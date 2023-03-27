The Sydney Sweeney x Ford Collab Is A Workwear Dream
Sydney Sweeney has a knack for fixing cars, making her even more of a queen IMO. The Euphoria star has been kickin’ it in her garage for years, souping up her cherry red 1969 Ford Bronco. Her passion for mechanics shines in a new collaboration with Dickies and Ford – a clothing collection that boasts “made to get dirty” workwear.
"I was always watching my cousins or my uncles work on cars and I wanted to be able to do it too," Sweeney told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. "I think that seeing them and seeing the gratification you get when your car breaks down, you can fix it yourself, that was what was so cool to me."
Take a peek at the collection here, and shop it exclusively online at Ford:
The drop has everything including overalls with pink infusions down to the straps and stitching, structured khaki work pants that embrace the flipped-out waistband trend, a perfectly girly paisley bandana, and a Syd’s Garage baseball cap.
The collection makes a feminine twist on recognizable mechanical wear, with inclusivity in mind. “We wanted to create pieces for all genders and personalities,” Sweeney told Vogue. “This can be a very male-dominated space, and I wanted to design pieces that feel more inclusive and fun.”
Sydney Sweeney Is Built Ford Proud
@syds_garage getting my bronco ready for the new transmission #fyp♬ Aesthetic - Xilo
Sydney's collaboration with Ford is part of the Built Ford Proud program which celebrates the next generation of drivers. Along with the apparel collaboration, the campaign teaches us everything we need to know about our cars, through Auto 101 tutorials posted on Syndey's TikTok channel.
Learn How To Change Your Oil, From Sydney Sweeney
@syds_garage Episode 1 | how to check your oil! #BuiltFordProud#ad♬ original sound - SYD
First up, Sydney Sweeney shows us how to check our car's oil.
"This campaign is very genuine to me," Sweeney told Ford. "Through my Auto 101 series and the female-forward workwear collection, I hope to empower and uplift women to pursue their passions, to get involved in the world of cars, and show that anyone can follow their dreams, no matter what they are!"
Shop The Sydney Sweeney x Ford Collection Here
Ford x Sydney Sweeney Bib Overalls ($80)
The collection, made in partnership with Dickies, has four items to choose from. These tan overalls are the ultimate item – they can be worn when you're working, or even on off-days. This piece is spotted with pink details, with pink overall straps and stitchings throughout the garment.
Ford x Sydney Sweeney 874 Work Pants ($40)
This work style modernizes Dickies' Original 874 pant design, made with a thick waistband that's meant to be worn flipped. The blue Syd's Garage patch sits just below the band for extra flair.
Ford x Sydney Sweeney Bandana ($25)
This bandana empowers you to keep you going, no matter what you're up to. Whether it's fixing up your car or attending a summer festival, this pick is your best companion.
Ford x Sydney Sweeney Baseball Cap ($35)
We've officially been influenced to become baseball cap enthusiasts, thanks to Sydney x Ford. This corduroy cap features a color block palette and a baby pink Syd's Garage logo. Too cute!
Image via Ford.