Um, Taylor Swift Could Testify In Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Court Case
After Taylor Swift was broughtinto the middle of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle (the popstar was allegedly present alongside Blake, Justin, and Ryan Reynolds, praising Blake's It Ends With Us script rewrite), Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman revealed that Taylor could be deposed in their March 2026 trial. And after all those Blake Lively and Taylor Swift feud rumors, this an update I wasn't expecting.
Here's everything we know about Taylor Swift's potential involvement in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us legal battle.
Taylor Swift could "provide evidence" in the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively trial.
While on TMZ's Two Angry Men podcast on February 5, Bryan Freedman said that Taylor Swift could be deposed, or called to testify (often in writing) in the case between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.
"I don’t know that we’re going to depose Taylor Swift. I think that that’s going to be probably a game time decision. I don’t know that that decision has been made,” he says. “But, I can tell you this, anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed.”
After the meeting between the four stars, Blake allegedly texted Justin about why she had called on Ryan and Taylor in the first place. "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," Justin claims she said. "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you."
The conversation comes after Justin Baldoni published two years' worth of It Ends With Us messages on his website TheLawsuitInfo.com — and Blake and Ryan moved to dismiss Jusin's original lawsuit.
And on February 3, the costars' judge warned their lawyers to calm their publicity war down so they don't sway the jury. Judge Lewis Liman warned Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal teams to "rein in the public relations war outside the courtroom," according to People, and to avoid saying anything with a "substantial likelihood" of leading the jury to have a bias one way or the other.
There's still an entire year before we'll see these two in court, and the fact Blake Lively just got sued again proves anything can happen.
