends on how your artist works, and the level of your pain tolerance."
Stick and pokes are done at a way slower pace with a single needle. Ultimately, it’s up to you if you'd rather take it slow. There’s always *some* discomfort associated with tats, but if pain is a concern (which is often the case for tattoos that cover more area), some artists offer numbing cream before going in.
Tips for Getting A Stick and Poke Tattoo
Before getting your stick and poke:
- Research your artist. Do they execute their art well? Is their pricing realistic for you? Even once you arrive at your appointment, assess the vibes and check in with yourself if you feel safe in their studio – and if they’re using clean, single-use tools. "Just because handpoking can often be seen practiced in many unsafe ways does not mean that all processes are performed unsafely," Collins said. "Most importantly, make sure your artist has knowledge about blood-borne pathogens, cross-contamination, keeps a clean studio, and uses proper safety precautions and sanitation procedures throughout the duration of your tattoo."
- Stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water before, during, and after your appointment will prepare you for long sits (if your tattoo is bigger), make you feel physically better, plus being hydrated helps your skin receive the ink well. Eating a healthy meal prior to your appointment can also stabilize and prepare your body for tattooing.
- Wear comfy clothing. You’re going to be sitting still for a bit while you get a stick and poke tattoo, so you might as well be comfortable. This step is also important if you’re getting inked in a complicated spot like your stomach or rib cage, so you don’t aggravate the tattoo with tight-fitting bras or tanks.
- Arrive on time. Respecting your tattoo artist’s time is integral to having a seamless process – it gives you both time to chat through the basics before getting started, plus it’s just generally respectful.
- Know that you are in control. It's your body we're dealing with here, and you should have full autonomy to call out things you're uncomfortable with during your session. "It’s of the utmost importance that you receive care, respect, and understanding from your artist in your tattoo session," Collins said. "I have heard far too many people tell me stories about not receiving this level of care in past sessions, and those experiences are exactly what this new wave of tattooers are trying to improve upon within the tattoo community. You are important, and so is your voice."
After getting your stick and poke:
- Aftercare. Follow the aftercare instructions your artist provides. It will help your art last longer and heal smoothly, resulting in a clearer design! Every artist is different in their aftercare recommendations, but the process usually entails washing the area with unscented soap and moisturizing with fragrance-free lotion. "Be mindful of your tattoo," Bosse said. "While tattoos heal, they still run the risk of infection, so avoid dirty places like pools, lakes, baths, and beaches. Make sure to wash it with unscented soap (my fave is Dove bar soap) and use unscented moisturizer if needed."
- Stay out of the sun. The fresh skin your tattoo’s sitting on is prone to harmful UV rays that can degrade the ink, so it’s better you avoid direct sunlight until your tattoo is healed.
Stick and Poke Tattoo Ideas
No matter how you get tatted, you’re still electing to get art permanently embedded into your skin. Making sure you absolutely *love* your ink before sitting in the chair will make the tattoo investment and experience entirely worth it. There’s something for everyone in the tattoo world – from tiny tats to larger, intricate pieces, here are a few we think you’ll love enough to put on your bod!
Decorative Wrist and Hand
Photo by @taticompton
Adorn your wrists and hands with delicate details, similar to this celestial design. If you're not game for going all-out, pick 1 to 2 smaller details to place in the area.
Floral Outline
Photo by @blue.child
Just because I love floral art – this handpoked design is the ultimate inspo for a simple, outlined tat. If you're feeling playful, working with (and around) moles or birthmarks for your stick and poke makes the piece more personal.
Self-Love Stick and Poke
Photo by @handpokedbymac
For a small reminder to give yourself the love and grace you deserve, heart-shaped tats, or generally symbolic ones are a fitting option.
Tiny Tulip
Photo by @screamie_weemie
Tiny tats like this one are super delicate and feminine.
Geometric Stars
Photo by @mossysticks
Handpoked tattoos lend themselves to a pointillism-inspired effect, seen here on an eye-catching geometric design.
Foliage
Photo by @birth.mark
The delicate line work on this leafy tat is concise, and forms a gorgeous decorative addition. Shara, the artist that did this lovely piece, is still currently booking for the end of May and early June 2023 in Los Angeles – look into getting inked here!
Header photo by @handpokedbymac.