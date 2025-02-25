Yes, 'Top Gun 3' Is Coming — & This Star Just Gave Us The Best Update

While Barbenheimer was its own cultural phenomenon, no movie has quite captured the summer of it all like Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 film, released 36 years after the original, reintroduces Maverick (Tom Cruise) to audiences, and shows off a new class of recruits, including Miles Teller's Rooster, Danny Ramirez's Fanboy, Monica Barbaro's Phoenix, and Glen Powell's Hangman.



Hangman's a cocky and competitive graduate who constantly finds himself toe-to-toe with Rooster; he's pushy, determined, and willing to sacrifice a lot to get exactly what he wants. But despite the fact he's the archetype my sister refers to as "The Blond Narcissist," fans quickly fell for Hangman, thanks to Glen's charm.

Top Gun: Maverick made almost $1.5 billion worldwide, and fans have been waiting for a third installment ever since. And we just got an update on the new movie!

Here's everything we know about Top Gun 3, thanks to Glen Powell and Jay Ellis.

Is there going to be Top Gun 3? Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures/Paramount+ Yes, we're getting a Top Gun 3! At the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards on February 22, Jay Ellis revealed that the team wants the movie to be just right. “In all honesty, they’re still working on the script. They’re still working on the story. They’re wanting to get it right," he told Us Weekly. "[It’s also about] really making sure that this story is not done just to make a movie, but made because these characters are going to make people lean in." “Tom is a stickler, and that really comes from him wanting to make sure the audience gets what they paid for and that they’re entertained,” he continued. "For those two hours, they can fully disappear in this theater, and the world around them doesn’t exist anymore, and [be] fully entertained. That’s where the focus is." During a podcast recording at 92nd Street Y with Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz, Glen Powell was asked which would come first: another installment of Daisy Edgar-Jones' Normal Peopleor Top Gun 3. “I mean, I have a date,” Glen shared about returning to the role of Hangman (via Variety). He does not, however, have more details to share.

Paramount Pictures/Paramount+ Even though the movie hasn't started filming yet — and we don't even have a full official cast for the three-quel — the fact Top Gun 3 has a start date means it's farther along in pre-production than we realized! Now MY main question is what kind of shirtless sport this third installment will give us after both Top Gun's beach volleyball scene and Top Gun: Maverick's beach football scene were met with very positive reviews. Even if it's spikeball or pickleball, if the shirts are off, I'll be seated. “There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon," Glen told Variety in January 2024. Although at the time he didn't have a start date, he spoke with "[Joseph] Kosinski, [Tom] Cruise, and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting."

When is Top Gun 3 coming out? Paramount Pictures/Paramount+ We don't have an official release date for Top Gun 3 yet, but I think it would be the perfect summer movie. Check back here for updates on the film!

Who's in the Top Gun 3 cast? Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures/Paramount+ Along with Glen Powell as Jake "Hangman" Seresin, Top Gun 3 is sure to feature Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Miles Teller as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw. We'll keep you updated on the full Top Gun 3 cast as we know more! Top Gun: Maverick also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Was Penny in the first Top Gun? Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures/Paramount+ The short answer to this question is kind of. Even though Penny (played by Jennifer Connelly in Top Gun: Maverick) is mentioned in the first Top Gun movie, we never see her onscreen.

