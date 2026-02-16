I Tried The Most 'Obsess-Worthy' Trader Joe's Items—These 8 Are Actually Worth The Hype

Let’s be honest: Your pantry could use some upgrading. If you’re anything like me, you tend to purchase the same old predictable grocery items, yet keep complaining that there’s "nothing fun to eat."

In my quest to stock my fridge and pantry with the highest-quality foods and beverages that make me feel good, I’ve gathered up plenty of intel on the absolute best products from Trader Joe's, according to dedicated customers (and me). Whether you're looking for reliable breakfast, lunch, or dinner options, Trader Joe's has you covered.

Scroll on to discover the 8 best Trader Joe's finds shoppers will approve of every time.

Trader Joe's Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings Everyone is obsessing over Trader Joe’s Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings. Once you have the privilege of taking your first bite, you’ll understand why. This is the perfect (and most delicious) way to add protein into your daily diet and turn your dinner selection up a few notches. Easily obsessed.

Trader Joe's Spiced Cider Don’t let anyone ever tell you that cider can only be enjoyed during the fall. I will not tolerate the limitations of such a classic beverage. I’m utterly greedy for Trader Joe’s Spiced Cider, and once you have your first sip, you will most certainly be, too.

Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips Once you get a taste of TJ's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips, you’ll never be able to go back to the standard Lays or Ruffles. This is the highest-quality, most flavorful chip on the market. BRB, I’ll just be adding a few more to my cart.

Trader Joe's Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches If you haven’t had the chance to devour a Sublime Ice Cream sweet treat from Trader Joe's. If you haven’t had the chance to devour a Sublime Ice Cream Sandwich , you haven’t lived yet. Just saying! This stuff is pure magic. It's the ideal

Trader Joe's Chevre Goat Cheese Goat cheese is the ultimate way to add a dash of class to any meal you make. I love sprinkling this stuff on my salads, and it instantly kicks my meal up a notch. This Trader Joe’s option is truly mouthwatering.

Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip We can all use some more greens in our diets, so why not get those high-quality veggies in with a dash of some serious flavor? This cheesy pick is the perfect appetizer to have with chips before your meals. Love.

Trader Joe's Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice This is hands down my favorite frozen meal from Trader Joe’s. It’s giving restaurant-quality without the obnoxious price.

Trader Joe's Hashbrowns These delicious, steamy hashbrowns are the best way to start your morning on the right foot. They’re so rich in flavor and high in quality that they’ll become your new staple meal for breakfast to enjoy with your cup of coffee.

