These Cookbooks Have All The Summer-To-Fall Recipes You Need
When our favorite time of year rolls around, there's one thing we're excited about more than anything else: the recipes. There is so much you can do with seasonal ingredients, whether it's peaches in the summer or pumpkinsin the fall. From Labor Day cookout ideas to fruity desserts, the recipes you'll find in these cookbooks are the perfect way to send summer off.
Celebrate the End of Summer ($6)
Make your Labor Day cookout extra tasty with recipes that go beyond burgers and hot dogs. Grilled Sweet Potato with Homemade Gorgonzola Dip, Hawaiian-Style Turkey Drumsticks, and Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches will take things to the next level.
Endless Summer Cookbook ($17)
For anyone who wishes it could be summer forever, this cookbook will let you bring some of your favorite warm-weather dishes right into fall with you, from prosciutto-wrapped figs to peach-blueberry cobbler to grilled pizza.
Beautiful Boards ($17+)
The in-between of summer and fall is a great time to host a girls' night, and if you're looking for something easy and fun that doesn't require hours in the kitchen, consider a charcuterie board. You can use in-season fruits and snacks to create something that feels seasonal and on theme every single time.
The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook($12+)
PSL-lovers, this one's for you. There are so many delicious ways to incorporate this fall staple into your food, from pasta to pastries, and this cookbook has everything you need to make it until the end of October.
Cooking in Season ($12+)
Whether you're trying to get the most out of your end-of-summer veggies or you want to get a jump-start on fall cooking, this book will give you an idea of what's in season so all of your recipes can be fresh and flavorful.
Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts: ($15+)
Fresh fruit desserts are always a good idea, and with both classic and ultra-modern recipes, this book will teach you how to use up fruit from every season. You'll want to keep it around all year long!
The Lost Kitchen ($17+)
Simple recipes that still taste delicious? Yes, please. Drawing from her life in Maine, French uses ingredients and flavors that give you a taste of New England, even if you've never been there.
The Complete Salad Cookbook ($18+)
Salads have so many different components and are so versatile that they're a delicious and easy addition to any summer or fall day. You can use apples and pomegranates for a fall salad or cherries and peaches for a summer one. The more colorful, the better.
Summer Kitchens ($32)
Travel to Europe with this summer cookbook that uses beautiful images and European traditions to inspire your summer cooking. From poppyseed-elderflower-strawberry cake to garlic-horseradish deviled eggs, the recipes will enchant everyone who eats them.
Evergreen Kitchen (Available October 18)
Once fall picks up and your busy schedule resumes, you're going to want tasty recipes that you can throw together on weeknights. The real-life recipes in this cookbook will leave you feeling satisfied, not overwhelmed.
Local Dirt ($11+)
Seasonal recipes mean you can utilize your local markets and farms, and this cookbook will give you a ton of ideas that will last you from midsummer until the holidays and beyond.
