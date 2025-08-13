Here's everything you need to know about Timothée Chalamet's new movie Marty Supreme, coming to theaters December 25, 2025.

Celebrities really aren't that different from us. They experiment with their fashion, they have their, and they get serious. And we can actually thank's daughter Apple (and her celeb crush on) for the GOOP founder's return to the big screen. Marty Supreme marks the first time Gwyneth Paltrow has been in a movie since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and as soon as Apple heard about thestar's involvement in the new movie, "she pleaded with her mom to accept," according to asource. While we wait for the movie to hit theaters, check out. It's as entertaining as it sounds.

Where can I watch Marty Supreme? Marty Supreme is coming to theaters on December 25, 2025.

Who's in the Marty Supreme cast? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Marty Supreme is directed by Josh Safdie, who's also writing alongside Ronald Bronstein. Timothée Chalamet, Eli Bush, and Anthony Katagas are also producing with the duo. The Marty Supreme cast includes: Timothée Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow

Tyler Okonma (Tyler the Creator)

Odessa A'zion

Kevin O'Leary

Abel Ferrara

Fran Drescher

What is Marty Supreme about? The movie follows the story of Marty Mauser, who dreams of becoming the best ping pong player in the world — and who will stop at nothing to make that dream come true. Cinematographer Darius Khondji told Variety that Timothée trained relentlessly "for months and months" to play the role. “He wanted to be like a real [professional] ping pong player when he started shooting,” he continued, adding that this “is going to be very different than the Timothée Chalamet you’ve seen so far.”

Who is Marty Supreme based on? A24 Marty Supreme is inspired by Marty Reisman, a real ping pong player who won 5 bronze medals from the World Table Tennis Championships. Reisman passed away in 2012.

Where is Marty Supreme filming? First look at Timothée Chalamet filming "Marty Supreme" in New York City. https://t.co/mnCth0fjL9 pic.twitter.com/DFhBIHTBZt — Variety (@Variety) September 30, 2024 Marty Supreme filmed around New York City, and the first leaks show Timothée Chalamet with a brand new haircut and a mustache. (I was wondering why he cut all his hair off!). He is barely recognizable and my first thought when I saw these photos was "Oh!" His trousers + button down + tie combo is vintage, but I definitely want a pair of red leather gloves for fall 2024. And can we get Timothée in a sweater vest for the rest of time?

Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet Get, Um, Cozy For 'Marty Supreme' never thought i’d see timothée kissing gwyneth paltrow but here we are pic.twitter.com/Tw5bLKwTuu — lo (@timchals) October 17, 2024 Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd see Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow making out — especially not on a random Thursday morning. But TBH, I'm equally as focused on Gwyneth's outfit as I am on the actual kiss. It's totally giving The Royal Tenenbaums.

What is the new ping pong movie? Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon pic.twitter.com/9ko3uu0IsC — A24 (@A24) July 15, 2024 Timothée Chalamet's new movie Marty Supreme is a ping pong movie, and word on the street is it's inspired by the late Marty Reisman. On July 15, A24 confirmed Timothée's casting on X (formerly Twitter) with a photo of a ping pong ball with "Marty Supreme" written on it above three stars and "Made in America." The style of A24's ping pong ball looks similar to real-life ping pong balls used in the 1960s, which definitely supports the idea Marty Supreme could take place in the 60s or 70s. And this isn't the first time we'll see Timothée Chalamet in a vintage biopic! The actor is starring as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, which hits theaters this Christmas.

