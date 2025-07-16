5 Details From "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Finale That Reveal Who Belly Ends Up With In Season 3

The finale for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 was brutal for Conrad stans. Not only does Belly choose Jeremiah, but the episode also features both "exile" by Taylor Swift and the line "I release you Conrad Fisher. I evict you from my heart." Believe me, my jaw was on the floor. But, like the mastermind she is, author and executive producer Jenny Han sprinkled in a few Easter eggs hinting that Belly's love life isn't as settled as she thinks ahead of season 3.

Major spoilers for book three, We'll Always Have Summer, below!

Conrad And Belly Are, Quite Literally, Golden Christopher Briney (Conrad), Lola Tung (Belly), and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Prime Video When a storm leaves Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah stranded in a motel, the boys end up sleeping on the floor so Belly can have the bed. The light cascading through the window covers Belly and Conrad, emphasizing their tie to one another but leaving Jeremiah in the shadows. Considering how big of a role Taylor Swift's music plays in the series, it's also important to call out how many of her love songs include the idea that love is golden. "Daylight" explicitly says that love is golden instead of a passionate red or a clear-cut black and white, while "Dancing With Our Hands Tied" features lyrics about how she was "deep blue but you painted me golden." "Invisible String" (a song that played this season during a Conrad and Belly scene 👀) says "a single thread of gold tied me to you." I rest my case.

The Letters Lola Tung (Belly), Rachel Blanchard (Susannah), and Jackie Chung (Laurel) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Prime Video A huge plot point at the end of We'll Always Have Summer is when Conrad and Jeremiah literally come to blows over their feelings for Belly. Jeremiah and Belly are engaged, and it's been years since Belly and Conrad have seen one another. When Jeremiah disappears before the wedding, Conrad finds him in their mother's garden. Jeremiah finally gets Conrad to admit that he is, and always will be, in love with Belly, and the brothers fight. Conrad gives Jeremiah a letter Susannah had written for his wedding day, but when Jeremiah reads it, he disowns Conrad. It's only then that Conrad realizes he'd accidentally given his brother the wrong letter. In the last episode of season 2, we finally get to see how those letters got swapped. Susannah is writing them when Laurel and Belly come to visit, and when Laurel moves Susannah's tray, the letters scatter. In the scramble to clean everything up, they're put in the wrong envelopes. This definitely leads me to believe we'll get that altercation in season 3.

The Glass Unicorn Christopher Briney (Conrad) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Erika Doss/Prime Video As Conrad unpacks everything that belongs in the summer house, he places a glass unicorn on Belly's dresser. Book fans will catch that it's the same unicorn he bought Belly on her birthday as kids. Even after the horn broke off, Belly still kept it (in addition to the stuffed bear Conrad won her, Junior Mint) because of how special it was to her. Belly's phone in season 1 also shows how frequently she uses unicorn memojis, which is another indicator Conrad's gift made more of an impression on her than anyone realizes.

Conrad Knows Belly Better Than Jeremiah Does Christopher Briney (Conrad) and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Erika Doss/Prime Video Both Junior Mint (Belly's stuffed bear) and the Sour Patch Kids Conrad buys for her in the store show just how in sync the duo is. (Plus Conrad handing her a sweatshirt without being asked when she was cold in episode 7).

The Infinity Necklace The infinity necklace in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Prime Video The concept of "infinity" plays a huge role throughout the story. Conrad bought Belly an infinity necklace for her 16th birthday — the same necklace she returns to him post-breakup. However, when Conrad gives it back to her at the end of the season 2 finale, she doesn't get rid of it. Instead, Belly pockets the necklace and hides it from Jeremiah, hinting that even though she tells Jeremiah she wants to be with him, Conrad will always be with her.

