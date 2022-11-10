20 Star Holiday Decorations You Can Also Use For New Year's
Stars are a classic symbols of the holidays, but they are also a sneaky way to keep your holiday decorations up way after Christmas. They effortlessly glide from cookie stars to tree garlands and then, ta-da, there they are as New Year’s decorations. See? Told you those stars were sneaky. Add a personal touch to your decor with these 20 star holiday decor projects, all celestially inspired and sure to become the “stars” of your holiday decorations.
DIY Star Candles
These candle holders are easy to make, but would work perfectly as a table centerpiece or a hostess gift.
Starry Gift Wrap
Take your gift wrapping game to the next level, without extra work. Gather star confetti and bring a piece of tape down to catch a bunch of stars at once. Then you can attach to your gift (you'll need more tape or some glue since the sticky side will be holding the stars) for a fun take on gift giving.
Star Mobile
Instead of draping garlands over the mantel, hang them straight from a branch or the light fixture in your dining room and enjoy entertaining “under the stars.”
DIY Porcelain Holiday Trees
You can never have too many candles, and these starry trees can totally be kept up all year long.
Himmeli-Style Christmas Tree Topper
Top that perfectly decorated tree with a modern, geometric star made out of brass tubing.
Copper Stars
Cut mini stars out of copper shim to make garlands or ornaments. Just watch your fingers: Copper can get sharp.
Starry Advent Calendar
Embrace those trendy Scandinavian vibes with this simple advent calendar. The kids will love hanging each star on the wooden dowel tree as the countdown to presents begins.
Paper Straw Gifting
No glue gun is required to make these little gift wrap accessories, so they are the perfect project for the kids. Or for adults who always manage to hot glue their fingers together… ahem. Just grab some twine and attach each side of the star to your gift one at a time.
DIY Star Pillows
Add these cute DIY pillows to your couch for an out of this world touch. Here's our online sewing class to get you started!
Star Pom Pom Wreath
Grab a star frame (or make one yourself out of dowels) and attach pom poms with hot glue. Whether you pick a rainbow color palette or stick to red, green, and gold, this is one cute decor option that everyone will love.
Star Streamers
Attach paper stars to a string to make decor that can double as streamers and garlands.
DIY Foldable Origami Stars
These three-dimensional stars can be made with any color paper, making them the perfect addition to that party you’re planning. Hang a bunch of them together to create a centerpiece or string them together as a garland, but whichever you choose, here's a tutorial to get you started.
Simple Star Cake Toppers
From pumpkin pie to a tall layer cake, any dessert will look like a superstar with these easy star skewer toppers. Just attach foam stars to skewers and you're (quite literally) golden.
Toothpick Stars
It doesn’t get much easier than wrapping toothpicks together with string. If you’re in need of a quick gift topper, you can whip one of these guys up in a matter of moments. Just glue your toothpicks into a shape that resembles a tic-tac-toe board, arrange them so that the points are touching, and attach the places where they meet.
Evergreen Stars
Go big with these 36-inch wooden stars as outdoor decoration, or shrink them down to take them indoors as a wreath alternative. This is a great way to put any extra Christmas tree boughs to use.
Star Wall Hanging
Hang a combination of paper and foam stars for a simple piece of art that’s big on style.
Star Christmas Tree Garland
Use a paper punch to cut out stars or buy stickers and arrange them into the shape of a tree for a stylish and modern garland that’s totally doable at the last minute.
Beaded Star Tree Topper
If it’s time for that tree topper to retire, look no further than this beaded star. Make the beads out of air dry clay or buy unfinished wooden beads for a natural look.
DIY Gold Leaf Star Ornaments
Use a cookie cutter as a quick and easy template to cut out clay stars, or purchase paper maché ones. Add the gold leaf, then hang from your tree for some starry magic.
Follow us on Pinterest for more star holiday decor and DIYs!
This post has been updated.
- 20 DIYs to Freshen Up Your Kitchen Decor for the Holidays ›
- Kim Kardashian Gave Her Family a Warning When It Comes to Holiday Decorations ›
- Get Ready To Deck The Halls With Target's Winter Holiday Decor ›
- Deck The Halls With These DIY Holiday Decor Tips From The Sorry Girls ›
- 11 Unique Holiday Decor Ideas for Christmas Lights ›
- Shine Bright This Season With a Star-Shaped Letter Board DIY ›