Every Character Returning For 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 characters
Erika Doss/Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​May 02, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Cousins Beach — and The Summer I Turned Pretty in general — simply wouldn't be the same without Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. And I can't wait to see them reunite when the show finally returns for season 3 this year...especially since we're getting three extra episodes! Let's break down the cast we can expect to see this season.

Here's every character returning for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

1. Lola Tung as Belly Conklin

lola tung as belly conklin

Erika Doss/Prime Video

Lola Tung leads the cast as Belly Conklin, who finds herself torn between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Lola told us about returning as Belly for season 3during her run in Hadestown!

2. Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Erika Doss/Prime Video

We'll also see Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), who's sporting a new blond 'do. We know at the end of season 2, Conrad was a little heartbroken to see Belly and Jere together, and, honestly, same. #TeamConrad.

3. Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Prime Video

And this love triangle wouldn't be complete without Jeremiah Fisher, played by Gavin Casalegno. He finally got the girl but something tells me this relationship won't be smooth sailing.

4. Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel

Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel

Prime Video

Taylor!! I truly believe Tay (Rain Spencer) would fight someone for Belly, and isn't that the kind of BFF we all deserve?

5. Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Prime Video

Siri play "Hey Stephen" by Taylor Swift, because we're going to see Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin. As much as I love Belly and Conrad, Steven and Taylor might be my favorite couple on the show.

6. Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Prime Video

There's a very good chance we'll also see Jackie Chung return for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 as Laurel Park.

7. Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Ok so The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 opened with the news that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) had passed away, but I have all my fingers and toes crossed she'll appear in some flashbacks.

8. Elsie Fisher as Skye

Elsie Fisher as Skye

Prime Video

We also might see Elsie Fisher come back as Conrad and Jere's cousin Skye (although we do know that her onscreen mom Kyra Sedgwick won't return). Stay tuned to find out the full cast list!

