Stylish Maternity Clothes To Keep You Feeling Cool This Season
A mother's bond with her baby begins in the early days of pregnancy and only grows deeper leading up to delivery. This magical time isn't met without its challenges of course, but if there's one thing mamas-to-be should absolutely not stress about — it's what to wear to flatter their changing bodies. We want you to feel good no matter what stage of pregnancy you're in (postpartum included!), so we've rounded up a variety of options for all your date nights, afternoons on the front porch, baby moon beach days, and more. These stylish and stretchy finds will have you feeling like the coolest mom on the block in no time.
PinkBlush Tie Knot Maternity Short Overalls ($58)
With four pockets and adjustable ties, consider these overalls your summer uniform.
STORQ Pullover ($60) and Track Shorts ($52)
Super-soft and lightweight cotton will make this matching set your go-to for afternoon lounging.
H&M MAMA Tie-Belt Dress ($35)
Add a sunhat and espadrilles to make this dress baby shower-ready.
PinkBlush Floral Smocked Maternity Dress ($68)
This lemon-yellow printed dress has "summer" written all over it.
AVYN Foxy Stellar Nursing Bra ($53)
This extra-soft bra is great for sore nipples. It also sits high enough to minimize side boob, and it's made from four-way stretch fabric to keep up with all of your running around.
Navy Striped Sweetheart Dress ($59)
Pair this sundress with some comfortable sandals for a look that's always in style.
Motherhood Sleeveless Button Front Blouse ($40)
We love the classy look of this top, especially when paired with jeans or cutoffs.
H&M MAMA Swimsuit ($30)
Don't feel like rocking a bikini? We've got you covered with this chic one-piece suit.
Girlfriend Collective Seamless Maternity Bike Short ($58)
These shorts (which are made from recycled fishing nets, BTW) look amazing on every body type, including ones with a baby bump.
A Pea in the Pod Splendid Maternity Top ($48)
Wear this soft pocket tee with your favorite leggings, and layer it under a cardigan or jacket on cooler days.
Motherhood Ruched Scoop Neck Maternity Tank Top ($8, was $20)
This must-have basic offers just the right amount of length and stretch. Plus it's got side ruching that grows with your bump.
Motherhood Side Access Nursing Hoodie ($60)
On breezy evenings, this side-zip hoodie will come to the rescue. No stripping required!
STORQ Double Scoop Tank Dress ($128)
This form-fitting dress is the perfect base piece for every look, no matter what time of year.
PinkBlush Ruched Side Maternity Lounge Shorts ($39)
Lots of stretch and a high, elastic waist make these shorts as comfortable as can be.
Smash + Tess The Romperalls ($119)
Add a tee and sneakers to these romperalls when you run to grab coffee (decaf, maybe!) or a cardigan and sandals for date night.
PinkBlush Leopard Lounge Pants ($46)
We may have more opportunities to wear dresses than we did a year ago, but we definitely still opt for lounge pants whenever we get the chance.
H&M MAMA Striped Nursing Dress ($25)
The double layer on this cotton jersey dress will keep you warm while offering easy nursing access.
