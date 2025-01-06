13 “Lovely” Anthropologie Valentine’s Day Decor Pieces To Snag Before Feb. 14
The absolute best part about Valentine’s Day is the heart-shapedeverything. And if there’s one place that truly knows how to do cute home decor right, it’s Anthropologie. The retailer just dropped their Valentine’s Day home decor collection, and all of it is super cute for celebrating the season.
Scroll on for the cutest Anthropologie Valentine’s Day decor pieces to shop now!
Anthropologie
Red Heart Icon Juice Glass
Anthropologie's iconic juice glasses come in all sorts of designs, but this red heart one fits the lovey-dovey holiday perfectly. You can also shop ones with little lips and winged hearts to recall V-Day!
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Volcano Valentine Jar Candle
This bougie candle smells like heaven with notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons, limes, and exotic mountain greens. This Valentine's Day version includes a stunning red jar topped off with a lid that reads "XO."
Anthropologie
Scalloped Bow Coir Doormat
Bows definitely encapsulate the cutesy feeling of Valentine's Day. This doormat with a lovely scalloped design will instantly make any guest feel welcome around Feb. 14!
Anthropologie
Conversation Heart Plant Stakes
Show your greenery some extra TLC with these sturdy ceramic stakes that read like those classic conversation heart candies!
Anthropologie
Recycled Glass Heart Bud Vase
After all, you're gonna need a vessel for this year's Valentine's bouquet!
Anthropologie
The Bistro Tile Stoneware Dessert Plate: Valentine's Edition
This cute dessert plate with motifs of hearts and cupid's bows will be the perfect platter for the V-Day desserts you whip up this year.
Anthropologie
Metallic Bow Striker Match Holder
Lighters are so last year – light up your favorite V-Day candle with this match + striker set shaped adorably like a lil' bow!
Anthropologie
Heart Cut Glass Candle Holder
Set the mood even more with some warm candle light – these heart-shaped holders will definitely help you out.
Anthropologie
Claudette Frame
Put a picture of you and your Valentine in this adorably on-theme pink and red frame, and you've got yourself an unforgettable V-Day gift!
Anthropologie
Handpainted Amorette Heart Icon Coupe Glass
Time to pour up all those tasty Valentine's Day cocktail recipes! This year's concoction will look so cute in this coupe glass.
Anthropologie
Amor Metallic Heart Table Lamp
This heart-shaped lamp is definitely a splurge when it comes to Anthropologie's Valentine's Day decor, but if you can really see yourself setting it up year after year, it's so worth it.
Anthropologie
Red Rose Dog Felt Critter
This adorable lil' felt dog figure is such a mood for V-Day.
Anthropologie
grantLOVE x Amber Sakai Candle Holder & Chaparral Candle Set
This cute candle set comes complete with a 24K gold-plated brass holder that truly makes it feel luxe as ever. It'd make an amazing V-Day gift!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.