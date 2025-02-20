Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will be here before you know it. And honestly, thank goodness after that insane season 2 finale!! Well, after a tease that the new Sullivan's Crossing episodes will be super "emotionally charged," we finally have a first look at Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, and Morgan Kohan in season 3. Let's unpack it!

Here's your first look at Sullivan's Crossing season 3, coming to The CW soon.

Um, did the 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 3 first look just spoil the premiere? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sullivan's Crossing (@sullivanscrossingctv) In our first look at the new season, we see Chad Michael Murray's Cal and Morgan Kohan's Maggie getting cozy. Maggie wears a super cute white tee and jeans combo, while Cal's in a henley and jeans, but in a surprising turn of events, fans are way more concerned with who's on the second slide than with their favorite couple. Because after Sully's fate was left up in the air at the end of the Sullivan's Crossing season 2 finale, seeing him in the first look has fans hoping he'll pull through. "So that 2nd pic... does that mean Sully didn't die in the fire ????" one Instagram user asks, while another jokes, "that’s what I was thinking! Like way to ruin the cliffhanger!"

ICYMI, Sullivan's Crossing season 2 ended with the diner catching on fire...and Sully getting trapped inside. But thankfully the story doesn't end there. “We are so excited to return to Sullivan’s Crossing next year for a third season,” Brad Schwartz, CW's President, tells Deadline. “Roma, this talented cast, and the entire creative team have built an incredible world full of emotionally charged storytelling that has resonated with viewers over the last two years. And tonight’s season finale includes a can’t-miss cliffhanger that will leave fans clamoring for more.” Ahead of season 2, Morgan Kohan told Brit + Co that "Season 2 just feels really elevated from season 1," and that the next installment offers "a real good insight into so many more of the characters that we already love and kind of get to know a lot more about them, and how and why they operate." And I can only imagine season 3 will provide even more nuance and detail to those relationships. I can't wait!

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 is premiering in Canada in April 2025 — stay tuned for its official US date! Here are 25 New TV Shows You NEED To Watch In 2025.