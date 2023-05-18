Move Over Spotify Wrapped…The SSA’s Annual Top Baby Names List Just Came Out
If you’re still looking for baby name inspiration, you’ve certainly come to the right place. The Social Security Administration just released the ten top female and male baby names across the US, and some of the names may be a bit surprising.
We don’t know about you, but we’ve been seeing a lot of Islas, Ashers and [insert name here]-leighs as of late, so it definitely shocked us that none of these trending names made the cut. So, without further ado, here are your 2022 baby name rankings!
Girls
Image via corelens / Canva
1. Olivia
2. Emma
3. Charlotte
4. Amelia
5. Sophia
6. Isabella
7. Ava
8. Mia
9. Evelyn
10. Luna
Boys
Image via tatiana314812272 / Canva
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Oliver
4. James
5. Elijiah
6. William
7. Henry
8. Lucas
9. Benjamin
10. Theodore
Now, if I do say so myself, Olivia is a pretty fabulous name to top the girls’ list. Not that I’m biased. 😉
Even so, all of these names are absolutely adorable and would make for the cutest moniker for your little bundle of joy. What baby names are you loving right now? Let us know in the comments below!
