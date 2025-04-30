Surprise! 'The Bear' Season 4 Is Coming A Week Early

TV viewers are feasting thanks to Hulu. Not only are we getting five seasons of Only Murders in the Building in five years, but we've also gotten a new season of The Bear every year since 2022.

If you watched the Oscars, you were probably tuned into the best dressed stars and Emma Stone's great BFF moment (and maybe even caught moments between Hollywood's new It couple Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro) but there's one thing you might have missed: the first footage of Ayo Edebiri in The Bear season 4! And the footage is even more exciting now that we know The Bear season 4 release date.

Here's a breakdown of that clip from The Bear season 4 starring Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss Bachrach — and when you can watch new episodes.

Is The Bear season 4 coming? FX/Hulu Yes, we finally have The Bear season 4 release date! The show will premiere on FX and Hulu June 15, 2025. We've gotten the three previous seasons the week of June 22, so this basically means we're getting season 4 a whole week early.

Who's in The Bear season 4 cast? FX The Bear season 4 will feature all our favorites! Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto: a talented, if unstable, chef running The Bear.

as Carmy Berzatto: a talented, if unstable, chef running The Bear. Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich: The Bear's manager and Carmy's family friend.

as Richie Jerimovich: The Bear's manager and Carmy's family friend. Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu: a young chef running The Bear with Carmy.

as Sydney Adamu: a young chef running The Bear with Carmy. Molly Gordon as Claire Dunlap: Carmy's teenage crush who returns his affections in season 2.

as Claire Dunlap: Carmy's teenage crush who returns his affections in season 2. Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brook: The Bear's very sweet pastry chef.

as Marcus Brook: The Bear's very sweet pastry chef. Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero: The restaurant's line cook-turned-sous chef.

as Tina Marrero: The restaurant's line cook-turned-sous chef. Will Poulter as Luca: a pastry chef who trained with Marcus and Carmy while they each studied in Copenhagen.

as Luca: a pastry chef who trained with Marcus and Carmy while they each studied in Copenhagen. Abby Elliott as Sugar Berzatto: Carmy's sister and The Bear co-owner.

as Sugar Berzatto: Carmy's sister and The Bear co-owner. Matty Matheson as Neil Fak: Carmy's friend who helps with restaurant repairs.

as Neil Fak: Carmy's friend who helps with restaurant repairs. Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim: a line cook at The Bear.

as Ebraheim: a line cook at The Bear. Corey Hendrix as Sweeps Woods: a runner and sommelier at the restaurant.

as Sweeps Woods: a runner and sommelier at the restaurant. Oliver Platt as Jimmy Kalinowski: The Bear's investor and unofficial Berzatto uncle.

What is The Bear season 4 about? FX/Hulu The Bear season 4 will pick up after the season 3 ending, which saw the restaurant receive a review from The Chicago Tribune — we just don't know if it's good or bad. A commercial during the Oscars surprised us with a new clip from The Bear season 4. It's pretty straightforward, but it finally addresses something I've known from the very beginning: the staff of The Bear restaurant are a family, y'all!! "Sometimes I feel like your work family is part of your family family," Sydney says, while clips Richie, Marcus, Luca, and Sydney's dad play in the background. After all that drama at the end of season 3, not to mention the fact that Sydney accidentally stumbled upon a new job opportunity, this definitely looks like a job interview to me. Maybe Sydney does go through with the interview for a new restaurant, but when she learns they don't approach staff life the same way, she realizes that, despite its (many) flaws, The Bear is her true family. We haven't even gotten a full episode and I'm making myself emotional!

Do Sydney and Carmy get together on The Bear? Chuck Hodes/FX Networks One question I've had from the very beginning of the series is whether we'll see Sydney and Carmy couple up. And actors Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White finallyaddressed the rumorsduring season 3's press conference. “There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications,” Jeremy said. “[Carmy's] not the best communicator, but he will often make a sort of grand gesture like that to try and communicate to Syd or the kitchen or whomever." “He’s got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren’t always aware of exactly what’s going on," he continued. "You’ll see, obviously, how that affects Carmen and Syd’s relationship, but I think Carmen’s trying to welcome her in a little bit was the point of the partnership agreement.” “Carmy is somebody that I think she’s really looked up to, but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with,” Ayo added. “It’s, I think, a lot more chaotic than she might have idealized before they really started working together.”

Will there be a Bear season 5? Matt Dinerstein/FX We haven't gotten an official announcement for The Bear season 5, but FX chairman John Landgraf told Variety that it's all up to creator Chris Storer. "It's about how much more story does he have to tell?" he says. "I mean, obviously, I'm hoping he has more than one more season of story to tell. But not to the extent that if there was one great season or three mediocre ones, I'd rather have one great one."

