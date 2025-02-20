OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Jason And Kylie Kelce Baby Names
Celebrity Couples

Apparently Fans Are "Disturbed" By Jason & Kylie Kelce's Baby Names

Black Lip Glosses & Balms
Makeup

10 Black Lip Glosses & Balms That Live Up To The TikTok Hype

leighton meester nobody wants this season 2
TV

OMG Leighton Meester Just Joined ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2!

taylor swift it ends with us creative involvement
Celebrity News

Um, Apparently Taylor Swift Did Help With 'It Ends With Us' — Despite Reports She Had "No Creative Involvement"

crystals by zodiac sign
Zodiac Signs

Each Zodiac Sign Has Its Own "Power" Crystal — Here's Yours!

Outdated Sunglasses Trends
Style Trends & Inspo

Sorry, These 6 “Outdated” Sunglasses Trends Are Not Flattering

julia schlaepfer 1923 season 2 interview brandon sklenar brit + co
Entertainment

Julia Schlaepfer Just Teased A HUGE '1923' Season 2 Spoiler

Flat Boots
Shoes & Accessories

10 Comfy (& Super Cute!) Flat Boots To Replace Your Heels Once And For All

it's tough to be a bug closing 2025
Travel

No! This Classic Disney World Attraction Is Closing Next Month

michelle randolph 1923 season 2 interview
Entertainment

Michelle Randolph Teases '1923' Season 2 Finally "Fills In Some Blanks" In The Dutton Family Tree

signs of self-sabotaging
Self Care

9 Sneaky Ways You’re Self-Sabotaging Without Even Knowing It

Justin baldoni it ends with us blake lively feud
Celebrity News

"Exhausted" Justin Baldoni Said He Needs "Time To Heal" As Blake Lively Feud Unfolds

High-Protein Breakfast Without Eggs
Recipes

15 Egg-Free Breakfast Recipes That Are Still Packed With Protein

Smartest Dog Breeds
Lifestyle

10 Smartest Dog Breeds (That Learn Tricks Quickly)

Commuter Shoes
Shoes & Accessories

15 “Actually Cute” Commuter Shoes That Ensure Total Comfort

Whoa. 🤯

Chad Michael Murray & Morgan Kohan Get Cozy In 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 3 First Look.

sullivan's crossing season 3 first look
The CW
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 20, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will be here before you know it. And honestly, thank goodness after that insane season 2 finale!! Well, after a tease that the new Sullivan's Crossing episodes will be super "emotionally charged," we finally have a first look at Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, and Morgan Kohan in season 3. Let's unpack it!

Here's your first look at Sullivan's Crossing season 3, coming to The CW soon.

Um, did the 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 3 first look just spoil the premiere?

In our first look at the new season, we see Chad Michael Murray's Cal and Morgan Kohan's Maggie getting cozy. Maggie wears a super cute white tee and jeans combo, while Cal's in a henley and jeans, but in a surprising turn of events, fans are way more concerned with who's on the second slide than with their favorite couple.

Because after Sully's fate was left up in the air at the end of the Sullivan's Crossing season 2 finale, seeing him in the first look has fans hoping he'll pull through.

"So that 2nd pic... does that mean Sully didn't die in the fire ????" one Instagram user asks, while another jokes, "that’s what I was thinking! Like way to ruin the cliffhanger!"

ICYMI, Sullivan's Crossing season 2 ended with the diner catching on fire...and Sully getting trapped inside. But thankfully the story doesn't end there.

“We are so excited to return to Sullivan’s Crossing next year for a third season,” Brad Schwartz, CW's President, tells Deadline. “Roma, this talented cast, and the entire creative team have built an incredible world full of emotionally charged storytelling that has resonated with viewers over the last two years. And tonight’s season finale includes a can’t-miss cliffhanger that will leave fans clamoring for more.”

Ahead of season 2, Morgan Kohan told Brit + Co that "Season 2 just feels really elevated from season 1," and that the next installment offers "a real good insight into so many more of the characters that we already love and kind of get to know a lot more about them, and how and why they operate." And I can only imagine season 3 will provide even more nuance and detail to those relationships. I can't wait!

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 is premiering in Canada in April 2025 — stay tuned for its official US date! Here are 25 New TV Shows You NEED To Watch In 2025.

pop cultureentertainmentsullivan's crossingtv

The Latest

Outdated Sunglasses Trends
Style Trends & Inspo

Sorry, These 6 “Outdated” Sunglasses Trends Are Not Flattering

Justin baldoni it ends with us blake lively feud
Celebrity News

"Exhausted" Justin Baldoni Said He Needs "Time To Heal" As Blake Lively Feud Unfolds

taylor swift it ends with us creative involvement
Celebrity News

Um, Apparently Taylor Swift Did Help With 'It Ends With Us' — Despite Reports She Had "No Creative Involvement"

michelle randolph 1923 season 2 interview
Entertainment

Michelle Randolph Teases '1923' Season 2 Finally "Fills In Some Blanks" In The Dutton Family Tree