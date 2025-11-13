My Personal Ranking Of 6 Trader Joe’s Teas (As A Frequent Shopper)

One of the most underrated items I look forward to every time Trader Joe’s ushers in their holiday items is their teas. The grocer releases several stunning flavors once the colder months hit that are just too good to not buy every time I go. Don’t get it twisted, though – I’m a year-round tea lover and have tried plenty of non-seasonal Trader Joe’s teas. As someone who shops there at least once a week, I’m bringing you my personal ranking of the six Trader Joe’s teas I’ve tried so you know which ones are worth stocking up on and which ones are okay being left behind.

Trader Joe's Maple Espresso Black Tea Blend This tea shocked me when I first tried it (in the best way possible). It's unlike any of the other teas you can find at Trader Joe's because of its unique espresso inclusion. It boasts a rich blend of black tea, ground espresso beans, and maple, making each sip bold enough to bring full flavor, but mellow and sweet enough to sip on its own. I've found it's perfect for times I want something stronger than a typical black tea, but less intense than an actual cup of coffee. It really brings the best of both worlds. I must note it also tastes immaculate with a small splash of Trader Joe's seasonal Gingerbread Non-Dairy Oat Creamer.

Trader Joe's Candy Cane Green Tea I will go through an entire box of this green tea within a week if I'm not careful. It's so festive, especially for this time of year, thanks to the notes of candy cane. It also features flavors like vanilla and cinnamon for a totally holiday-ready sip. Plus, how cute is that little polar bear on the box?! I'll go out on a whim and say that this Trader Joe's tea is worth stocking up on a ton so you can enjoy it all year long. Though it's green tea, the blend is decaffeinated so you can easily sip it before bed without any disturbances (I do it all the time). The only downside to this pick is it's seasonally available around fall and winter.

Trader Joe's Harvest Blend Herbal Tea Trader Joe’s Harvest Blend basically puts all the best autumn flavors in liquid form: apple, cinnamon, hibiscus, orange peel, and ginger. It's so warming and cozy, plus it comes with a subtle sweetness that doesn't require any extra honey or cream – the ease! I can truly drink it all day without getting tired of it. The sly, tea-drinking fox on the box makes prepping it all the more enjoyable, too. Like the Candy Cane Green Tea, this selection is sadly only seasonally available, hence its somewhat-mid ranking.

Trader Joe's Organic Moroccan Mint Green Tea This Trader Joe's tea is pretty much a classic. Though it's always clean, refreshing, and simple, I find it fairly basic compared to the seasonal teas I ranked above. Because it's a staple, it doesn't have as much of an "it" factor for me, so I'm not necessarily compelled to prep a mug frequently. If you like to have a go-to for everyday drinking, you'll probably love this tea, but it's just not my jam.

Trader Joe's Organic Earl Grey Tea Trader Joe’s take on traditional Earl Grey is quite strong and fragrant, with plenty of bergamot flavor right out of the gate. It’s not the most delicate blend, but if you enjoy a brisk black tea with citrusy undertones, this one simply hits the spot. the only issue I take up with this blend is that the steeping time can be pretty tricky. It gets bitter easily, but I do realize user error has a lot to do with the end result.

Trader Joe's Organic Blood Orange Rooibos Herbal Tea Blend While Trader Joe's Blood Orange Rooibos isn’t bad by any means, I find the citrus notes reminiscent of flavored cough syrup, which just isn't pleasing to the palate at all. Admittedly, I've been traumatized my artificial orange-flavored things. Taste aside, it’s caffeine-free, which makes it a good bedtime option, but it doesn’t quite deliver the same cozy satisfaction as other Trader Joe’s herbal blends.

