I Tried The Most 'Obsess-Worthy' Trader Joe's Items—These 8 Are Actually Worth The Hype

​Trader Joe's best items 2026 according to a food writer and shoppers
Trader Joe's
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryFeb 16, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

Let’s be honest: Your pantry could use some upgrading. If you’re anything like me, you tend to purchase the same old predictable grocery items, yet keep complaining that there’s "nothing fun to eat."

In my quest to stock my fridge and pantry with the highest-quality foods and beverages that make me feel good, I’ve gathered up plenty of intel on the absolute best products from Trader Joe's, according to dedicated customers (and me). Whether you're looking for reliable breakfast, lunch, or dinner options, Trader Joe's has you covered.

Scroll on to discover the 8 best Trader Joe's finds shoppers will approve of every time.

\u200bTrader Joe's Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings

Trader Joe's

Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings

Everyone is obsessing over Trader Joe’s Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings. Once you have the privilege of taking your first bite, you’ll understand why. This is the perfect (and most delicious) way to add protein into your daily diet and turn your dinner selection up a few notches. Easily obsessed.

\u200bTrader Joe's Spiced Cider

Trader Joe's

Spiced Cider

Don’t let anyone ever tell you that cider can only be enjoyed during the fall. I will not tolerate the limitations of such a classic beverage. I’m utterly greedy for Trader Joe’s Spiced Cider, and once you have your first sip, you will most certainly be, too.

\u200bTrader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips

Trader Joe's

Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips

Once you get a taste of TJ's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips, you’ll never be able to go back to the standard Lays or Ruffles. This is the highest-quality, most flavorful chip on the market. BRB, I’ll just be adding a few more to my cart.

\u200bTrader Joe's Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Trader Joe's

Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

If you haven’t had the chance to devour a Sublime Ice Cream Sandwich, you haven’t lived yet. Just saying! This stuff is pure magic. It's the ideal sweet treat from Trader Joe's.
\u200bTrader Joe's Chevre Goat Cheese

Trader Joe's

Chevre Goat Cheese

Goat cheese is the ultimate way to add a dash of class to any meal you make. I love sprinkling this stuff on my salads, and it instantly kicks my meal up a notch. This Trader Joe’s option is truly mouthwatering.

\u200bTrader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Trader Joe's

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

We can all use some more greens in our diets, so why not get those high-quality veggies in with a dash of some serious flavor? This cheesy pick is the perfect appetizer to have with chips before your meals. Love.

\u200bTrader Joe's Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Trader Joe's

Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

This is hands down my favorite frozen meal from Trader Joe’s. It’s giving restaurant-quality without the obnoxious price.

\u200bTrader Joe's Hashbrowns

Trader Joe's

Hashbrowns

These delicious, steamy hashbrowns are the best way to start your morning on the right foot. They’re so rich in flavor and high in quality that they’ll become your new staple meal for breakfast to enjoy with your cup of coffee.

