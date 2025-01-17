9 Easy Things To Do On A Sunday For A Better Week
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
It seems like the Sunday scaries came earlier now that TikTok's likely officially banned in the U.S. (goodbye BookTok)? Viral social media or not, every Sunday some of us get that dreaded feeling before the start of a new work week. There's even an entire Instagram account that accurately describes how we feel when the 'I hope this reaches you well' emails start rolling in on Monday.
While I definitely relate, What if I told you there were things you could do to lessen your anxious thoughts so you can have a productive week? They're not going to solve all of your problems, but they'll put those pesky Sunday thoughts in a bowl of Epsom salt so you can finally relax.
Here are some easy things to do on a Sunday to make your week amazing!
1. Set aside time for prayer or meditation when you wake up
Before you reach for your phone to check the news or your social feeds, take a few seconds to let yourself fully wake up. Once you're feeling more present in your body, say a prayer or find a meditation practice to do for 5-10 minutes. It's a great way to ground yourself while lowering your chance of rushing to get everything done before Monday.
2. Indulge in a longer morning routine
You don't have to tell us that you probably speed through your morning routine during the work week so give yourself permission to go a little slower on Sunday. You can soak in a lavender or eucalyptus epsom salt bath, or spend time exfoliating your body while in the shower. You can also use the new face mask you've been meaning to apply to your face!
Other things you can do are light a yummy smelling candle and listen to a soothing music playlist that makes you feel calm. It's our favorite way to create an at-home spa experience!
3. Begin planning your weekly tasks
This doesn't sound like fun, but having a snapshot of what you need to do during the week helps you stay on a track better than winging it. Something is bound to come up that pushes your tasks back, but you won't feel as rattled when your plans are upheaved.
In your physical or digital planner, block out your potential schedule based on tasks you know are more important than others. This will help you get more things done, making work less stressful.
4. Go grocery shopping so you can meal prep
Meal prepping doesn't have to involve an elaborate plan, especially if you don't like to cook. Think about what you generally like to eat during the week. Let's say you usually drink smoothies in the morning, salads for lunch, and a mediterranean bowl for dinner.
You can create a grocery list that mainly involves produce (i.e. romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cucumbers, etc.,) and a lean meat or fish. From there, you can find different salad dressings, toppings, or seasonings that'll help you create several meals based on what's in your cart.
5. Tackle your overflowing laundry
You know the pile of clothes and towels you keep walking by, pretending like they're not there? They're going to irritate you during your busy week so start washing them on Sunday. As much as joke about not liking to fold our clothes once they've been washed and dried, it truly feels good not to have more tasks to focus on after a long work day.
6. Plan your OOTDs (even if you WFH)
We're not asking you to become the world's next influencer by suggesting you should plan your OOTDs on Sunday. It's more of a way to help shake off any anxiety or angst during the week. Even wearing a new cozy rib knit set while you work from home can boost your mood, helping you perform much better at work.
And if you want to snap a picture of what you're wearing to share on Instagram, who are we to stop you?
7. Do something just for you
8. Honestly, take a rest day
You could do a ton of planning to make sure you have a productive week or you can use Sunday as 'do-nothing' day. Brit + Co's entertainment editor Chloe Williams says "I use Sunday as a rest day so the most I'll do are the dishes and check if I have extra meetings on Monday."
9. Go to bed earlier than midnight for once
If being a night owl hasn't made you feel any better come Monday morning, it's time for you to get the kind of rest that makes you feel like you were floating on clouds all night.
Meredith Holser, Brit + Co's affiliate writer says she tries to "resist doomscrolling" aside from focusing on self-care activities we mentioned earlier!
