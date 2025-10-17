Surprise! Zendaya & Robert Pattinson's New Rom-Com Finally Has A Release Date.

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's upcoming A24 film, The Drama, is a movie I didn't know I needed! I'm so pumped to see the two of them front and center in the new movie, and not just because the Massachusetts location is giving MAJOR New England autumn vibes. The actors have been spotted walking around the city, hanging out outside an art museum, and even getting into a road rage altercation? Yeah, that definitely sounds like drama to me.

Keep reading for every little detail you need to know about Robert Pattinson and Zendaya's new A24 movie The Drama.

When is The Drama coming out? The movie will be hitting screens this spring — more specifically, April 3, 2026.

What movie is Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in together? Brendon Thorne / Getty Images Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's The Drama comes from the mind of Kristoffer Borgli, who directed Dream Scenario starring Nicholas Cage. Borgli is slated to work alongside Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen’s production company Square Peg for the film, so I'm sure it'll be just as thought-provoking and thrilling as some of the other projects they’ve produced (Midsommar, Beau is Afraid, Death of a Unicorn ).

Where can I watch The Drama? Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Francois Durand / Getty Images The Drama will be hitting theaters when it premieres!

What is the plot of The Drama A24? Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Given Zendaya and Pattinson’s respective star power, I know this upcoming A24 project is going to be absolutely stunning. Even though we don't have any specific plot details yet, Deadline reported that The Drama tells the story of a couple whose romance takes a (you guessed it) dramatic turn right before their “big day.” Tell me more!! One thing we do know is that a scene will apparently feature Zendaya's character getting into an altercation with a car while on a walk. The actress went viral for throwing a drink at a passing car, and she's so convincing, one TikTok user said "help i thought this was real for a second i was like omg what is going on."

Who is in The Drama cast? Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images The Drama cast includes: Zendaya

Robert Pattinson

Mamoudou Athie

Alana Haim

Hailey Gates

Is The Drama still filming? zendaya and robert pattinson filming the drama in boston. pic.twitter.com/yiwXVE05kB — archive zendaya ☆ (@archivedaya) November 7, 2024 The Drama finished filming at the end of 2024.

What about Rob? Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon Of course, we all know and love Pattinson for his role as Edward in the Twilight movies, but he’s positioned himself as a truly versatile actor with roles in 2022’s The Batman and Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi film, Mickey 17 .

