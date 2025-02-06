Um, Taylor Swift Could Testify In Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Court Case

OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Trader Joe's Best Items
Food News & Menu Updates

20 “Non-Negotiable” Trader Joe’s Items You Must Buy, According To Shoppers

demi moore andrew garfield dating rumors
Celebrity News

Wait, Are Demi Moore And Andrew Garfield Secretly Dating?

hailey bieber selena gomez sephora drama
Celebrity News

Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Drama May Have Kept Rhode Out Of Sephora

McDonald's Shamrock Shake 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Run! The Limited-Time Shamrock Shake Is Finally Back At McDonald’s

Dunkin' Spring Menu Leak 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

OMG! The Dunkin’ Spring Menu Was Just Leaked With The Fan-Fave Dunkalatte To Return

heather headley sweet magnolias season 4 interview
Entertainment

Heather Headley Talks [Spoiler's] Death In 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4

8 historical fiction books
Entertainment

8 Compelling Historical Fiction Books To Read While You Wait For '1923' Season 2

old electronics
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

10 “Heirlooms” Your Kids And Grandkids Don’t Actually Want

blake lively sued for defamation by jed wallace
Celebrity News

Blake Lively Just Got Sued (Again!) In $7M Defamation Case

gisele bundchen baby
Celebrity News

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Welcome Their First Child Together

Wacky Trader Joe's Finds
Food News & Menu Updates

8 "Wacky" Things You Can Surprisingly Buy At Trader Joe’s

rom-com tv shows
Entertainment

10 Iconic Rom-Com TV Shows On Netflix You Need to Watch

blake lively in a simple favor
Entertainment

11 Blake Lively Movies To Get Ready For 'A Simple Favor 2'

​Starbucks Monday Free Coffee Deal
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks Is Offering Free Coffees All Day Monday – How To Get Yours!

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts On Amazon
Gifts

The 15 Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Get On Amazon

Blake Lively's Controversial 'It Ends With Us' Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars
Celebrity News

Blake Lively's Controversial 'It Ends With Us' Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars

Are you ready for it?

Um, Taylor Swift Could Testify In Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Court Case

taylor swift
Lia Toby/Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Sony Pictures Releasing
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 06, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

After Taylor Swift was broughtinto the middle of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle (the popstar was allegedly present alongside Blake, Justin, and Ryan Reynolds, praising Blake's It Ends With Us script rewrite), Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman revealed that Taylor could be deposed in their March 2026 trial. And after all those Blake Lively and Taylor Swift feud rumors, this an update I wasn't expecting.

Here's everything we know about Taylor Swift's potential involvement in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us legal battle.

Taylor Swift could "provide evidence" in the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively trial.

While on TMZ's Two Angry Men podcast on February 5, Bryan Freedman said that Taylor Swift could be deposed, or called to testify (often in writing) in the case between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

"I don’t know that we’re going to depose Taylor Swift. I think that that’s going to be probably a game time decision. I don’t know that that decision has been made,” he says. “But, I can tell you this, anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed.”

After the meeting between the four stars, Blake allegedly texted Justin about why she had called on Ryan and Taylor in the first place. "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," Justin claims she said. "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you."

The conversation comes after Justin Baldoni published two years' worth of It Ends With Us messages on his website TheLawsuitInfo.com — and Blake and Ryan moved to dismiss Jusin's original lawsuit.

And on February 3, the costars' judge warned their lawyers to calm their publicity war down so they don't sway the jury. Judge Lewis Liman warned Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal teams to "rein in the public relations war outside the courtroom," according to People, and to avoid saying anything with a "substantial likelihood" of leading the jury to have a bias one way or the other.

There's still an entire year before we'll see these two in court, and the fact Blake Lively just got sued again proves anything can happen.

Read up on why, for some reason, Blake Lively's Controversial It Ends With Us Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars.

pop culturetaylor swiftblake livelyit ends with uscelebrities

The Latest

blake lively sued for defamation by jed wallace
Celebrity News

Blake Lively Just Got Sued (Again!) In $7M Defamation Case

old electronics
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

10 “Heirlooms” Your Kids And Grandkids Don’t Actually Want

gisele bundchen baby
Celebrity News

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Welcome Their First Child Together

Um, Taylor Swift Could Testify In Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Court Case
Celebrity News

Um, Taylor Swift Could Testify In Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Court Case