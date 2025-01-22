Spring will be here before you know it, and if you're anything like me, you don’t think it’s entirely too crazy to be dreaming of warmer weather right now – especially as we face some insanely cold temperatures. In the vein of embracing big spring energy, I’m already thinking about my warm-weather wardrobe, and the first item on my wishlist is none other than a drop waist dress!

Fitting for everything from beachside strolls to breezy farmer’s market visits, drop waist dresses are such a cute (and easy!) way to look stylish while the sun’s beaming.

Scroll on for the cutest drop waist dresses I’m dreaming of for springtime and beyond!

Anthropologie Anthropologie The Josephine Smocked Drop-Waist Dress Covered in colorful blooms, this drop waist dress supplies plenty of fun hues you can use to pair your accessories and shoes with to tie things all together.

Free People Free People Need To Know Mini Dress I love all the drama this dress brings. From the oversized, scalloped collar to the whimsical puff sleeves, it's all brought together with a flattering drop waist silhouette. The mini length makes this style undeniably spring- and summer-ready, though you could easily style it for colder weather with tights, tall boots, and a denim jacket!

Anthropologie S/W/F Sleeveless Drop-Waist Maxi Dress The exaggerated drop waist on this maxi moment elongates your figure, flattering it to a tee. Plus, the trendy leopard print will earn you major style points! Whether you wear it with sandals or sneakers, you really can't go wrong with this design.

Target Wild Fable Drop Waist Mini Tennis Dress The pleating on this pick brings a unique flair to your typical drop waist dress. In my opinion, the details really complete the look, so all you've gotta do is pick out a good shoe, grab your favorite bag, and hit the streets.

Anthropologie For Love & Lemons Gingerbread Gingham Dress This gingham is beyond dreamy. This drop waist dress has such a playful retro feel to it, thanks to the bustier-style bodice, open back, and midi length. I'd style it with some kitten heels and bold sunglasses to lean into the throwback of it all!

Free People Free People Roadhouse Mini Dress A denim dress will get me every freakin' time. This detailed long sleeve style is truly anything but boring!

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Drop-Waist Midi Dress The duo-tone design of this midi-length drop waist dress breaks up your look perfectly, plus, it provides a bold foundation for having tons of fun with accessories and outerwear layers!

Banana Republic Banana Republic Crepe Twist-Shoulder Dress Okay, this chartreuse color is to die for. If you're looking for a drop waist dress that makes a statement, this is it.

Free People Free People Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi For the warmer months where you also want to get a lil' bit of sun on your shoulders, the strapless style of this midi drop waist dress comes in real handy.

Zara Zara Bows Short Dress I love that the boat neckline on this dress leans more modest while the mini length lets you show a good amount of leg. Plus, the deep brown color is easy to match with practically any piece you've got in your closet. The bows along the hips are the best part, of course!

Anthropologie Celandine Strapless Drop-Waist Mini Dress This mini strapless number is the perfect fit for any upcoming tropic getaway you've got planned. Even if a fancy beach vacation is not on your docket, you can still channel the laidback energy with this pick!

Target Wild Fable Cap Sleeve Dropped Waist Knit Mini Shift Dress This sophisticated drop waist dress instantly makes any occasion fashion-forward. I'd wear it with some sleek (and tall!) black boots to seal the deal.

Anthropologie S/W/F Sleeveless Mottled Drop-Waist Midi Dress This polka-dotted moment is sure to turn heads towards you, no matter where you take it.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved styles!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.