9 New Trader Joe’s Items To Try In December, Starting At $4

​Trader Joe's New Items December 2025
Meredith Holser
By Meredith Holser Dec 01, 2025
They simply don't stop. And by they, I mean Trader Joe’s. The cult grocer does a dang good job at keeping me (and every other grocery lover, TBH) hooked with new items every month, and December’s lineup looks insanely awesome and, frankly, festive AF. Filled with giftable sets and holiday treats, I promise you won’t want to miss these nine new Trader Joe’s items this month, especially since most of them will fly off shelves after the season ends.

Scroll on to discover 9 epic Trader Joe’s new items worth trying in December!

\u200bTrader Joe's Trio Of Flavored Honey

Trader Joe's

Trio Of Flavored Honey

This new Trader Joe's item comes complete with three flavored honeys: lemon, lavender, and ginger. Each one has dozens of different uses to sweeten up practically any dish or drink. I think the box would be a great gift alongside some tea and a mug this year.

\u200bTrader Joe's Italian Tomato Pasta Sauce Trio

Trader Joe's

Italian Tomato Pasta Sauce Trio

It appears Trader Joe's really loves a trio, because they also just dropped this new grouping of pasta sauces. Primed for gift-giving season, this $10 limited-edition box comes with three jars of assorted sauce flavors. Yummm.

\u200bTrader Joe's Danish Gingerbread Snaps

Trader Joe's

Danish Gingerbread Snaps

The holiday products have simply not stopped at Trader Joe's. The latest to join the lineup are these $3.49 gingerbread cookies that boast a thin, crispy texture to boot. They're perfect for enjoying alongside hot tea or coffee as Christmas inches closer. Snag them while they're still on shelves!

\u200bTrader Joe's Spicy Cheddar Cheese & Jalap\u00e9no Biscuit Bites

Trader Joe's

Spicy Cheddar Cheese & Jalapeño Biscuit Bites

Trader Joe's is (obviously) my number one destination for easy appetizers. These new $5 biscuit bites are only solidifying my choice even more. Each one features nibs of sharp cheddar cheese and bits of jalapeño for full-on snacking satisfaction. I need them now.

\u200bTrader Joe's Sugar Cookie Dough

Trader Joe's

Sugar Cookie Dough

Gah! To think that Trader Joe's didn't have a basic frozen sugar cookie dough until now! Luckily, you'll finally have the option to pick up a pack for just $4. This new item comes at just the right time, ahead of holiday baking season. I can't wait to bake them up then decorate each one with Christmas colors and sprinkles.

\u200bTrader Joe's Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Trader Joe's

Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Imported directly from the Greek island of Crete, this smooth, silky olive oil brings a fresh flavor to Trader Joe's oil lineup. One bottle goes for $9 for a limited time.

Cutwater Peppermint White Russian

Cutwater

Cutwater Peppermint White Russian

This seasonally-available Cutwater flavor looks too dang good. It's on Trader Joe's shelves now for a limited time as we approach the holidays. It's packed with peppermint, vodka, and coffee cream liqueur to create a minty, creamy White Russian... one that you didn't even have to shake up yourself, at that!

Hardywood Peppermint Bark Stout

Trader Joe's

Hardywood Peppermint Bark Stout

Another new peppermint-laced drink on Trader Joe's shelves now is this stout that reimagines the classic Christmas treat of peppermint bark into a sippable experience. Filled with notes of both white and dark chocolates and just a pinch of peppermint, it's a perfect match for all the festive treats you'll be enjoying this year.

\u200bTrader Joe's Hand Serum & Cream Duo

Trader Joe's

Hand Serum & Cream Duo

Trader Joe's does not play about their beauty products. Everything is surprisingly high-quality and, luckily, affordable. This new hand care duo is no exception – the pair goes for just $10 and provides noticeable hydration and softness to overworked, dry hands.

